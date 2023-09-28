Oprah book on happiness is Petaluma’s No. 1 title this week

A Brief Explanation of Weird : With the Weird Book of the Week, we don’t mean “weird” as in Al Yankovic, but “weird” as in the Old English “wyrd,” meaning fate, or as in Weird Tales, the pioneering genre magazine that set the tone for what we today call Weird Fiction. The Weird Book of the Week is selected by the staff of Petaluma’s Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic.

“Mexican Gothic” (Del Rey, 2020) is a sophisticated atmospheric chiller reminiscent of Daphne du Maurier, Edgar Allan Poe and Guillermo del Toro. Set in the 1950s in the countryside near Mexico City, “Mexican Gothic” is at turns a book about colonialism, twisted families, dreams, decay, weird science, possession and mushrooms. There is a delicious sense of building dread about this tale, and the world of the novel truly feels haunted by the ghosts of the past. Read this one with the lights on. ‒ Ross E. Lockhart

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Sept. 18-24, 2023

Petaluma readers are in an eclectic mood these days, and they are definitely in the mood for something new. Only three of the week’s top 10 have been on the list before, and one of those – Robin Sloan’s “Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore,” returning at No. 9 – is a special 10th anniversary re-release edition. The other two are relatively recent, Ann Patchett’s “Tom Lake” (No. 3) having hit the list upon its release 8 weeks ago and “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese, released 12 weeks before that, and remaining on the list at least every other week since.

The other seven titles on the Fiction & Nonfiction List are all brand new to the list, many having been released over the last couple of weeks. Taking the top spot is the inspirational “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier,” co-written by Harvard professor Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey. Praised by Kirkus Reviews as “a hopeful book that will benefit readers searching for enriched well-being,” the breezy read is filled with practical ideas and easy-to-digest explanations of scientific research about the structure and purpose of happiness.

Another highlight, conspicuously titled “Elon Musk,” and coming in at No. 4, is Walter Isaacson’s good guy/bad guy biography of the founder of Tesla and Space-X, and the guy currently destroying the company formerly known as Twitter.

On the Kids & Young Adults List, the notable news is two books by kid-magnet poet Chris Harris, who was recently in town presenting his new book – currently Petaluma’s No. 1 book for young readers – “My Head Has a Bellyache and More Nonsense for Mischievous Kids and Immature Grown-ups.” Fans have also picked up his previous title, “I’m Just No Good at Rhyming,” currently at No. 3.

Here are descriptions of the full Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier,’ by Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey – Inspired by the pandemic-era magazine column “How to Build a Life,” by Harvard professor Brooks, this inspirational, highly readable collaboration with Oprah Winfrey offers science-based research on the structures of happiness, with practical tips on how to put the “er” in “happier.”

2. ‘The Last Devil to Die,’ by Richard Osman – The latest in Osman’s popular series about The Thursday Murder Club, a foursome of retirees at the Coopers Chase Retirement Community, where the cold cases they normally team up to solve are rapidly being replaced with fresh, warm and increasingly personal murders.

3. ‘Tom Lake,’ by Ann Patchett – In the midst of the pandemic, Lara Nelson, isolating with her family on a Michigan orchard, is persuaded to share the story of her long-ago romance with Peter Duke, a world-famous, recently-deceased actor she once had a fling with while a member of a summer stock theater company known as Tom Lake.

4. ‘Elon Musk,’ by Walter Isaacson – This deep-dive biographer of the Tesla/Space-X founder describes the world’s most unpredictable techno-entrepreneur as having a stunning number of failures, faults and foibles, alternating them with genuine appreciation of his achievements.

5. ‘Vicious,’ by V.E. Schwab – From the author of “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” comes this new novel of wronged scientists, supervillains and mutants with extraordinary powers.

6. ‘Boys From Biloxi,’ by John Grisham – A lawyer returns to his hometown of Biloxi, MS, dead set on cleaning up the seedy local crime scene by running for district attorney, pitting himself against his boyhood friend, who has plenty to lose if he succeeds.

7. ‘The Covenant of Water,’ by Abraham Verghese – The author of “Cutting the Stone” returns with a new story set in India, in 1900, this one a vast, expansive tale beginning with “little mother,” a 12-year-old girl who is married off to a widower with a young son.

8. ‘The Housemaid,’ by Freida McFadden – A psychological thriller about a housemaid with secrets pitted against dangerous employers who foolishly assume they hold all the power.

9. ‘Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore,’ by Robin Sloan – The 10th anniversary edition of the acclaimed 2013 fantasy novel about a laid-off tech worker who lands a job in a strange book shop that might be connected to a 500-year-old secret society.

10. ‘The Clementine Complex,’ by Bob Mortimer – When a lonely legal assistant meets an interesting woman in a bar – she’s reading a novel titled “The Clementine Complex” – his life is changed as he’s plunged into a twisty life-and-death mystery.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘My Head Has a Bellyache and More Nonsense for Mischievous Kids and Immature Grown-ups,’ by Chris Harris – Featuring illustrations by Andrea Tsurimi, this follow-up to Chris Harris’ “I’m Just No Good at Rhyming” brings more philosophical silliness for kids to share with their parents.

2. ‘Hooky,’ by Miriam Bonastre Tur – The first in a popular series of graphic novels about twin witches pitted against a community of evil magic-users.

3. ‘I’m Just No Good at Rhyming,’ by Chris Harris – Illustrated by Lane Smith, this collection of drawings and nonsense poems is silly, twisted and thoroughly delightful.

4. ‘On the Day You Were Born,’ by Debra Frasier – A gorgeous picture book about the earth, nature and the birth of a baby.

5. ‘City Spies,’ by James Ponti – A brilliant orphan avoids jail by joining MI6 as a “kid operative.”

6. ‘Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?’ by Bill Martin and Eric Carle – The classic picture book about all the wonderful things a bear sees over the course of a day.

7. ‘Goodnight Moon,’ Margaret Wise Brown – A board-book version of the classic story of a baby rabbit being lulled to sleep by cleverly repetitive prose and an old woman saying hush.

8. ‘Room at the Broom,’ by Julia Donaldson –

9. ‘Construction Site Taking Flight,’ Sherri Duskey Rinker – Another in the popular “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site” series brings the machines to a new job site: building an airport.

10. ‘The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza,’ by Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris – Rats are eating the moon. There is only one solution, and it involves sending a cat into space ‒ with hilariously unpredictable results.

Data compiled by staff of Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Books.