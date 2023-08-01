Oppenheimer biography is Petaluma’s No. 1 bestselling book

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of July 24-30, 2023

Last week’s No. 3 bestseller, the Pulitzer winning 2005 book “American Prometheus” – by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin – is now Petaluma’s No. 1 most popular book. You can credit a certain phenomenon called “Barbenheimer,” and the popular Christopher Nolan movie that was based on this deep-dive exploration of the life and work of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The rise of “Prometheus” pushes Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead” down to No. 2, followed by Bonnie Garmus’ “Lessons in Chemistry.” Both novels released this year, one is a modern day adaptation of Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” and the other is a comic romp through 1960s television.

New to the Petaluma bestseller list is Colson Whitehead’s “Crook Manifesto” (No. 5), an entertaining sequel to the Pulitzer-winning author’s acclaimed 2021 novel “Harlem Shuffle.”

Here are descriptions of the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1.‘ American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,’ by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin – Acclaimed as one of the best scientific biographies to be published in the last decade, this riveting 2005 examination of the life of atomic bomb creator Oppenheimer is clearly seeing renewed interest due to the upcoming film release “Oppenheimer,” from filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

2. ‘Demon Copperhead,’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

3. ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ by Bonnie Garmus – A delightful novel about a brilliant chemist-turned-star of a 1960s television cooking show, and her efforts to outwit the sexist entertainment machine within which she has found herself.

4. ‘Galapagos,” by Kurt Vonnegut – This 1985 oddity from the great literary fantasist begins with a group of strangers escaping the worst of humanity and then jumps ahead to their not-quite-human (but a lot less dangerous) descendants a million years in the future. It’s funny, but not, but of course yes, it’s funny.

5. ‘Crook Manifesto,’ by Colson Whitehead – The newest novel from the author of two Pulitzer-winners (“The Underground Railroad,” “The Nickel Boys”), “Crook Manifesto” continues the Harlem-based story Whitehead began in his last novel, “Harlem Shuffle.”

6. ‘Light Bringer,’ Pierce Brown – A continuation of the epic story began in 2014’s “Red Rising,” the latest from Pierce Brown follows Darrow on his long journey back to Mars, where the bloodthirsty tyrant Lysander is planning to conquer the known universe.

7. ‘Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,’ by Peter Attia – It may not guarantee you a lifespan stretching into the next century, but this readable new book on living longer will definitely help you to live in a more consciously healthy and rewarding way.

8. ‘Project Hail Mary,’ by Andy Weir – The bestselling author of “The Martian” has penned another white-knuckler about astronauts, this one following a junior high school science teacher who is sent into the deep space to try and save the world.

9. ‘The Midnight Library,’ by Matt Haig – A sneaky-wonderful fantasy blending whimsy and real human struggle as a woman hovering between life and death finds herself in a library where every book offers an alternative version of the life she might have lived, and might still be able to.

10. ‘How to Read Literature Like a Professor,’ by Thomas Foster – Subtitled “A Lively and Entertaining Guide to Reading Between the Lines,” this highly readable literary excursion is exactly what it promises to be.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Bad Guys: Let the Games Begin,’ by Aaron Blabey – The bad-but-good animals return in another unpredictable caper.

2. ‘Goodnight Moon Board Book,’ by Margaret Wise Brown – Just like the original, only in board book form.

3. ‘I’ll Love You Tiil the Cows Come Home,’ by Kathryn Cristaldi – A charmingly funny and slightly weird picture book in which “I’ll Love You Until …” is stretched to amusingly silly extremes. And it rhymes.

4. ‘Where’s Bluey?’ from Penguin Young Readers – The beloved television dog is missing, and readers must find her.

5. ‘Bad Guys: The Furball Strikes Back,’ by Aaron Blabey – The third entry in the popular series of reformed bad guy animals.

6. ‘One of Us is Back,’ by Karen M. McManus – Continuing the story begun in “One of Us is Lying,” then continued in “One of Us is Next,” this next one follows the Bayview Four as someone from their secretive past suddenly reappears.

7. ‘Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?’ by Bill Martin and Eric Carle – The classic picture book about all the wonderful things a bear sees over the course of a day.

8. ‘The Last Firehawk: Whispering Oak,’ by Katrina Charman – Another in the continuing series of books about an owl named Tag in a fantasy world ruled by birds.

9. ‘Octopus Escapes,’ by Maile Meloy – A delightful 2018 picture book about an accident-prone octopus who escapes its aquarium tank to visit some neighboring aquatic animals.

10. ‘Fortunately, the Milk,’ by Neil Gaiman – This 2013 illustrated kids novel employs Neil Gaiman’s masterfully anarchy and sense of humor in relating a fairytale that somehow incorporates the plots of approximately 1,000 classic stories, everything from time traveling dinosaurs and adorable-but-dangerous pirates to a dad kidnapped by aliens on his way to buy some milk.

Data compiled by staff of Copperfield’s Books.