Our favorite Christmas dishes
Every family has their own holiday traditions, of course. In many cases those traditions are passed down through family members from their places of origin – and that’s especially true when it comes to traditional Christmas dishes.
Below are three such dishes, brought to you by Argus-Courier staff members whose fondest Christmas memories include sitting around the table with loved ones while enjoying these wonderful foods, first prepared by distant ancestors in faraway lands a long time ago.
Amelia’s mom’s Portuguese soup
For as long as I can remember, every Christmas was not only filled with the scent of a Douglas fir tree that sat ever so brightly in the living room, but with the mouthwatering aroma of my mom’s Portuguese soup, which she makes as an annual Christmas Eve tradition.
As a tribute to our Azorean-Portuguese culture, one of the soup’s central ingredients is the linguiça, a Portuguese sausage, which brings spice and meaty flavor to the dish along with a ham hock, also used for flavoring. These, along with an assortment of beans, vegetables and pasta, are incorporated in a tomato broth to make for a supreme comfort food.
Here’s the recipe:
Don’s mom’s spanokopita
My mom is Irish-American, but she married a Greek man and focused her considerable cooking talents on learning to prepare Greek food. That’s not easy – Greek cuisine is usually labor-intensive – but luckily for the rest of us it never stopped her from making one of my absolute favorite dishes every year at Christmastime: spanokopita. By now I’ve gotten so spoiled by this tradition that it hardly seems like Christmas without two or three (or four) squares of this rich, savory delicacy alongside the ham and salad and the rest.
“Spanokopita” means “spinach pie,” which is basically what it is, except that the crust is actually multiple layers of flaky phyllo dough. Here’s the recipe my mom uses, taken from “Our Recipes,” a pamphlet produced by St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Stockton.
David’s dad’s powdered sugar-oranges
Every Christmas, and at any potluck-adjacent event held in the winter months, my dad would serve what he called “My Dad’s Favorite” or “Scottish Oranges” or “powdered slices,” an embarrassingly simple treat that tastes great and, if prepared properly, looks absolutely magical.
My grandfather was born in Scotland in 1888, and after moving to Canada at the age of 10, eventually grew up, became an electrical engineer, and moved to Southern California, where he married my grandmother and had three kids, including my dad. Somewhere along the way, he learned this recipe, though “recipe” seems too big a word for something so easy to prepare. I cannot remember a family dinner at Christmas time without there being a plate of sliced oranges, lightly dusted in powdered sugar, tucked between the cakes and cookies.
My grandfather passed it along to at least one of his sons, which is why even though grandpa died when I was 10, I grew up with Scottish Oranges appearing among the festive desserts every December.
