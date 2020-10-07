“CHARMIAN KITTREDGE LONDON”

A new book by Sonoma County poet and author Iris Dunkle, subtitled “Trailblazer, Author, Adventurer,” tells the amazing true story of Jack London’s multifaceted and amazing wife, beginning with her eye-opening childhood in Oakland, through to he rich and full post-Jack London life. In a special online conversation, Dunkle with be converse with Pulitzer-winning poet Forest Gander, Thursday, October 8, at 7 p.m. This is a free event, but to get a link, you must reserve a spot. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village of Petaluma has been responding to pandemic by creating new ways for members and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support as realities and opportunities shift and change in this historic time. The Village is offering a free informational meeting on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m., via Zoom. Learn about the nonprofit’s wellness programs, interest groups, educational and social events, and its volunteer services which include grocery shopping, prescription pick-ups, phone friends, computer help and more. This meeting is for adults 50 years and up and their adult children, to learn what the Village has to offer. To receive the Zoom link or a phone-in number (for those without a computer), RSVP to the Village office at 776-6055 or email your request to VillageNetworkofPetaluma,org.

PETALUMA READERS THEATER

Titled “19th: The Journey to Ratification,” Petaluma Readers Theater is marking the 2020 centennial of the 19th amendment — which finally granted women the legal right to vote — with a 90-minute streaming program in which actors perform real-life letters, speeches and writing portraying the long and brutal battle for suffrage. Designed to accompany the Petaluma History Museum’s current on-line tour of its own centennial exhibition — which is now available for streaming — the Readers Theater program features actors in period costume bringing to life the arguments, on both sides, that finally led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment. This program will be available through November 8. Both can be viewed on the Museum’s website. PetalumaMuseum.com.

PETALUMANS OF YESTERYEAR

“A Conversation Amoning Petaluma Suffragists” is another theatrical event marking the 19th Amendment Centennial. Featuring “The Petalumans of Yesteryear,” local volunteers who regularly conduct downtown tours as historical figures from our town’s history, the event streams Wednesday, October 14 at 7 p.m. PetalumaMuseum.com.

PARKING LOT WOOD AND BAKE SALE

Of the Woods Creations and McFarlane Custom Creations is having a first-ever “customized wood sale” on Saturday, October 10, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot at 210 F St. in Petaluma. On sale will be festive homemade signs, handcrafted wooden benches, slabs, picnic table, chairs, art, birdhouses and other items crafted from wood. Also, there will be a bake sale with all proceeds benefitting the Wilmar Volunteer Fire Department. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two potes reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT PROGRAM

Gabriella Ambrosi, Ceo of Seqouia Senior Solutions, plus Kelly Sturgeon of Creekside Cottages and Marcy Baskin of Senior Care Authority, will participate in a program titled “Connecting the Heart: Communicating with Loved Ones with Cognitive Impairment,” on Monday, Oct. 12, from 1 - 2 p.m. Free and open to the public the Zoom-based event will answer questions many caregivers have about establishing or retaining meaningful relationships and connections — in person, on the phone or online — with loved ones living with various forms of cognitive impairment. Please RSV to Info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or call 776-6055.

VIRTUAL JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL

The 25th annual Jewish Film Festival, sponsored by the Jewish Community Center Sonoma County, goes virtual this year, with a lineup of ten great films ready to be screened at home, along with live filmmaker talks and even the annual presentation of the Audience Award, which viewers can vote on. Running from October 13 to November 16, the festival includes the LGBTQ drama “Sublet,” set in Tel Aviv and starring Tony-award-winning actor John Benjamin Hickey (“The Normal Heart”), the astonishing documentary “They Ain’t Ready for Me,” about Tamar Manasseh, a Black rabbinical student in Chicago, and the outrageous comedy “Mossad,” which has been described as an Israeli “Naked Gun.” For the full lineup, and to purchase streaming tickets and learn more, visit jccsoco.org