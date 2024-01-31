Out & About in Petaluma

Art show explores sense of place
Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. “Souvenirs: A Reflection of Memory” continues at the Petaluma Arts Center. The show features nine artists. Show runs through Feb. 24. 230 Lakeville St. Members and children free, non-members $5. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org.
Cartoonists convene at LumaCon
Saturday, Feb. 3, 10-4 p.m. Libraries of Petaluma hosts a local comics convention for youth, with cosplay, live-action role playing, exhibits and vendors. 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Free. More information at lumacon.net.
Standup Comedian Matt Braunger at the Mystic
Saturday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Comedian Matt Braunger brings his “There He Is Folks” tour to the Mystic Theater. This is a 21+ show. 21 Petaluma Blvd. Tickets $99. 707-765-2121, eventseeker.com.
‘Escape from New York’ at Flashback Cinema
Sunday, Feb. 4, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m; Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents a new restoration of “Escape from New York,” director John Carpenter’s 1981 action thriller (R-rated and a cult classic). In a crime-ridden future, New York City is walled off as a maximum-security prison. (“Once you go in, you don’t come out.”) When Air Force One crashes in Manhattan, renegade warrior Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) is sent to rescue the President (“I’m goin’ in!”). Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.
Conversation with artist Orin Carpenter
Sunday, Feb. 4, 1-2 p.m. The Petaluma Arts Center presents Artists in Conversation: Denise Ward with Dr. Orin Carpenter. "Being an artist of color, I have the power to bring others into the world I experience through the lens of my creations,” says Carpenter, who works in mixed media. This is a co-presentation with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development. Free for Arts Center members, $10 non-members. 230 Lakeville St. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org.
Petaluma Woman’s Club hosts SRJC Prez
Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Angelica Garcia, president of Santa Rosa Junior College, will speak to the Petaluma Woman’s Club. 518 B St. Tickets $15 at Eventbrite.com/e/pwc-speaker.
Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park
Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.5-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear comfortable shoes and hat, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing Parking Lot at 300 Copeland Street Park Location. Note: In the event of rain, Slow Strolls are canceled.
Aging Gracefully speaker muses on music
Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. Hosted by Petaluma Senior Center, Dr. Allan Bernstein will speak on “Music and the Aging Mind: The Benefits of Music for Your Health and Well Being.” 211 Novak Dr. Free.
Bingo! at Petaluma Woman’s Club
Thursday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. Enjoy Valentine Bingo and lunch. $25. RSVP at Petalumawomansevent.com at by Feb. 3. 518 B St.
Opening reception for Black artists exhibit, with Makeda Kumasic
Friday, February 9, at 6:30 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, in conjunction with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, opens the exhibit “African American and the Arts” with a reception featuring dancer and storyteller Makeda Kumasic, who will tell one of her original stories. The show runs through March 31. The museum is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20 Fourth Street. $10. PetalumaMuseum.com.
Jazz quartet doRiaN Mode at The Big Easy
Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. The jazz quartet doRiaN Mode performs at The Big Easy. The group plays vintage jazz and blues, with Bob Johns on piano/trumpet, David Scott on sax/flute, Tony Blake on drums and Dorian Bartley on bass/vocals. 128 American Alley. $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.
Fire Station #2 needs volunteers for Beautification Day
Saturday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Are you ready to lend a helping hand to make Petaluma's Fire Station #2 beautiful again? Volunteers will spend the morning weeding, sheet mulching and planting—and the station needs your help. 101 N. McDowell Blvd.
Crab feed by Pacific Empire Chorus
Saturday, Feb. 10, at 5-9 p.m. All-you-can-eat crab feed and live a cappella show by Pacific Empire Chorus. Petaluma Veterans Hall, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. Cost $80, children under ten, $30. Tickets at pacificempire.org/crabfeed.
