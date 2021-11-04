Organizers seek help as Petaluma’s 1,000 Bowls fundraiser canceled amid materials shortage

The past two years have impacted everyone, but Petaluma People Services Center recently announced that its annual 1,000 Petaluma Bowls fundraiser has been impacted in a way they never imagined.

“We are not able to get the supplies we need for the event this year,” according to an announcement from Elece Hempel, Executive Director of PPSC, her message emailed to supporters of the local nonprofit and posted on a special crowd-sourcing website.

A metaphorically-apt art project to raise funds to feed the hungry in our community, 1,000 Petaluma Bowls has distributed unpainted ceramic bowls to be painted by local businesses, clubs, and other groups since 2015. Once fired, the bowls have been auctioned off at a special gathering where soup is served. With no bowls available to be painted, the event is off for 2021.

“What is even sadder,” continued Hempel, “is that the fundraising from this event is how the agency has been able to fund feeding so many people in our community through our Home Delivered Meals programs, and our Petaluma Bounty Farm for the past few years.”

The goal for this year’s fundraiser would have been $50,000.

That would have paid the tab for a whole lot of food.

But thanks to a clever pivot from the original idea, Petalumans can still support the 1,000 Bowls program, and have a little friends-and-family fun in the process. One way to help Petaluma People Services Center reach its goal, organizers recommend, is for local folks to invite friends over for a small gathering and make it “BYOB.”

“’Bring Your Own Bowl,’ share some goodies with each other and have everyone drop a donation to PPSC in a big bowl when they arrive,” suggests the announcement. “Send us pictures of your event so that we can share them with the community.”

Other ways to assist: Families with children can place a bowl at the center of the dining room table, and encourage everyone to drop spare change, some of the kids’ allowance, or whatever seems doable and satisfying. At the end of 30 days, the children can drop off the accumulated coinage (and maybe a $20 bill or two) at the PPSC offices, 1500 S. Petaluma Blvd.

“Or,” concluded Hempel, “just be thankful that you and those you love have access to healthy food, and make a donation to our 1,000 Petaluma Bowls — because someone you know missed a meal today.”

To donate online, visit secure.givelively.org/donate/petaluma-people-services-center/1-000-petaluma-bowls.