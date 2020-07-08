’Only one thing I’m afraid of ... death’

This true story by Deanna Dawso was recorded live on July 1 at Adobe Road Winery’s outdoor tasting room and events area in Petaluma, as part of the monthly “West Side Stories” story slam event hosted by Dave Pokorny. This is the first gathering since March. Normally, each month, storytellers are randomly picked from the audience to tell five-minute-long stories on a different theme each month, and winner is chosen by the audience. The theme for July was “Drives me Crazy.” The theme for August’s West Side Stories, on Wednesday, Aug. will be “Be different.” Details have not been finalized as to where the event will take place. For information visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

Anyone who loves me is driven crazy by my crazy – and my crazy is fear.

And I only have one thing I’m afraid of, and that’s death and anything that causes it.

The first time I realized this was a problem, and was driving my parents crazy, was when I was 13, and I was home for the day, and I was making cupcakes for school, and they were in the oven, and all of I sudden I hear a noise and am convinced that someone is in the house. So I go outside, and I pace for three hours, as I see smoke rising from the house. My parents finally got home, and boy, I was in so much trouble.

As we went inside to the burning stove, I was thinking, “Why was I so scared? I don’t know!” But that was just the start of my focus on fear.

We moved from West Virginia to California, and that was the year of the Night Stalker. A notorious serial killer, the Night Stalker, in Southern California, would come through the window and … I can’t quite remember what he did … kill people, probably … and I was terrified of the Night Stalker.

My dad was working nights, and my mom, who was very pragmatic, would always leave the windows open, so I’d have to stay awake till she went to sleep, and then I’d shut all the windows. And at 4 o’clock in the morning she’d come in, drenched in sweat.

[Shouting]

“Stop closing the windows!”

Obviously she didn’t care about our imminent death.

So then – I was in high school at the time – the next thing was nuclear war.

It was the mid-‘80s, and the Cold War was going strong. If you are young you have no idea what I’m talking about, but there was a miniseries on TV called “The Day After,” all about what would happen if there was a nuclear war.

I took that very personally.

Fireworks drove me crazy. Anything that sounded like a blast.

But on Christmas Eve, I always felt really amazing. It was the best night of the year because I could say, “I really don’t think we’re going to bomb each other on Christmas Eve. I think I’ve got this night off from this one particular fear.”

So I loved Christmas Eve.

Then I got older. I flew many times, and then one time, I was on a trip from San Francisco to L.A., and it got really bumpy - and that started my fear of flying.

And that fear of flying I still luckily have to this day. For me, flying means a lot of drugs, a lot of alcohol, sometimes hypnosis, and a lot of canceled flights.

But usually, I take some sleeping pills, I’m lying down in the waiting area, they call me onto the plane, I’m barely awake, and the minute that engine comes on I am wide awake and grabbing whoever is next to me. If it’s businessmen they are very annoyed, ‘cause I’m grabbing them and praying and crying and eventually the attendants usually have me come sit with them, where they ply me with more drinks.

It doesn’t usually help.

But because I love flying so much I’ve been across the country on the train many times. And you would think a train is so safe, it’s so nice, you get to lay back and start writing a book you’d never finish. And so, I’m riding across the country on a train one night, and I go downstairs to go to the bathroom, and this guy’s down there, and he’s going …

[In a terrifying, hissing voice]

“We’re all gonna die!”

And he’s flicking matches.

And I’m, like, “Oh. Oh, okay.” And I run back up to my seat and I’m crouching down, and he comes upstairs and he’s got his drugged out girlfriend with him, and they start telling us all that we are all going to die.

And I believed every word of it.

And then he pulls down the window seal, and he pushes his girlfriend out the train window and then he jumps out. We came to a screeching halt, and apparently, by the way, when you go out a moving train window, you go under the train right away.

[In response to a gasp from someone in the audience, she says …]

I know! It was really gross.

Anyway, now I really hate trains.

So, I get back to San Francisco, and I have to go on BART every day. I’m terrified of the BART. I’m always looking around for crazy people. I’m also afraid of movie theaters because of crazy people. So I go to a therapist and she says, “You really should be on Paxil or something.”

So I read the side effects of Paxil.

And I said to the therapist, “Well, it says here that it’s really dangerous and it may kill my sex drive,” and she says, “Yeah, but in a week you won’t care.”

And I said, “That … is a really smart idea!”

So I go on Paxil, right in time for 9/11.

Which was … you know … I felt like I was part of 9/11. I watched it all on TV, like you guys did, but if I weren’t on Paxil it would have laid me low. So, I was on Paxil for 10 years, because it was working really good, and then I was turning 45 … you know, let’s say I was turning 40, because I lie about my age now … so on my 40th birthday I celebrate that night with a bloody Mary, chocolate cake and the next day at work I get mad at someone and I have iced coffee, and as I’m driving home, I call my boyfriend and say, “I can’t feel my stomach. I think my stomach’s gone. It’s like there is no stomach there at all. That can’t be right.”

So I get home, and I call 911, and I go to the hospital, where they explain what acid reflux is. And they give me a little concoction.

I like to go to the hospital emergency room, by the way. I go every six months or so with a heart attack. I’ve been to Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Petaluma. They’re all very nice people, I’d like to tell you. They’ve all been very good to me. But I’m not really afraid of having a heart attack right now, because COVID started.

I only have COVID about every three days.

I call my sister, and sometimes she doesn’t answer, but then she calls me back and says, “What’s wrong?” And I say, “I had COVID this morning … but I’m feeling much better now … so, I’ll call you tomorrow. Thanks!”