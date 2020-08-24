Subscribe

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 24, 2020, 10:16AM
Updated 5 hours ago
IN THE FORM OF A QUESTION: Jennie Lee asks the questions that could free you up to a richer life.
NO PLACE LIKE THE DRIVE-IN: “The Wizard of Oz” plays at the Fairgrounds, this weekend.
OFF THE PAGE

Copperfield’s welcomes back Off the Page Readers Theater as they virtually present “Transformations,” featuring five original short stories by local writers Roger C. Lubeck, Margaret Barkley, Craig Harris, Linda Saldana and Jean Wong, performed by actors Hilary Moore, Jeff Savage, R.W. Hessler, Kathleen Haynie and Beth Moise. Thursday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m. Reserve a virtual seat at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

ART IN THE PARK

The Petaluma Arts Association has been presenting its annual Art in the Park celebration since 1957, but (obviously) a massive gathering of artists - all gazing at art close together - is not a smart idea right now. So the local nonprofit is taking the show online and then some, expanding the event from a single weekend to a full month. Featured from Saturday, Aug. 1 to Tuesday, Sept. 1, will be virtual studio tours, image galleries and live performances. To catch the action, visit PetalumaArtsAssociation.org.

WRITER’S FORUM

On Sunday, Aug. 30, as part of Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen’s Writer’s Forum, Diane McKay will read an excerpt from her book "Rereading Camus "The Healing Power of Correspondence." McKay was 10-years-old when she wrote her very first book, a 2 x 4-inch mystery novel typed out and “published” with a cardboard cover. Since that moment, she’s been a writer. currently writing for the National Fibromyalgia Association. After her reading, Cullen will lead participants in a writing exercise. For information on virtually attending the forum, visit TheWriteSpot.us and click on “Writers Forum.”

POINT REYES IN PERIL

Reduced to a mere 1% of their original population and now hovering on the brink of extinction, Tule Elk are the subject of an eye-opening webinar and discussion on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. This summer, the National Park Service will release its final plan on Tule Elk management, appearing at a time when ranchers who lease land in the Pt. Reyes National Park - where Tule Elk thrive again after decades of careful work - are calling for thinning of the population to make room for livestock grazing. A team of conservationists, biologists, land-use planners, filmmakers and local leaders will discuss how the survival of the Tule Elk and other species are being threatened by pollution, habitat loss and private industry. An RSVP for the virtual event is required. Learn more and register at SavePointReyesNationalSeashore.com.

AUTHOR LEE SPARKS CHANGE

In her new book “Spark Change: 108 Provocative Questions for Spiritual Evolution,” writer Jennie Lee takes the notion that “Quality questions lead to quality answers,” and runs with it. The award-winning author of “True Yoga: Practicing with the Yoga Sutras for Happiness & Spiritual Fulfillment” will be reading from and discussing her latest book in a virtual author appearance, presented by Copperfield’s Books, on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Reserve a place at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

TRANSCENDENCE GALA

Concluding its summer-long “Best Night Ever Online” series, featuring all-virtual, all-streaming shows from Transcendence Theatre Company, the Sonoma-based company presents its annual “Gala Celebration,” the fourth and final, streamable “Broadway Under the Stars” show of 2020. A musical benefit featuring the “best of the best” moments from the last eight years of shows, this is, according to Transcendence Artistic Director Amy Miller, the big one. “It all comes down to this. Our worldwide, virtual family will come together for one last dazzling, sparkling, spectacular Summer evening.” The company’s Gala Celebration is its biggest and most loved fundraising event, and this year the whole world is invited, so tell your friends, wherever they happen to live. Streaming five time over the next weekend, the show runs Sept. 11, 12 and 13. The show streams Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Each show is free (donations welcome by hitting donate after your confirmation is made on line), and includes a live pre-show event designed to replicate some of the wine-and-song electricity that so many associate with a Transcendence show. Once you reserve your “ticket,” you’ll receive log-on information by email or text. Go to TranscendenceTheatre.org.

BEDTIME STORIES

Petaluma realtor Barton Smith invites “the young and young at heart” to join him nightly, at 7 p.m. on his personal Facebook page for a live living room reading of a different picture book. He generally posts an announcement early in the day letting fans know which book he'll be reading.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

’WIZARD OF OZ’

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

Everyone knows that there’s “no place like home,” but after so many weeks there, why not bundle up the family and head to the Drive-In for an out-of-the-house screening of the classic musical-fantasy “The Wizard of Oz”? Produced by San Francisco Bay Area Pop-Up Events, this weekend’s show, at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, is part of a series that continues on Sept. 4 with a screening of “The Goonies.” For a flat rate of $40 per vehicle, you’ll be shown to a parking space facing the screen, where after sunset you’ll be able to watch the film, listening to it through your car radio tuned to a channel you’ll be supplied with upon entry. Tickets must be purchased in advance. If you might get hungry, plan ahead because there is a drive-thru “fair food” area on the fairgrounds as well. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Masks are mandatory when outside your vehicle. For information on this and other upcoming Petaluma screenings, visit BayAreaPopUpTickets.com.

FARMERS MARKETS

Farmer’s Markets (aka FMs), especially in the COVID-era – where social distancing is the norm and masks are generally agreed to be a good and helpful thing – are a great way to shop, wave at people we know, eat a bag of kettle corn served with a pair of very long picker-uppers, get to be outdoors and still, you know, take care of one another. Plus … there’s usually music. Three times a week, on Tuesday mornings, Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons, it all happens, at various locations around town. For those who prefer to shop for their tomatoes in the morning, Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays is the place to be, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. On Thursdays (formerly known as Wednesdays), downtown Petaluma’s Theater District hosts a popular FM (walk to it, if you possibly can, because it’s just easier, trust us) from 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.. And then on Saturday afternoons from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., in Walnut Park, the magic of FMs (in a slightly smaller version that once was the norm) continues under the trees in one of Petaluma’s most gorgeously restored historic parks. Don’t forget the kettle corn.

PARK YOGA

Getting tired of doing yoga in front of your television? Looking for a way to hang out in a park and still stay socially distanced? In association with Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, Lacey Calvert Shelton of Petaluma Park Yoga is offering live in-person yoga classes three times a week in Wickersham Park. Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., it’s Yoga Strength and Flow, described as “a yoga class mashed with strength training.” On Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Slow Flow focuses on mental clarity with an hour of unwinding and restorative work. On Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., join with your neighbors for an hour of Community Yoga, a family friendly class designed for all ages and experience levels. Classes are free, though a $10 donation is welcome (but “not expected”), with funds raised going to support city parks. To maintain a safe and healthy environment, please register in advance so the number of participants can remain manageable and properly distant. Register at PetalumaParkYoga.com.

‘ART APART’

The Petaluma Arts Center might be closed to visitors, but that hasn’t stopped the nonprofit from continuing in its mission to present innovative contemporary art for the benefit of the entire Petaluma community, both artists (student and professional) and art lovers. The “Art Apart” program encourages locals to create their own pieces of public art for a kind of citywide “drive by art show.” The PAC has established an interactive map showing the various fences, yards and garage doors in town where participating artists have placed some kind of art piece. Find the map at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

