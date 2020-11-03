Subscribe

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 2, 2020, 6:27PM
‘DEEP DELTA JUSTICE’

Matthew Van Meter, a Detroit-based journalist and the Assistant Director of Shakespeare in Prison, will be appearing in a virtual author’s event courtesy of Copperfield’s Books on Thursday, November 5 at 7 p.m. In 1966, in Louisiana, 19-year-old Gary Duncan pulled over to stop a fight on the side of the road and was almost immediately arrested for the “crime” of putting his hand on the arm of a white child while being Black. Richard Sobol, a 29-year-old New York lawyer took the case, supporting Duncan as he faced off against “The Judge,” one of the most powerful white supremacists in the South. Van Meter’s stunning work of documentary investigation tells the law-altering story in riveting detail. This is a free online event. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com for information.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma will be hosting another online informational “gathering” on Thursday, November 12 at 11 a.m. The Village has been responding to the pandemic by creating new ways for members and volunteers to connect with each other, to build new friendships, and to offer mutual support as Petaluma navigates changing opportunities and shifting realities in this historic time. Find out how the Village can bring solutions and social connection to your life, or to the lives of aging adults you know and love in Petaluma. This is an online event. To receive a Zoom link, or phone -in number, please submit your RSVP to the Village office at 776-6055 or info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘DANCING IN THE MOMENT’

Join North Coast Ballet California in a live performance you can watch from home, as senior members and alumni of the company present “Dancing in the Moment,” a benefit and performance that will include choreographed dances set to some of the most breathtaking music ever written (and perhaps a few contemporary surprises). The show is Saturday, November 7 at 6 p.m. Create a full evening experience by ordering dinner for pickup from Beyond the Glory. Once you’ve purchased your show ticket online at Northcoastballet.org, you will be given a link to watch the performance any time between Nov. 7, 6 p.m. and Nov. 9 at 12 midnight. The program is one hour long, and tickets are $35 for a link. Should you be viewing as part of a dance-watching party, since this is a benefit, NCBC asks you to consider making an additional $10 donation per person viewing the show.

WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE/19th AMENDMENT CELEBRATION

The Petaluma Museum is marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment with a whole lineup of ongoing online events. Titled “19th: The Journey to Ratification,” Petaluma Readers Theater is presenting a 90-minute streaming program in which actors perform real-life letters, speeches and writings portraying the long and brutal battle for suffrage. Designed to accompany the Petaluma History Museum’s current on-line tour of its own centennial exhibition — which is also now available for streaming — the Readers Theater program features actors in period costume bringing to life the arguments, on both sides, that finally led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment. But that’s not all. Check out Jessica Litwak’s one-woman-show “50,000 Mice,” the story of San Francisco suffragist Selina Solomons. Then there is “Women’s Suffrage & Prohibition: The Good, the Bad & the Unintended,” a lively lecture by local historian John Sheehy. Finally, “A Conversation Among Petaluma Suffragists” is an informal, non-scripted conversation, narrated by Homer Johnstone, featuring the Petalumans of Yesteryear, who play historic figures at various events throughout the year. These programs will be available through November 8. All can be viewed on the Museum’s website. PetalumaMuseum.com.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

‘SCHOOLING DURING THE PANDEMIC’

Petaluma’s branch of the American Association of University Women will host a Zoom webinar, on Thursday, November 12, 7 p.m., presenting what is described as “a ground-level view of teaching and learning during the pandemic,” as five Petaluma educators share what an average day looks like in the world of digital learning. The panelists are Amanda Dowdy (sixth grade teacher at McNear), Laura Bradley (Media Production at Kenilworth), Shereen Jackson (English at Petaluma High School), Catina Haugen (Valley Vista Elementary Principal) and Dr. Mary Reynolds (Prinicpal of Miwok Elementary School). Learn how Petaluma AAUW is collaborating with Petaluma People Services Center and Mentor Me to support students and teachers during this unusual school year. The public is invited. To participate, email Stephanie Capps at stefaniecapps@gmail.com for the link to the webinar.

VIRTUAL JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL

The 25th annual Jewish Film Festival, sponsored by the Jewish Community Center Sonoma County, goes virtual this year, with a lineup of ten great films ready to be screened at home, along with live filmmaker talks and even the annual presentation of the Audience Award, which viewers can vote on. Running through November 16, the festival includes the powerful historical tale “My Name is Sara,” the true story of a 13-year-old Polish Jewish survivor who stayed alive during the Holocaust by pretending to be a Christian, the LGBTQ drama “Sublet,” set in Tel Aviv and starring Tony-award-winning actor John Benjamin Hickey (“The Normal Heart”), the astonishing documentary “They Ain’t Ready for Me,” about Tamar Manasseh, a Black rabbinical student in Chicago, and the outrageous comedy “Mossad,” which has been described as an Israeli “Naked Gun.” For the full lineup, and to purchase streaming tickets and learn more, visit jccsoco.org

DRIVE-BY VETERANS PARADE

When word that this year’s Veterans Parade was being canceled due to concerns about drawing so many people together in one place (the event traditionally brings thousands to Petaluma’s downtown area), an alternative way to honor and salute our veterans was devised. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11:11 a.m., a procession of veteran bikers and individuals representing those who have served in the military will depart from the Veterans Memorial Building and wind its way through the downtown, then along Washington Street and Petaluma Boulevard. The route is designed to allow Petalumans to cheer along from a distance, and to view the mini-parade from the safety of their cars and homes.

PRAY THEIR NAMES

United Church of Christ Petaluma is hosting a month-long outdoor exhibition titled “Pray Their Names,” a large-scale meditative installation by Sonoma artist and minister Rev. Katie Morrison. Covering several acres overlooking the City of Petaluma, the project features 143 mounted wooden hearts bearing the names of Black Americans whose lives have been lost to race-related violence since the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Alabama in 1955. Along with Till’s name are others ranging from the familiar (Medgar Evers, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Breona Taylor, George Floyd) to many whose names and stories are less well known. Visitors are invited to move among the names, and perhaps to sit overlooking the city in meditative contemplation of the small representative sampling of lives lost, from 4 p.m. on weekdays, all day pm on Saturdays, and after 12 noon on Sundays. The exhibit runs through November 30. The United Church of Christ Petaluma is located at 825 Middlefield Drive. Information can be found at UCCPetaluma.org.

YOGA IN THE PARK

Yoga in the Park is becoming a real thing in Petaluma, with more than one local group sponsoring regular yoga-themed classes in public places. In association with Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, Lacey Calvert Shelton of Petaluma Park Yoga is offering live in-person yoga classes three times a week in Wickersham Park. Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., it’s Yoga Strength and Flow, described as “a yoga class mashed with strength training.” On Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Slow Flow focuses on mental clarity with an hour of unwinding and restorative work. On Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., join with your neighbors for an hour of Community Yoga, a family friendly class designed for all ages and experience levels. Classes are free, though a $10 donation is welcome (but “not expected”), with funds raised going to support city parks. To maintain a safe and healthy environment, please register in advance so the number of participants can remain manageable and properly distant. Register at PetalumaParkYoga.com. And over at Oak Hill Park, Park Fit Petaluma presents its own twice-a-week yoga classes for women, beginning with Sunrise Yoga on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. and Thursdays at 4 p.m. Register at ParkFitPetaluma.com/classes.

(Know of an upcoming event , online or otherwise, that should be in Out & About? Items to be considered should be submitted no later than two weeks in advance to david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

