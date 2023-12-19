Every family has their own holiday traditions, of course. In many cases those traditions are passed down through family members from their places of origin – and that’s especially true when it comes to traditional Christmas dishes.

Below are three such dishes, brought to you by Argus-Courier staff members whose fondest Christmas memories include sitting around the table with loved ones while enjoying these wonderful foods, first prepared by distant ancestors in faraway lands a long time ago.

Amelia’s mom’s Portuguese soup

For as long as I can remember, every Christmas was not only filled with the scent of a Douglas fir tree that sat ever so brightly in the living room, but with the mouthwatering aroma of my mom’s Portuguese soup, which she makes as an annual Christmas Eve tradition.

As a tribute to our Azorean-Portuguese culture, one of the soup’s central ingredients is the linguiça, a Portuguese sausage, which brings spice and meaty flavor to the dish along with a ham hock, also used for flavoring. These, along with an assortment of beans, vegetables and pasta, are incorporated in a tomato broth to make for a supreme comfort food.

Here’s the recipe:

Portuguese Soup Ingredients: 1-2 ham hocks (one for serving 8 people, two for 16 or more) 3 packs of linguiça, cut into bite-sized pieces 2 cans of kidney beans 5 large carrots 2-3 stalks of celery, sliced ½ yellow onion 4-5 small red potatoes cut in bite-sized pieces ½ bag of frozen corn 1 container of chicken or beef stock 4 cups of water for soup in large pot 4 cups of water for pasta in smaller pot 2 cans of tomato sauce ½ cup of red wine (optional) 2 cups of pasta (elbow macaroni or small shells) Directions: Rinse ham hock and place into large soup pot. Add water and tomato sauce. Cut linguiça, carrots, onion and celery. Add kidney beans after draining juice. Add enough chicken or beef stock to cover over all ingredients. Set to medium-high heat to bring to a boil. Once boiling, lower heat and cook for at least one hour. In a separate smaller pot, put some of the broth with water and celery. Bring to a boil. Add pasta to the small pot and boil until cooked. (Do not put pasta in the larger soup mixture, as it absorbs all the broth.) Let the soup simmer for 1½-2 hours so that flavors are blended. Ladle the soup into a bowl and add a scoop of pasta. Serve with sourdough bread or hot rolls.

Don’s mom’s spanokopita

My mom is Irish-American, but she married a Greek man and focused her considerable cooking talents on learning to prepare Greek food. That’s not easy – Greek cuisine is usually labor-intensive – but luckily for the rest of us it never stopped her from making one of my absolute favorite dishes every year at Christmastime: spanokopita. By now I’ve gotten so spoiled by this tradition that it hardly seems like Christmas without two or three (or four) squares of this rich, savory delicacy alongside the ham and salad and the rest.

“Spanokopita” means “spinach pie,” which is basically what it is, except that the crust is actually multiple layers of flaky phyllo dough. Here’s the recipe my mom uses, taken from “Our Recipes,” a pamphlet produced by St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Stockton.

Spanokopita Ingredients: ⅓ cup olive oil 2 bunches scallions, green parts included, finely chopped 1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped 2 tbsp. dill, dried or 4 tbsp. fresh, minced ¾ Ib. feta cheese, crumbled 5 eggs, lightly beaten 1 small carton cottage cheese (½ lb.) 3-4 Ibs. frozen, chopped spinach Salt and white pepper, dash nutmeg ¾ lb. phyllo sheets ¾ lb. butter, melted Directions: Thaw the spinach in a strainer over a tray. By the handful, squeeze all the water from spinach and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the scallions, parsley, dill, nutmeg and a little salt and pepper. Stir in the feta, cottage cheese, eggs and olive oil. Assemble the pie using commercial phyllo. Butter a 12x18-inch pan and spread 8 phyllo sheets on the bottom, brushing each with butter. Pour in the spinach filling and spread evenly to all corners. Then cover with 10 sheets of phyllo, again brushing each sheet with butter. Bake in a 350 degree oven for approximately one hour or more until the top is golden and flaky. Serve warm or cold. This can be made in a 12X18-inch pan to fit a flat sheet of phyllo or made into small pitakia for appetizers.

David’s dad’s powdered sugar-oranges

Every Christmas, and at any potluck-adjacent event held in the winter months, my dad would serve what he called “My Dad’s Favorite” or “Scottish Oranges” or “powdered slices,” an embarrassingly simple treat that tastes great and, if prepared properly, looks absolutely magical.

My grandfather was born in Scotland in 1888, and after moving to Canada at the age of 10, eventually grew up, became an electrical engineer, and moved to Southern California, where he married my grandmother and had three kids, including my dad. Somewhere along the way, he learned this recipe, though “recipe” seems too big a word for something so easy to prepare. I cannot remember a family dinner at Christmas time without there being a plate of sliced oranges, lightly dusted in powdered sugar, tucked between the cakes and cookies.

My grandfather passed it along to at least one of his sons, which is why even though grandpa died when I was 10, I grew up with Scottish Oranges appearing among the festive desserts every December.

Scottish Oranges Ingredients: 3 or more large navel oranges ½ cup powdered sugar Directions: Peel the oranges and slice them to about 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick (just thick enough to stand firm when lifted by hand, like a cookie). Place the orange slices on a large serving plate or attractively decorated cookie sheet, artfully arranged to be touching, side by side, but not overlapping (or only barely). Place the oranges in the refrigerator until just before serving. As close to presentation as possible, pour the powdered sugar into a flour sifter, and lightly dust the oranges with powder, just enough to look attractive. Note: The longer the dusted oranges wait before being seen and eaten, the more likely the sugar will turn to glaze, which will still taste sweet and delicious, but will look much less snowy and attractive. So make sure to dust them at the last possible moment before presentation.

