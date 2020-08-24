Out & About in Petaluma

IN THE FORM OF A QUESTION: Jennie Lee asks the questions that could free you up to a richer life.

NO PLACE LIKE THE DRIVE-IN: “The Wizard of Oz” plays at the Fairgrounds, this weekend.

OFF THE PAGE

Copperfield’s welcomes back Off the Page Readers Theater as they virtually present “Transformations,” featuring five original short stories by local writers Roger C. Lubeck, Margaret Barkley, Craig Harris, Linda Saldana and Jean Wong, performed by actors Hilary Moore, Jeff Savage, R.W. Hessler, Kathleen Haynie and Beth Moise. Thursday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m. Reserve a virtual seat at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

ART IN THE PARK

The Petaluma Arts Association has been presenting its annual Art in the Park celebration since 1957, but (obviously) a massive gathering of artists - all gazing at art close together - is not a smart idea right now. So the local nonprofit is taking the show online and then some, expanding the event from a single weekend to a full month. Featured from Saturday, Aug. 1 to Tuesday, Sept. 1, will be virtual studio tours, image galleries and live performances. To catch the action, visit PetalumaArtsAssociation.org.

WRITER’S FORUM

On Sunday, Aug. 30, as part of Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen’s Writer’s Forum, Diane McKay will read an excerpt from her book "Rereading Camus "The Healing Power of Correspondence." McKay was 10-years-old when she wrote her very first book, a 2 x 4-inch mystery novel typed out and “published” with a cardboard cover. Since that moment, she’s been a writer. currently writing for the National Fibromyalgia Association. After her reading, Cullen will lead participants in a writing exercise. For information on virtually attending the forum, visit TheWriteSpot.us and click on “Writers Forum.”

POINT REYES IN PERIL

Reduced to a mere 1% of their original population and now hovering on the brink of extinction, Tule Elk are the subject of an eye-opening webinar and discussion on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. This summer, the National Park Service will release its final plan on Tule Elk management, appearing at a time when ranchers who lease land in the Pt. Reyes National Park - where Tule Elk thrive again after decades of careful work - are calling for thinning of the population to make room for livestock grazing. A team of conservationists, biologists, land-use planners, filmmakers and local leaders will discuss how the survival of the Tule Elk and other species are being threatened by pollution, habitat loss and private industry. An RSVP for the virtual event is required. Learn more and register at SavePointReyesNationalSeashore.com.

AUTHOR LEE SPARKS CHANGE

In her new book “Spark Change: 108 Provocative Questions for Spiritual Evolution,” writer Jennie Lee takes the notion that “Quality questions lead to quality answers,” and runs with it. The award-winning author of “True Yoga: Practicing with the Yoga Sutras for Happiness & Spiritual Fulfillment” will be reading from and discussing her latest book in a virtual author appearance, presented by Copperfield’s Books, on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Reserve a place at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

TRANSCENDENCE GALA

Concluding its summer-long “Best Night Ever Online” series, featuring all-virtual, all-streaming shows from Transcendence Theatre Company, the Sonoma-based company presents its annual “Gala Celebration,” the fourth and final, streamable “Broadway Under the Stars” show of 2020. A musical benefit featuring the “best of the best” moments from the last eight years of shows, this is, according to Transcendence Artistic Director Amy Miller, the big one. “It all comes down to this. Our worldwide, virtual family will come together for one last dazzling, sparkling, spectacular Summer evening.” The company’s Gala Celebration is its biggest and most loved fundraising event, and this year the whole world is invited, so tell your friends, wherever they happen to live. Streaming five time over the next weekend, the show runs Sept. 11, 12 and 13. The show streams Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Each show is free (donations welcome by hitting donate after your confirmation is made on line), and includes a live pre-show event designed to replicate some of the wine-and-song electricity that so many associate with a Transcendence show. Once you reserve your “ticket,” you’ll receive log-on information by email or text. Go to TranscendenceTheatre.org.

BEDTIME STORIES

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he'll be reading.