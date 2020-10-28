Subscribe

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 28, 2020, 8:30AM

MODERN WITCH’S GUIDE TO MAGICKAL SELF-CARE’

Tenae Stewart, a practicing “cottage witch” known to her online fans as The Witch of Lupine Hollow, will be appearing in a virtual author event courtesy of Copperfield’s Books on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Stewart will be discussing her new book, “The Modern Witch’s Guide to Magickal Self-Care.” With an understanding of magick and witchcraft as a set of tools to help us understand ourselves better and through healing ourselves, to heal the world, Stewart, also a talented astrologer, will share her decade of experience and wisdom regarding ancient practices of sacred space, self-care rituals, and more. This is a free online event. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com for information.

WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE/19th AMENDMENT CELEBRATION

The Petaluma Museum is marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment with a whole lineup of ongoing online events. Titled “19th: The Journey to Ratification,” Petaluma Readers Theater is presenting a 90-minute streaming program in which actors perform real-life letters, speeches and writings portraying the long and brutal battle for suffrage. Designed to accompany the Petaluma History Museum’s current on-line tour of its own centennial exhibition — which is also now available for streaming — the Readers Theater program features actors in period costume bringing to life the arguments, on both sides, that finally led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment. But that’s not all. Check out Jessica Litwak’s one-woman-show “50,000 Mice,” the story of San Francisco suffragist Selina Solomons. Then there is “Women’s Suffrage & Prohibition: The Good, the Bad & the Unintended,” a lively lecture by local historian John Sheehy. Finally, “A Conversation Among Petaluma Suffragists” is an informal, non-scripted conversation, narrated by Homer Johnstone, featuring the Petalumans of Yesteryear, who play historic figures at various events throughout the year. These programs will be available through November 8. All can be viewed on the Museum’s website. PetalumaMuseum.com.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

‘SCHOOLING DURING THE PANDEMIC’

Petaluma’s branch of the American Association of University Women will host a Zoom webinar, on Thursday, November 12, 7 p.m., presenting what is described as “a ground-level view of teaching and learning during the pandemic,” as five Petaluma educators share what an average day looks like in the world of digital learning. The panelists are Amanda Dowdy (sixth grade teacher at McNear), Laura Bradley (Media Production at Kenilworth), Shereen Jackson (English at Petaluma High School), Catina Haugen (Valley Vista Elementary Principal) and Dr. Mary Reynolds (Prinicpal of Miwok Elementary School). Learn how Petaluma AAUW is collaborating with Petaluma People Services Center and Mentor Me to support students and teachers during this unusual school year. The public is invited. To participate, email Stephanie Capps at stefaniecapps@gmail.com for the link to the webinar.

VIRTUAL JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL

The 25th annual Jewish Film Festival, sponsored by the Jewish Community Center Sonoma County, goes virtual this year, with a lineup of ten great films ready to be screened at home, along with live filmmaker talks and even the annual presentation of the Audience Award, which viewers can vote on. Running from October 13 to November 16, the festival includes the LGBTQ drama “Sublet,” set in Tel Aviv and starring Tony-award-winning actor John Benjamin Hickey (“The Normal Heart”), the astonishing documentary “They Ain’t Ready for Me,” about Tamar Manasseh, a Black rabbinical student in Chicago, and the outrageous comedy “Mossad,” which has been described as an Israeli “Naked Gun.” For the full lineup, and to purchase streaming tickets and learn more, visit jccsoco.org

HALLOWEEN SELFIE EXPERIENCE

AT WASHINGTON PLACE

This Saturday, on Halloween, Washington Place (where Target and Sprouts are) is inviting locals to come have a special Halloween-themed selfie on one of their spookily-themed “selfie sets.” Choose from one of four unique sets. Marks are required and social distancing must be observed. If you then post them on Instagram and tag @EastWashingtonPlace, you’ll get a chance to win a $50 gift certificate. The selfie sets will be open from noon to 4 p.m. 401 Kenilworth Drive.

CORN MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH

Prepare for significant social distances, mandatory mask-wearing, wider passages in the maze and the absence of a few favorite activities (no giant slide, no communal corn pit), but Petaluma’s now legendary Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze is officially open for business. Running now through Halloween, the popular local attraction has responded to continuing COVID concerns by adapting several elements of the attraction to current conditions. The chief change, beyond requiring participants to wear masks at all times, is wider corridors inside the winding, twisting corn maze itself. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission to the grounds and the pumpkin patch is free. Admission to the corn maze is $7 during the day, and $10 in the evening. Find out more at PetalumaPumpkinPatch.com.

LEVI LLOYD LIVE

No trick, all treat. On Halloween, October 31, from 5-8 p.m., acclaimed blues musician Levi Lloyd will be performing life, outdoors, from a distance, in the Beer Garden at downtown Petaluma’s Brewster’s. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

HALLOWLUMA

With the annual downtown Petaluma Trick-or-Treat Trail canceled this year, the City has come up with a drive-thru alternative, and they are calling it HallowLuma, because, of course they are. Hallowluma is a free drive-thru parade for all ages, taking place from noon to 3 p.m. on October 31 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. Costumes and car decorations are encouraged! Safely-assembled goodie bags will be given to children 12 and under. The fair concourse will be lined with “spirit stations” operated by community groups such as the Active 20/30 Club, Petaluma Mothers Club, Petaluma Downtown Association, Petaluma People Services Center, Cruisin North Car Club, Fabulous Women, and more! The Salvation Army will be collecting canned food if you would like to donate. Petaluma’s own KPCA radio station will be airing an apropriately Halloween-ish playlist of spooky tunes for you to listen to as you drive through. Facial coverings are required. All participants MUST remain in their vehicle at all times.Pre-Registration is REQUIRED. Register online at CityofPetaluma.org/event/hallowluma.

YOGA IN THE PARK

Yoga in the Park is becoming a real thing in Petaluma, with more than one local group sponsoring regular yoga-themed classes in public places. In association with Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, Lacey Calvert Shelton of Petaluma Park Yoga is offering live in-person yoga classes three times a week in Wickersham Park. Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., it’s Yoga Strength and Flow, described as “a yoga class mashed with strength training.” On Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Slow Flow focuses on mental clarity with an hour of unwinding and restorative work. On Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., join with your neighbors for an hour of Community Yoga, a family friendly class designed for all ages and experience levels. Classes are free, though a $10 donation is welcome (but “not expected”), with funds raised going to support city parks. To maintain a safe and healthy environment, please register in advance so the number of participants can remain manageable and properly distant. Register at PetalumaParkYoga.com. And over at Oak Hill Park, Park Fit Petaluma presents its own twice-a-week yoga classes for women, beginning with Sunrise Yoga on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. and Thursdays at 4 p.m. Register at ParkFitPetaluma.com/classes.

(Have an event, online or otherwise, coming up in the future? Items to be considered for ’Out & About’ should be submitted no later than two weeks in advance to david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine