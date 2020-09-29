COWGIRL CREAMERY FOUNDERS

AT WOMAN’S CLUB SPEAKER EVENT

Sue Conley and Peggy Smith, the co-founders of Cowgirl Creamery, will be the final guests in this year’s Speakers Series sponsored by the Petaluma Woman’s club. On Tuesday, October 6, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., the local entrepreneurs and cheese-making pioneers will discuss how the joined forced and kick-started a company that’s been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement. This is a free, Zoom-based online event, sponsored by Mahoney Architects + Interiors. Register at petalumawomansclub.com.

THE LADY WITH ALL THE ANSWERS

This is the last weekend for Cinnabar’s streaming comedy-drama about the life of Ann Landers, “The Lady with All the Answers.” Portrayed in a critically acclaimed performance by Laura Jorgensen, Landers was one of America’s most iconic advice columnists, and in the play — performed at Cinnabar on a real set, and recorded by a four-camera crew — we learn about her secrets and anonymous adventures on a day she’s writing her most important column ever. Catch the show on your computerm pohone, tablet or Smart TV on Friday, Oct. 2, 3 and 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for single-viewer access, $40 for multiple viewers or families. After purchasing your ticket with a few clicks on the Cinnabar website (cinnabartheater.org), ShowTix4U will email a confirmation.

“CHARMIAN KITTREDGE LONDON”

A new book by Sonoma County poet and author Iris Dunkle, subtitled “Trailblazer, Author, Adventurer,” tells the amazing true story of Jack London’s multifaceted and amazing wife, beginning with her eye-opening childhood in Oakland, through to he rich and full post-Jack London life. In a special online conversation, Dunkle with be converse with Pulitzer-winning poet Forest Gander, Thursday, October 8, at 7 p.m. THis is a free event, but to get a link, you must reserve a spot. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

STORY POWER CANCELED

Due to the ongoing fire emergency, the decision has been made to cancel the final two Writers’ Forum events scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 6:30 p.m.) is Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.. They were to feature author-editor Mary Mackey in conversation with an array of acclaimed writers and novelists. For information on future forums, which will return for a new season in February 2021, visit TheWriteSpot.us and click on “Writers Forum.”

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two potes reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT PROGRAM

Gabriella Ambrosi, Ceo of Seqouia Senior Solutions, plus Kelly Sturgeon of Creekside Cottages and Marcy Baskin of Senior Care Authority, will participate in a program titled “Connecting the Heart: Communicating with Loved Ones with Cognitive Impairment,” on Monday, Oct. 12, from 1 - 2 p.m. Free and open to the public the Zoom-based event will answer questions many caregivers have about establishing or retaining meaningful relationships and connections — in person, on the phone or online — with loved ones living with various forms of cognitive impairment. Please RSV to Info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or call 776-6055.

CORN MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH

Prepare for significant social distances, mandatory mask-wearing, wider passages and the absence of a few favorite activities (no giant slide, no communal corn pit), but Petaluma’s now legendary Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze is officially open for business. Running now through Halloween, the popular local attraction has responded to continuing COVID concerns by adapting several elements of the attraction to current conditions. The chief change, beyond requiring participants to wear masks at all times, is wider corridors inside the winding, twisting corn maze itself. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission ot the grounds and the pumpkin patch is free. Admission to the corn maze is $7 during the day, and $10 in the evening. Find out more at PetalumaPumpkinPatch.com.

FARM TRAILS

Farm Trails annual fall tour is still happening. On October 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can experience Sonoma County at “it’s height of autumnal glory,” in the words of the annual event’s organizers, who clearly sound like the whole thing gets them pretty excited and poetic and everything. On the tour, you can shop from farmstands, see how cheese and other products are made, pet some farm animals, and see where the food happens all around the County. Guests MUST reserve their participation in advance, after which they will receive the events map and program via email. Farmtrails.org.

