GARY KAMIYA AND PAUL MADONNA

Award-winning author and journalist Gary Kamiya (“Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco”) and acclaimed artist Paul Madinna (“All OVer Coffee”) will be online for a Copperfield’s-hosted conversation about thie ew book “Spirits of San Francisco” Voyages Through the Unknown City“) on Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. A blend of lyrical, detailed prose and vivid pen-and-ink imagery, the collaborative effort aims to give readers glimpse of San Francisco most people have never seen. This is a free online event. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com for information.

WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE/19th AMENDMENT CELEBRATION

The Petaluma Museum is marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment with a whole lineup of ongoing online events. Titled “19th: The Journey to Ratification,” Petaluma Readers Theater is presenting a 90-minute streaming program in which actors perform real-life letters, speeches and writings portraying the long and brutal battle for suffrage. Designed to accompany the Petaluma History Museum’s current on-line tour of its own centennial exhibition — which is also now available for streaming — the Readers Theater program features actors in period costume bringing to life the arguments, on both sides, that finally led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment. But that’s not all. Check out Jessica Litwak’s one-woman-show “50,000 Mice,” the story of San Francisco suffragist Selina Solomons. Then there is “Women’s Suffrage & Prohibition: The Good, the Bad & the Unintended,” a lively lecture by local historian John Sheehy. Finally, “A Conversation Among Petaluma Suffragists” is an informal, non-scripted conversation, narrated by Homer Johnstone, featuring the Petalumans of Yesteryear, who play historic figures at various events throughout the year. These programs will be available through November 8. All can be viewed on the Museum’s website. PetalumaMuseum.com.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

VIRTUAL JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL

The 25th annual Jewish Film Festival, sponsored by the Jewish Community Center Sonoma County, goes virtual this year, with a lineup of ten great films ready to be screened at home, along with live filmmaker talks and even the annual presentation of the Audience Award, which viewers can vote on. Running from October 13 to November 16, the festival includes the LGBTQ drama “Sublet,” set in Tel Aviv and starring Tony-award-winning actor John Benjamin Hickey (“The Normal Heart”), the astonishing documentary “They Ain’t Ready for Me,” about Tamar Manasseh, a Black rabbinical student in Chicago, and the outrageous comedy “Mossad,” which has been described as an Israeli “Naked Gun.” For the full lineup, and to purchase streaming tickets and learn more, visit jccsoco.org

CLUCKTOWN COLLECTIVE

FALL GATHERING

Amazing but true! The charmingly eclectic annual autumn gathering of the Clucktown Collective is still happening this year, because they’ve found a way (numerous ways, actually) to make this happen in a non-virtual manner. On Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., an assortment of local makers will gather, and set up booths several feet apart, at The Water Shed (429 First Street), a large high-ceilinged, corrugated-iron-walled, roll-up-doored warehouse in the heart of Petaluma’s historic Warehouse District. Nearly 60 local vendors will be present, displaying their wares, from the edible to the collectible to the practical to the too-cool-not-to-have. All attendees will have their temperatures taken at the door, so be prepared. Don;t come if you are feeling ill. Masks are required, and the layout has been designed for one-way traffic, so look for the arrows! Hand sanitizer will be availabel at every single booth. These folks mean business, AND they intend to keep you and the vendors healthy. Those vendors will include The Kind King Clothing, Custom Cards by Annette, KCB Pottery, Marigold Apothecary, Spirit & Sage, Our Knit Knacks, Cat-Hawk Gardens, Renegade Botanicals, Nuno Zoo, Jazzy and Jade, The Happy Dahlia Flower Farm, Barber Cellars, Sonoma Coast Spirits. For the full list, visit ClucktownCollective.com/events.

