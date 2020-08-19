Out & About in Petaluma

SUZANNE RINDELL ONLINE

Copperfield’s presents a live, online conversation with San Francisco author Suzanne Rindell (“The Other Typist”), who will be discussing her semi-supernatural new suspense novel, ”The Two Mrs. Carlisles,“ set in the aftermath of the 1906 earthquake. This surprise-packed author event takes place on Wednesday, August 26 at 7 p.m. Reserve a virtual seat at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

ART IN THE PARK

The Petaluma Arts Association has been presenting its annual Art in the Park celebration since 1957, but (obviously) a massive gathering of artists - all gazing at art close together - is not a smart idea right now. So the local nonprofit is taking the show online and then some, expanding the event from a single weekend to a full month. Featured from Saturday, Aug. 1 to Tuesday, Sept. 1, will be virtual studio tours, image galleries and live performances. To catch the action, visit PetalumaArtsAssociation.org.

WRITER’S FORUM

On Sunday, Aug. 23, as part of Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen’s Writer’s Forum. Constance Hale will read an excerpt from her book "Rereading Camus" and will talk about personal essays, then lead participants in a writing exercise. Hale is a San Francisco–based journalist and author, who’s written for the Atlantic, National Geographic Smithsonian and the Los Angeles Times. She has written five books on language and literary style, including the best-selling “Sin and Syntax,” and books on hula for adults and children. Learn more about her at sinandsyntax.com. For information on virtually attending the forum, visit TheWriteSpot.us and click on “Writers Forum.”

'I HOPE YOU DANCE’

Continuing its summer-long “Best Night Ever Online” series, featuring all-virtual, all-streaming shows from Transcendence Theatre Company, "I Hope You Dance“ is the third “Broadway Under the Stars” entertainment this summer. Streaming five time over the next weekend, the show runs August 21-23. “Choreographers, dancers, musicians, singers and YOU,” is how the Transcendence folks describe this show, cleverly built from moments taped live over the last eight years, and featuring 70 performers presenting spectacular dance numbers from some of Broadway’s greatest musicals. Traditionally taking place at Jack London State Historic Park, the online series features professional Broadway artists performing songs from popular musicals, re-envisioned in innovative ways, with an emphasis on children and families. The show streams Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Each show is free (donations welcome by hitting donate after your confirmation is made on line), and includes a live pre-show event designed to replicate some of the wine-and-song electricity that so many associate with a Transcendence show. Once you reserve your “ticket,” you’ll receive log-on information by email or text. Go to TranscendenceTheatre.org.

BARTON’S BEDTIME STORIES

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he'll be reading.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online.

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. It’s fun, informal and a great way to find out what’s going in in Petaluma. Connect through Aqus.com.

POINT REYES IN PERIL

Reduced to a mere 1% of their original population and now hovering on the brink of extinction, Tule Elk are the subject of an eye-opening webinar and discussion on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. This summer, the National Park Service will release its final plan on Tule Elk management, appearing at a time when ranchers who lease land in the Pt. Reyes National Park - where Tule Elk thrive again after decades of careful work - are calling for thinning of the population to make room for livestock grazing. A team of conservationists, biologists, land-use planners, filmmakers and local leaders will discuss how the survival of the Tule Elk and other species are being threatened by pollution, habitat loss and private industry. An RSVP for the virtual event is required. Learn more and register at SavePointReyesNationalSeashore.com.