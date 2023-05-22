Petaluma Brunch Station (www.thebrunchstation.com) has opened in the former Lumberjacks location, at the corner of Washington and Payran. As we reported at the beginning of April, the new owners are the same as those of the much-loved Half Day Café in Marin, and appear to be keeping similar hours, with Petaluma Brunch Station being open for just breakfast and lunch.

First-time visitors have been happy with the menu, especially the daily quiche. Some have inquired publicly if they use anything special in the kitchen, like organic locally raised beef, but given that the prices are in line with other diners of the day, I suspect not. (Usually when a restaurant is using something special, like Rancho Gordo beans or Stemple Creek Ranch beef, they shout it loud and proud.)

It appears that they have not changed the décor much, so it still looks like Lumberjacks in there. On the one hand, I give them credit for this because getting the place open for business should be priority one. Far too many new owners spend so much money on remodels that they delay their opening for months (and sometimes years), resulting in a financial hole they can never get out of. On the other hand, if Petaluma Brunch Station is looking to attract more than just the old Lumberjacks crowd, they may want to do something to distinguish themselves.

Divine Delights closing

Sadly, after 38 years in business, Divine Delights will cease operations forever on June 2. Divine Delights has been offering locals their petits fours for 38 years at their bakery outlet at 1250 Holm Road (by Lagunitas Brewing), where they are currently offering a “buy two bags of petits fours and get one free” special while supplies last.

Many took to social media to thank Divine Delights for always offering a superior (and hard to find) product, but also for all their support to local nonprofits over the years. From supplying Petaluma Sunrise Rotary’s Mother’s Day Tea to contributing to fundraiser events for Petaluma People Services Center, Divine Delight never said no to a good cause.

Kelly Flores of the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook posted a special tribute and thank you: “I’m truly sad. Divine Delights was always supportive of our school community. They donated many a time to school functions. I also loved taking the kids and sampling the beautiful and tasty petit fours. Kind of a hidden gem. Thanks for the support and memories over the years.”

