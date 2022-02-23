Out & About: Lots of stuff is happening in Petaluma

The original ‘Space Jam’ screens

It’s back, the original 1996 “Space Jam,” featuring Michael Jordan and a wacky cast of Looney Tunes characters battling problematic aliens in the universally obvious form of a basketball game - because that’s how aliens roll. This live-action/animation comedy-adventure will be screened at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, and again on Wednesday, March 2. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Mystery/history writers on Zoom

To kick off National Women’s History Month, Copperfield’s Books is bringing the acclaimed Bay Area author Cara Black (creator of the Aimée Leduc mysteries) together with historian/author Rebecca Rosenberg (“The Secret Life of Mrs. London”), to talk about their latest novels, “Murder at the Porte de Versailles” (that one is Black’s) and “Champagne Widows” (that one is Rosenberg’s). Wednesday, March 2, 6 p.m. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com to register and receive the Zoom link.

Wednesday Night Walks

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

'I am Not Your Negro’

The Sonoma County Library’s monthly online Documentary Discussion Group will be discussing the Oscar-nominated film “I Am Not Your Negro: James Baldwin and Race in America,” narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. A vibrant look at the insidious peril America continues to face from entrenched, institutionalized racism, the magnificent documentary by Raoul Peck imagines the book James Baldwin always hoped to write but never completed before his death. The film is described on the library’s website as “a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America, using Baldwin's original words and flood of rich archival material ... a journey into black history that connects the past of the Civil Rights movement to the present of #BlackLivesMatter.” Watch the film in advance using the library’s Kanopy system, then on Thursday, Thursday, Feb. 24, log on from 6-7 p.m. for the discussion. Register in advance at events.SonomaLibrary.org.

‘Boosting Resilience and Creativity’

The Sonoma County Library presents a special Zoom presentation by Sonoma County’s Dr. Eki’Shola Edwards, a physician and musician who will share her personal stories of resilience and hope. In addition, she will offer simple techniques she’s learned to foster creativity and wellness.Friday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. Register at SonomaLibrary.org/events.

Black History Program

Hosted by the Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, this year’s Black History Month celebration centers on the 2022 theme, "Black Health and Wellness.“ Through dance, music, history, panel discussions with local medical practitioners and more, the program will celebrate the many ways Black Americans have taken action against health disparities through self-determination, mutual aid, social support, community grassroots organizations, political engagement, and activism. The Zoom-based event will Saturday, Feb. 26 from 6:30-8 p.m. For information and to register for a Zoom link, visit SonomaLibrary.org/events.

Art show: celebrating teaching artists

The newest exhibition at the Petaluma Arts Center, now extended through March 26, is a celebration of professional artists who also teach. Among the installations in the show are “The Plastic Garden,” an eerily magical display of mechanical plastic robot flowers, which respond to the movement of humans by turning, flexing their petals and making sounds. The Petaluma Arts Center is at 230 Lakeville St. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m.

Penngrove Mardi Gras Party

It’s time to celebrate New Orleans-style, and Penngrove’s JavAmore Cafe (10101 Main St.) is throwing a party on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 5-8 p.m. While enjoying delicious Jamabalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice, catch the live magical music of One Man Swamp Band. $25, pre-sale only. Please purchase tickets by Friday, Feb. 25 at the cafe or by calling 707-794-1516. JavAmore Cafe.com.