Oppenheimer bio is Petaluma’s No. 3 bestseller

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of July 10-16, 2023

On the eve of the release of “Oppenheimer,” the much-anticipated movie from Christopher Nolan (“Interstellar,” “The Prestige,” “The Dark Knight Trilogy”), interest in the life and work of J. Robert Oppenheimer is at its highest point since he became famous as one of the inventors of the atomic bomb. It’s no surprise then that one of the better books about the former Manhattan Project director has returned to the bestseller lists.

Currently the No. 3 bestselling title in Petaluma, “American Prometheus,” by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin, was described by Kirkus Reviews as “A swiftly moving narrative of morality tales and juicy gossip,” and “One of the best scientific biographies to appear in recent years.” It went on to win the Pulitzer for nonfiction writing.

Clearly and concisely talking its readers through the numerous scientific achievements of Oppenheimer’s stormy, and tragically short life and career, the book is anything but dry and ponderous. From his steely early commitment to the cause of harnessing nuclear power to his conflicted fears about how that power could backfire on his country and humanity, this page turning biography takes us through one of the most significant stories in American history, introducing us in fascinating detail to the man behind one of the world’s most terrifying achievements.

“American Prometheus” comes just below Barbara Kingsolver’s modern Diskensian novel “Demon Copperhead” (No. 1) and Greg Hoffman’s NIKE memoir “Emotion by Design” (No. 2). The previous No. 1 book, Rebecca Yarros dragon-themed fantasy novel “Fourth Wing,” has dropped down to No. 8.

Here are descriptions of the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Demon Copperhead,’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south

2. ‘Emotion By Design,’ by Greg Hoffman – Subtitled “Creative Leadership Lessons from a Life at Nike,” this memoir from a former NIKE CEO is perfect for everyone who liked the movie “Air” and is hungry for more.

3. ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,’ by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin – Acclaimed as one of the best scientific biographies to be published in the last decade, this riveting 2005 examination of the life of atomic bomb creator Oppenheimer is clearly seeing renewed interest due to the upcoming film release “Oppenheimer,” from filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

4. ‘This Is How You Lose the Time War,’ by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone – A 2019 science fiction novella about a war between time travelers.

5. ‘Bittersweet,’ by Susan Cain – Subtitled “How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole,” this new nonfiction work describes how sadness can become a superpower when approached correctly.

6. ‘Mercury Pictures Presents,’ by Anthony Marra – From the author of 2015’s “The Tsar of Love and Techno” comes this colorful novel of an Italian immigrant typist working in the Hollywood movie business in the /30s and ‘40s.

7. ‘How to Be Perfect,’ by Michael Schur – The creator of “The Good Place” takes his hunger for philosophical musing into the realm on nonfiction writing with this entertaining exploration of, as the subtitle suggests, “the correct answer to every moral question.”

8. ‘Fourth Wing,’ by Rebecca Yarros – A fantasy adventure about 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, recruited for training at a war college for dragon-riders.

9. ‘The Covenant of Water,’ by Abraham Verghese – The author of “Cutting the Stone” returns with a new story set in India, in 1900, this one a vast, expansive tale beginning with “little mother,” a 12-year-old girl who is married off to a widower with a young son.

10. ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ by Casey McQuiston – Soon to a major streaming film on Netflix, this confectionary delight from 2019 follows the son of the U.S. President, forced to make nice with the son of British royalty, only to find himself falling in love.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘The Invisible String Backpack,’ by Patrice Karst – A follow-up to the 2008 charmer “The Invisible String,” this picture book tells the story of Mila on her first day of school, cleverly and kind-heartedly offering kids practical tips on dealing with separation anxiety.

2. ‘Nia and the New Free Library,’ by Ian Lendler – When a tornado blows the Littletown Library away, the town considers various options for the space it left behind, until book-loving Nia finds a way to convince them to rebuild the library for a new generation. A picture book filled with charming illustrations by Mark Pett.

3. ‘Wings of Fire: Dangerous Gift,’ by Tui T. Sutherland – Another popular sequel, another chapter in Sutherland’s epic tale, more dragons, more fire, more fun.

4. ‘Princess in Black,’ by Shannon Hale and Dean Hale – The one that started them all, the story of a mysterious princess who defies expectations and spreads good deeds throughout her kingdom, on her own terms.

5. ‘The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza,’ by Mac Barnett – Rats are eating the moon. There is only one solution, and it involves sending a cat into space, with hilariously unpredictable results.

6. ‘The Eyes and the Impossible,’ by Dave Eggers – In this remarkable new fable from the author of “A Hologram for the King,” a feral dog who lives in a large city park where bison are on display becomes the “eyes” of three of the animals, reporting on what is happening in the park while concocting a plan to change their world.

7. ‘Love Is a Tutu,’ by Amy Novesky – This adorable board book offers bright illustrations and simple rhymes in a sweet celebration of the love of dancing.

8. ‘Pax,’ by Sara Pennypacker – Alternating between the stories of a domesticated fox returned to the wild and a motherless boy forced to abandon his animal companion when his father goes off to war, this breathtaking chapter book is filled with wonder, drama and magic.

9. ‘Nimona,’ by Noelle Stevenson – A graphic novel about the shape-shifting sidekick to the notorious Ballister Blackheart, this fantasy tale is wildly inventive and cleverly subversive.

10. ‘Where’s Waldo,’ by Martin Handford – Yep, Waldo’s still hiding in plain sight after all these years.

Data compiled by staff of Copperfield’s Books.