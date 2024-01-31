Out & About in Petaluma

Running through March 3. The newest show at Berkeley Repertory Theatere sounds like one not to miss. Written by Leslye Headland (the creator of TC hit “Russian Doll”), the provocative drama “Cult of Love” draws inspiration from the author’s oppressive fundamentalist upbringing to tell the story of a highly dysfunctional Christian family. The show is described by Berkeley Rep as “a rollercoaster ride that hits close to home.” BerkeleyRep.org. Sign us up! Distance from Petaluma: 41miles, approximately 50 minutes drive time.

Sunday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Robin Taylor Zander of Cheap Trick will play the Lost Church in Santa Rosa. Also on the bill is John Courage. 576 Ross St. Tickets are $15. Tickets and details at thelostchurch.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. The Santa Rosa Symphony celebrates movie music, with selections either nominated for or winners of an Academy Award. Guest conductor Troy Quinn takes the podium, accompanied by piper Eric Rigler, who originated the pipe playing on both “Titanic” and “Braveheart.” 50 Mark West Springs Rd. Tickets $37-90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 15 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 5-8 p.m. Sonoma State University art auction celebrates its fortieth anniversary with works donated by more than 100 artists. Art can be previewed Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. University Art Gallery, Art Building 101, 1801 E. Cotati Av., Rohnert Park. Suggested donation $40. More information at artgallery.sonoma.edu/art-heart.

Friday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. The musical comedy “She Loves Me” opens at 6th Street Playhouse. Anonymous pen pals find love in a 1930s perfumery in Budapest. 52 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa. Tickets $35-51. 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Friday, Feb. 2, at 8:15 p.m. The groups Green Valley and Space Walker bring reggae and hip-hop to the Lost Church in Santa Rosa. 576 Ross St. Tickets are $15. Tickets and details at thelostchurch.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Art show explores sense of place

Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. “Souvenirs: A Reflection of Memory” continues at the Petaluma Arts Center. The show features nine artists. Show runs through Feb. 24. 230 Lakeville St. Members and children free, non-members $5. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Cartoonists convene at LumaCon

Saturday, Feb. 3, 10-4 p.m. Libraries of Petaluma hosts a local comics convention for youth, with cosplay, live-action role playing, exhibits and vendors. 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Free. More information at lumacon.net.

Standup Comedian Matt Braunger at the Mystic

Saturday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Comedian Matt Braunger brings his “There He Is Folks” tour to the Mystic Theater. This is a 21+ show. 21 Petaluma Blvd. Tickets $99. 707-765-2121, eventseeker.com.

‘Escape from New York’ at Flashback Cinema

Sunday, Feb. 4, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m; Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents a new restoration of “Escape from New York,” director John Carpenter’s 1981 action thriller (R-rated and a cult classic). In a crime-ridden future, New York City is walled off as a maximum-security prison. (“Once you go in, you don’t come out.”) When Air Force One crashes in Manhattan, renegade warrior Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) is sent to rescue the President (“I’m goin’ in!”). Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Conversation with artist Orin Carpenter

Sunday, Feb. 4, 1-2 p.m. The Petaluma Arts Center presents Artists in Conversation: Denise Ward with Dr. Orin Carpenter. "Being an artist of color, I have the power to bring others into the world I experience through the lens of my creations,” says Carpenter, who works in mixed media. This is a co-presentation with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development. Free for Arts Center members, $10 non-members. 230 Lakeville St. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Petaluma Woman’s Club hosts SRJC Prez

Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Angelica Garcia, president of Santa Rosa Junior College, will speak to the Petaluma Woman’s Club. 518 B St. Tickets $15 at Eventbrite.com/e/pwc-speaker.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.5-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear comfortable shoes and hat, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing Parking Lot at 300 Copeland Street Park Location. Note: In the event of rain, Slow Strolls are canceled.

Aging Gracefully speaker muses on music

Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. Hosted by Petaluma Senior Center, Dr. Allan Bernstein will speak on “Music and the Aging Mind: The Benefits of Music for Your Health and Well Being.” 211 Novak Dr. Free.

Bingo! at Petaluma Woman’s Club

Thursday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. Enjoy Valentine Bingo and lunch. $25. RSVP at Petalumawomansevent.com at by Feb. 3. 518 B St.

Opening reception for Black artists exhibit, with Makeda Kumasic

Friday, February 9, at 6:30 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, in conjunction with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, opens the exhibit “African American and the Arts” with a reception featuring dancer and storyteller Makeda Kumasic, who will tell one of her original stories. The show runs through March 31. The museum is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20 Fourth Street. $10. PetalumaMuseum.com.

Jazz quartet doRiaN Mode at The Big Easy

Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. The jazz quartet doRiaN Mode performs at The Big Easy. The group plays vintage jazz and blues, with Bob Johns on piano/trumpet, David Scott on sax/flute, Tony Blake on drums and Dorian Bartley on bass/vocals. 128 American Alley. $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Fire Station #2 needs volunteers for Beautification Day

Saturday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Are you ready to lend a helping hand to make Petaluma's Fire Station #2 beautiful again? Volunteers will spend the morning weeding, sheet mulching and planting—and the station needs your help. 101 N. McDowell Blvd.

Crab feed by Pacific Empire Chorus

Saturday, Feb. 10, at 5-9 p.m. All-you-can-eat crab feed and live a cappella show by Pacific Empire Chorus. Petaluma Veterans Hall, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. Cost $80, children under ten, $30. Tickets at pacificempire.org/crabfeed.