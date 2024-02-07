Running through March 3. The newest show at Berkeley Repertory Theatere sounds like one not to miss. Written by Leslye Headland (the creator of TC hit “Russian Doll”), the provocative drama “Cult of Love” draws inspiration from the author’s oppressive fundamentalist upbringing to tell the story of a highly dysfunctional Christian family. The show is described by Berkeley Rep as “a rollercoaster ride that hits close to home.” BerkeleyRep.org. Sign us up! Distance from Petaluma: 41miles, approximately 50 minutes drive time.

Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. The Lost Church in Santa Rosa presents Ira Wolf with Tay & the JangLahDahs. Raised in the mountains of Montana and making a home on the road, Wolf sings and writes in a vulnerably honest way as she explores heartache, homesickness, and the highs and lows of an unconventional wandering lifestyle. 576 Ross St. Tickets are $10. Tickets and details at thelostchurch.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Friday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The musical In the Heights, with lyrics by famed writer-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, opens in a co-production of the music and theatre departments of Sonoma State University. For the twenty-third time, musical direction is by Lynne Morrow, the former SSU professor who has continued as a consultant for the past five years. This will be her last production with the school. With direction by Marie Ramirez Downing, the show runs through Feb. 18. Tickets $12, free for students. Information 707-664-4246 or tickets@sonoma.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 7 miles, approximately 15 minutes drive time.

Friday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Relieve the winter gloom with A Midsummer Night’s Dream, opening at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park. The large cast animates Shakespeare’s magical tale of young love with iconic songs from the 1960s, backed by an onstage band. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets $42, with discounted rates for seniors, students, children, Rohnert Park residents. Box office (707) 588-3434. Tickets at spreckelsonline.com, or Goldstar.com for discounted tickets. Distance from Petaluma: 7 miles, approximately 15 minutes drive time.

‘African Americans and the Arts’ exhibit

Friday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, in conjunction with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, hosts the exhibit “African Americans and the Arts.” The show runs through March 31. The museum is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20 Fourth Street. $10. PetalumaMuseum.com.

Dream Hou$e opens at Cinnabar

Friday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. “Dream Hou$e,” by Eliana Pipes, opens at Cinnabar Theater. The play follows two Latinx sisters who star on an HGTV-style reality show in which they proceed to sell the family home. Each woman deals with her desires and struggles while trying to capitalize on the gentrification of a “changing neighborhood.” Through Feb. 25. 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets $33-49. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Art show explores sense of place

Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. ‘Souvenirs: A Reflection of Memory’ continues at the Petaluma Arts Center. The show features nine local artists. Show runs through Feb. 24. 230 Lakeville St. Members and children free, non-members $5. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Fire Station Beautification Day

Saturday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Are you ready to lend a helping hand to make Petaluma's Fire Station #2 beautiful again? Volunteers will spend the morning weeding, sheet mulching and planting—and the station needs your help. 101 N. McDowell Blvd.

Crab feed by Pacific Empire Chorus

Saturday, Feb. 10, at 5-9 p.m. All-you-can-eat crab feed and live a cappella show by Pacific Empire Chorus. Established in Sonoma County in 1964, the group brings a cappella and barbershop music to women of all ages through performance, education and competition. Petaluma Veterans Hall, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. Cost $80, children under ten, $30. Tickets at pacificempire.org/crabfeed.

Flamenco! Live! at The Big Easy

Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. On the second Saturday of the month, Phoebe Vernier—"La Fibi”— brings fiery flamenco music and dance to the Big Easy. For each show she recruits a new quartet of artists from the Bay Area’s flamenco community. 128 American Alley. $20. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

‘Casablanca’ at Flashback Cinema

Sunday, Feb. 11, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m; Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents Casablanca, the World War II love story and Best Picture Oscar winner from 1942. Starring Humphrey Bogart as a cynical cafe owner who is more of a romantic than he lets on (“Here’s looking at you, kid”). When long-lost love Ingrid Bergman shows up in Casablanca, sparks fly. Claude Rains is Captain Renault, whose approach to law enforcement is, well, flexible. (“I’m shocked, SHOCKED, to find that gambling is going on in here.”) Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Petaluma Garden Club Speaker

Monday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. The Petaluma Garden Club will celebrate Valentines Day with speaker Paola Tonelli. Her topic is “The Fibonacci Sequence in Plant Life.” The program is open to the public. Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.5-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear comfortable shoes and hat, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing Parking Lot at 300 Copeland Street Park Location. Note: In the event of rain, Slow Strolls are canceled.

Film Alliance is back with ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’

Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. (pre-film program at 6 p.m.). The Petaluma Film Alliance kicks off its Spring series with Crazy, Stupid, Love, a comic romance from 2011. Cal (Steve Carell) faces a mid-life crisis when his wife Emily (Julianne Moore) asks him for a divorce. Desperate and lost, Cal resorts to drinking until a suave ladies’ man (Ryan Gosling) takes an interest and helps him turn his life around. With slick production design, impeccable comedic timing, and a master class in acting, the film is a throwback to classic screwball comedy, with a hilarious and heartwarming modern era twist. Carol L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets $7 general, $6 students, free PFA members. petalumafilmalliance.org.

Elovaters bring reggae to the Mystic

Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 8:30 p.m. The Elovaters is a reggae band from Boston that released its debut album, The Cornerstone, in 2017. With a style that fuses musical inspiration from reggae's forefathers with new material, the group has toured with Ziggy Marley, John Brown's Body and Stick Figure. 21 Petaluma Blvd. Tickets $52-90. 707-765-2121, MysticTheatre.com.

Aging Gracefully speaker discusses normal aging

Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m. Hosted by Petaluma Senior Center, geriatrician-psychiatrist Wynnelena Canio will present “It’s Only Aging: The Normal Signs,” with useful facts and insights about healthy aging. 211 Novak Dr. Free.

YA Writers at Copperfields Books

Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. Kazu Kibuishi, the creator of the #1 New York Times bestselling Amulet series, will read from the ninth and concluding novel in the series, “Waverider.” Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. Come to a book party and signing with authors Lisa McMann and Matt McMann, authors of two new middle-grades books: "Forgotten Five #4: Dangerous Allies“ and ”Monsterious #4: The Beast of Skull Rock.“ Copperfields Books, 140 Kentucky St. Free.

The Heard Eye at the Big Easy

Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. In 2018, trumpeter/vocalist Paul Schneider and guitarist Hannes De Kassian began exploring jazz and funk in clubs, bars, and wineries in Sonoma and Marin counties. Their progress was disrupted by the pandemic but they have reconnected, adding drummer Atma Anur. 128 American Alley. Free. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Deep Roots Farm Crab Feast

Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. The first annual Deep Roots Farm Crab Fest! will feature fresh crab from Bodega Bay, live music, raffle and prizes, at the Mystic Theatre. 21 Petaluma Blvd. Tickets $65. 707-765-2121, eventseeker.com.

Matisyahu brings reggae to the Mystic

Saturday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. Reggae/rapper Matisyahu brings his “Hold the Fire” Tour to the Mystic. The opening act is Cydeways. 21+ show. 21 Petaluma Blvd. Tickets $43-138. 707-765-2121, MysticTheatre.com.