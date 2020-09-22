EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS MADE EASY

Richard Schulz, a 40-year insurance professional with first-hand disaster experience and plenty of knowledge about how to prepare for an emergency, will be presenting a live zoom presentation titled “Emergency Preparedness Made Easy” on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Village Network of Petaluma, this is a free event. To register and receive the Zoom link, email the Village Network at info@VillageNetworkof Petaluma.org or call 776-6055. All participants will receive written step-by-step guide to emergency preparedness.

ROCK-STEADY-FEST

The Bay Area’s nomadic celebration of sobriety and music continues with another free, virtual, live concert airing on Facebook and YouTube Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. Performing will be Bay Area musician Kevin Griffin, plus Fordham Murdy (aka The Reverend Freakchild), and Cole and Mikki Tate. Find out more on Facebook at Facebook.com/rocksteadyfest and/or at rocksteadyfest.com.

ZOOMING YOM KIPPUR

Celebrating Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, is presenting some challenges this year. With the help of Zoom, however, the Day of Atonement will be marked virtually by the members of Petaluma’s synagogues. B’nai Israel Jewish Center invites you to join them on Monday, September 28, for a morning serive from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The sermon and Yizkor are art 11 a.m., and a family service follows at 12:15 p.m. In the afternoon, a Yom Kippur study and reflection will take place at 3:15 p.m., with a reading a study from the Book of Jonah at 4:45 p.m. The day ends with a Mincha and Neilah prayer service from 6-7:30 p.m. To receive the Zoom link for any of these services, please email your request to zoom@bnaiisrael.net.

To read about Chabad of Petaluma’s outdoor Yom Kippur services, see below.

STORY POWER

Based on the anthology book “Story Power,” a lively guide to the art of storytelling, the next two Writer’s Forum web-gatherings (on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 6 30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.), will feature the book’s editor Mary Mackey in conversation with an array of acclaimed writers and novelists. For information on virtually attending the forum, visit TheWriteSpot.us and click on “Writers Forum.”

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

DRIVE-IN “GHOSTBUSTERS“

Need to get out with the family? We know who you’re gonna call. This Friday might, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m., catch the original “Ghostbusters” as a drive-in movie experience at the fairgrounds in Petaluma. Produced by San Francisco Bay Area Pop-Up Events, this weekend’s show is part of a popular local series. For a flat rate of $40 per vehicle, you’ll be shown to a parking space facing the screen, where after sunset you’ll be able to watch the film, listening to it through your car radio tuned to a channel you’ll be supplied with upon entry. Tickets must be purchased in advance. If you might get hungry, plan ahead because there is a drive-thru “fair food” area on the fairgrounds as well. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Masks are mandatory when outside your vehicle. For information on this and other upcoming Petaluma screenings, visit BayAreaPopUpTickets.com.

COAST HIGHWAY

Sonoma County’s Coast Highway, a rock trio fronted by singer-songwriter Rick Carlson, has been in hibernation with everyone else, but promises to rock just as hard from a safe distance when they appear outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden (229 Water St.) on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 5-8 p.m. Along with Carlson are Jason Villa on bass and mandolin and Ryan Barrett on guitar. In addition to Carlson’s ear-grabbing original songs, the trio plays the best and favorite rock, blues, country and Tom Petty (Petty’s now a genre unto himself, you know) with a smattering of Americana and a healthy dose of unpredictability. Brewstersberrgarden.com.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

DRIVE-THRU FOOD DRIVE

Food for Thought Food Bank, a nonprofit that provides food, nutritional counseling and other services to community members with serious illnesses, is holding a drive-thru food drive at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets on Monday, Sept. 28 from 10m a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers are hoping that community members, when they go shopping this weekend, will think of the drive and pick up an extra item or two. Especially needed are hearty soups, canned tuna and olive oil. But all kinds of canned, jarred or packaged foods are welcome. Please, no items with expired dates (evidently that happens!), and know that COVID-prevention protocols will be observed by all volunteers picking up your donations. The drive will take place in the parking lot to your left as you approach the outlet mall, at 2200 N. Petaluma Blvd. For more information about Food for Thought, visit FFTfoodbank.org.

YOM KIPPUR OUTDOORS

Chabad of Petaluma is marking the Day of Atonement in an outdoor, open-tented, masked-and-distanced setting on the center’s grounds at 205 Keller St. The holiday begins on Sunday, Sept. 27, with an outdoor candle lighting and the beginning of the fast, at 6:41 p.m., with Kot Nidrei services immediately following. On Yom Kippur, Monday, Sept. 28, morning services begin at 10 a.m., with Yizkor memorial services at 11:15 a.m., followed by an afternoon service at 5:45 p.m., and the Neilah “Closing of the Gates” prayer service at 6:30 p.m. The fast ends at 7:36 p.m., and pre-packaged break-the-fast kits will be available to go. Masks are mandatory for all of these events. For more information visit JewishPetaluma.com. For info on Zoom-based Yom Kippur services, see other item above.

