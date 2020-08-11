Out & About in Petaluma

AUTHOR ZOOM CHAT

Zerlina Maxwell is an MSNBC political analyst, commentator, speaker, and acclaimed writer. She is also the Senior Director of Progressive Programming for SiriusXM and the co-host of the award-winning radio show, “Signal Boost.“ She will be discussing her new book, ”The End of White Politics,“ in a virtual author event courtesy of Copperfield’s, on Thursday, August 13 at 7 p.m. Reserve a virtual seat at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

MEET THE VILLAGE

On August 13, the Village Network of Petaluma presents a zoom-based informational meeting at 11 a.m. Participants can join in by Zoom or by phone. The Village has been responding to the pandemic by creating all kinds of new ways for members and volunteers to stay connected in this time of social distancing. Village memberships now offer online wellness programs, interest groups, educational and social events, in addition to volunteer services such as grocery shopping, prescription pickups, phone friends and more. Find out what you can gain from the Village at this monthly meeting. To receive the Zoom-link or pone in number, plese RSVP to the Village office at 776-5066 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

ART IN THE PARK

The Petaluma Arts Association has been presenting its annual Art in the Park celebration since 1957, but (obviously) a massive gathering of artists gazing at art close together is not a smart idea right now. So the local nonprofit is taking the show online and then some, expanding the event from a single weekend to a full month. Featured from Saturday, Aug. 1 to Tuesday, Sept. 1, will be virtual studio tours, image galleries and live performances. To catch the action, visit PetalumaArtsAssociation.org.

WRITER’S FORUM

On Sunday, Aug. 16, as part of Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen’s Writer’s Forum. Kathy Guthormsen will read “Phoenix,” Susan Bono will present “Solace of Cherries” along with a brief “craft talk” and writing exercise. For information on participating, visit TheWriteSpot.us and click on “Writers Forum.”

'I HOPE YOU DANCE’

Continuing its summer-long “Best Night Ever Online” series, featuring all-virtual, all-streaming shows from Transcendence Theatre Company, "I Hope You Dance“ is the third “Broadway Under the Stars” entertainment this summer. Streaming two weekends, for a total of 10 performances, the show runs August 14-16 and 21-23. “Choreographers, dancers, musicians, singers and YOU,” is how the Transcendence folks describe this show, cleverly built from moments taped live over the last eight years, and featuring 70 performers presenting spectacular dance numbers from some of Broadway’s greatest musicals. Traditionally taking place at Jack London State Historic Park, the online series features professional Broadway artists performing songs from popular musicals, re-envisioned in innovative ways, with an emphasis on children and families. The show streams Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Each show is free (donations welcome by hitting donate after your confirmation is made on line), and includes a live pre-show event designed to replicate some of the wine-and-song electricity that so many associate with a Transcendence show. Once you reserve your “ticket,” you’ll receive log-on information by email or text. Go to TranscendenceTheatre.org.

BARTON’S BEDTIME STORIES

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he'll be reading.

GARAGE SALE FUNDRAISER

Over the last few months, many Petalumans have been cleaning out their closets and garages, and have been making piles of second-hand treasures, waiting for the right moment to let the stuff go, and hopefully for a good cause. That moment is now (pending any additional lock-down health measures), with a massive fundraising garage sales on Saturday and Sunday, August 22 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 145 Webster Ave. Proceeds raised will go to the Primavera Project/New Horizons Girls Organization in Puerto Plata, and to the One Scarf at a Time projects. All shoppers must wear masks, observe 6-foot social distancing and use provided hand-sanitizer stations. In addition to the garage sale, beautiful hand-knit scarves and other knit gift items will be available for sale during the event.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online.