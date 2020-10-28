‘MODERN WITCH’S GUIDE TO MAGICKAL SELF-CARE’

Tenae Stewart, a practicing “cottage witch” known to her online fans as The Witch of Lupine Hollow, will be appearing in a virtual author event courtesy of Copperfield’s Books on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Stewart will be discussing her new book, “The Modern Witch’s Guide to Magickal Self-Care.” With an understanding of magick and witchcraft as a set of tools to help us understand ourselves better and through healing ourselves, to heal the world, Stewart, also a talented astrologer, will share her decade of experience and wisdom regarding ancient practices of sacred space, self-care rituals, and more. This is a free online event. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com for information.

WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE/19th AMENDMENT CELEBRATION

The Petaluma Museum is marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment with a whole lineup of ongoing online events. Titled “19th: The Journey to Ratification,” Petaluma Readers Theater is presenting a 90-minute streaming program in which actors perform real-life letters, speeches and writings portraying the long and brutal battle for suffrage. Designed to accompany the Petaluma History Museum’s current on-line tour of its own centennial exhibition — which is also now available for streaming — the Readers Theater program features actors in period costume bringing to life the arguments, on both sides, that finally led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment. But that’s not all. Check out Jessica Litwak’s one-woman-show “50,000 Mice,” the story of San Francisco suffragist Selina Solomons. Then there is “Women’s Suffrage & Prohibition: The Good, the Bad & the Unintended,” a lively lecture by local historian John Sheehy. Finally, “A Conversation Among Petaluma Suffragists” is an informal, non-scripted conversation, narrated by Homer Johnstone, featuring the Petalumans of Yesteryear, who play historic figures at various events throughout the year. These programs will be available through November 8. All can be viewed on the Museum’s website. PetalumaMuseum.com.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

‘SCHOOLING DURING THE PANDEMIC’

Petaluma’s branch of the American Association of University Women will host a Zoom webinar, on Thursday, November 12, 7 p.m., presenting what is described as “a ground-level view of teaching and learning during the pandemic,” as five Petaluma educators share what an average day looks like in the world of digital learning. The panelists are Amanda Dowdy (sixth grade teacher at McNear), Laura Bradley (Media Production at Kenilworth), Shereen Jackson (English at Petaluma High School), Catina Haugen (Valley Vista Elementary Principal) and Dr. Mary Reynolds (Prinicpal of Miwok Elementary School). Learn how Petaluma AAUW is collaborating with Petaluma People Services Center and Mentor Me to support students and teachers during this unusual school year. The public is invited. To participate, email Stephanie Capps at stefaniecapps@gmail.com for the link to the webinar.

VIRTUAL JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL

The 25th annual Jewish Film Festival, sponsored by the Jewish Community Center Sonoma County, goes virtual this year, with a lineup of ten great films ready to be screened at home, along with live filmmaker talks and even the annual presentation of the Audience Award, which viewers can vote on. Running from October 13 to November 16, the festival includes the LGBTQ drama “Sublet,” set in Tel Aviv and starring Tony-award-winning actor John Benjamin Hickey (“The Normal Heart”), the astonishing documentary “They Ain’t Ready for Me,” about Tamar Manasseh, a Black rabbinical student in Chicago, and the outrageous comedy “Mossad,” which has been described as an Israeli “Naked Gun.” For the full lineup, and to purchase streaming tickets and learn more, visit jccsoco.org

HALLOWEEN SELFIE EXPERIENCE

AT WASHINGTON PLACE

This Saturday, on Halloween, Washington Place (where Target and Sprouts are) is inviting locals to come have a special Halloween-themed selfie on one of their spookily-themed “selfie sets.” Choose from one of four unique sets. Marks are required and social distancing must be observed. If you then post them on Instagram and tag @EastWashingtonPlace, you’ll get a chance to win a $50 gift certificate. The selfie sets will be open from noon to 4 p.m. 401 Kenilworth Drive.