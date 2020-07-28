Out & About in Petaluma

ART IN THE PARK

The Petaluma Arts Association has been presenting its annual Art in the Park celebration since 1957, but (obviously) a massive gathering of artists gazing at art close together is not a smart idea right now. So the local nonprofit is taking the show online and then some, expanding the event from a single weekend to a full month. Featured from Saturday, Aug. 1 to Tuesday, Sept. 1, will be virtual studio tours, image galleries and live performances. To catch the action, visit PetalumaArtsAssociation.org.

COPPERFIELD’S ZOOM CHAT

Yes, Alexandra Roxo’s just-released book sounds like the world’s most ambitious sex manual, but in fact, it’s that and so much more. “What if your deepest fears and wounds were the KEY to living a turned on, passionate life?” asks Roxo, a writer, artist, and prominent voice in the field of transformational healing and the divine feminine, and the cofounder of the online community Radical Awakenings. On Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., Copperfield’s Books presents a live online conversation with Roxo, who will be interviewed by writer Sah D’Simone, author of “5-Minute meditations.” Reserve a virtual seat at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

STORYTIME & READALOUD BOOK CLUBS FOR KIDS AND TEENS

The Sonoma County Library system, with participation from Petaluma Regional Library librarians, is hosting regular online reading events during this stay-at-home shelter period. On Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 to 11:15 a.m., Storytime at Home is a story and a song shared by a local librarian via YouTube.com/sonomalibrary. For teenagers, Sundays from 2-2:30 p.m., it’s the weekly Read Aloud Bookclub for Teens, in which participants are invited to get comfortable and listen to a chapter from a novel being read aloud, live. Intended for teens in grade 7-12, also viewable at Youtube.com/sonomalibrary.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online.

THEATER IMPROV CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS

The SRJC has begun a weekly online “Theatre Improvisation Course,” designed for older adults. The class runs Saturdays through Aug. 8, and participants can join at any point during the summer semester. This is a free course, and was created to help participants learn improve techniques to assist in building focus, memory function and confidence, to decrease fear and anxiety and give the brain a fun workout. To sign up, click here, then email llau@santarosa.edu for further instructions. Though tailored for seniors, there is no minimum age requirement for this class. Contact the Older Adults Program at (707) 527-4533 for more information.

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. It’s fun, informal and a great way to find out what’s going in in Petaluma. Connect through Aqus.com.

FARMERS MARKET X3

Farmer’s Markets (aka FMs), especially in the COVID-era – where social distancing is the norm and masks are generally agreed to be a good and helpful thing – are a great way to shop, wave at people we know, eat a bag of kettle corn served with a pair of very long picker-uppers, get to be outdoors and still, you know, take care of one another. Plus … there’s usually music. Three times a week, on Tuesday mornings, Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons, it all happens, at various locations around town. For those who prefer to shop for their tomatoes in the morning, Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays is the place to be, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. On Thursdays (formerly known as Wednesdays), downtown Petaluma’s Theater District hosts a popular FM (walk to it, if you possibly can, because it’s just easier, trust us) from 4:30-8 p.m.. And then on Saturday afternoons from 2-5 p.m., in Walnut Park, the magic of FMs (in a slightly smaller version that once was the norm) continues under the trees in one of Petaluma’s most gorgeously restored historic parks. Don’t forget the kettle corn.

YOGA IN THE PARK

Getting tired of doing yoga in front of your television? Looking for a way to hang out in a park and still stay socially distanced? In association with Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, Lacey Calvert Shelton of Petaluma Park Yoga is offering live in-person yoga classes three times a week in Wickersham Park. Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., it’s Yoga Strength & Flow, described as “a yoga class mashed with strength training.” On Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Slow Flow focuses on mental clarity with an hour of unwinding and restorative work. On Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., join with your neighbors for an hour of Community Yoga, a family friendly class designed for all ages and experience levels. Classes are free, though a $10 donation is welcome (but “not expected”), with funds raised going to support city parks. To maintain a safe and healthy environment, please register in advance so the number of participants can remain manageable and properly distant. Register at PetalumaParkYoga.com.

‘ART APART’

The Petaluma Arts Center might be closed to visitors, but that hasn’t stopped the nonprofit from continuing in its mission to present innovative contemporary art for the benefit of the entire Petaluma community, both artists (student and professional) and art lovers. The “Art Apart” program encourages locals to create their own pieces of public art for a kind of citywide “drive by art show.” The PAC has established an interactive map showing the various fences, yards and garage doors in town where participating artists have placed some kind of art piece. Find the map at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

