OUTLOOK FOR EARTHLINGS

Award-winning author Joan Frank will be discussing her new novel of friendship and secrets, “Outlook for Earthlings,” in a n online author talk presented by Copperfield’s Books, on Friday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com for information.

PETALUMA READERS THEATER

Titled “19th: The Journey to Ratification,” Petaluma Readers Theater is marking the 2020 centennial of the 19th amendment — which finally granted women the legal right to vote — with a 90-minute streaming program in which actors perform real-life letters, speeches and writing portraying the long and brutal battle for suffrage. Designed to accompany the Petaluma History Museum’s current on-line tour of its own centennial exhibition — which is now available for streaming — the Readers Theater program features actors in period costume bringing to life the arguments, on both sides, that finally led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment. This program will be available through November 8. Both can be viewed on the Museum’s website. PetalumaMuseum.com.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two potes reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

VIRTUAL JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL

The 25th annual Jewish Film Festival, sponsored by the Jewish Community Center Sonoma County, goes virtual this year, with a lineup of ten great films ready to be screened at home, along with live filmmaker talks and even the annual presentation of the Audience Award, which viewers can vote on. Running from October 13 to November 16, the festival includes the LGBTQ drama “Sublet,” set in Tel Aviv and starring Tony-award-winning actor John Benjamin Hickey (“The Normal Heart”), the astonishing documentary “They Ain’t Ready for Me,” about Tamar Manasseh, a Black rabbinical student in Chicago, and the outrageous comedy “Mossad,” which has been described as an Israeli “Naked Gun.” For the full lineup, and to purchase streaming tickets and learn more, visit jccsoco.org

CORN MAZE AND PUMPKIN PATCH

Prepare for significant social distances, mandatory mask-wearing, wider passages and the absence of a few favorite activities (no giant slide, no communal corn pit), but Petaluma’s now legendary Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze is officially open for business. Running now through Halloween, the popular local attraction has responded to continuing COVID concerns by adapting several elements of the attraction to current conditions. The chief change, beyond requiring participants to wear masks at all times, is wider corridors inside the winding, twisting corn maze itself. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission ot the grounds and the pumpkin patch is free. Admission to the corn maze is $7 during the day, and $10 in the evening. Find out more at PetalumaPumpkinPatch.com.

YOGA IN THE PARK

Yoga in the Park is becoming a real thing in Petaluma, with more than one local group sponsoring regular yoga-themed classes in public places. In association with Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, Lacey Calvert Shelton of Petaluma Park Yoga is offering live in-person yoga classes three times a week in Wickersham Park. Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., it’s Yoga Strength and Flow, described as “a yoga class mashed with strength training.” On Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Slow Flow focuses on mental clarity with an hour of unwinding and restorative work. On Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., join with your neighbors for an hour of Community Yoga, a family friendly class designed for all ages and experience levels. Classes are free, though a $10 donation is welcome (but “not expected”), with funds raised going to support city parks. To maintain a safe and healthy environment, please register in advance so the number of participants can remain manageable and properly distant. Register at PetalumaParkYoga.com. And over at Oak Hill Park, Park Fit Petaluma presents its own twice-a-week yoga classes for women, beginning with Sunrise Yoga on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. and Thursdays at 4 p.m. Register at ParkFitPetaluma.com/classes.

