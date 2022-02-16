Out & About: Lots of stuff is happening in Petaluma

Artaluma meet-up: ‘Arts Alive Petaluma’

Petaluma’s brand new Artaluma Creativity Center, located at 145 Keller St., want to meet the neighbors. On Sunday, Feb. 20, from 1-2 p.m., drop by to meet legendary creative and Artaluma owner Elizabeth McKay (founder of the Berkeley Playhouse), and learn about the various events and programs planned for the facility. All kinds of artists are welcome: makers, gallerists, musicians, writers, performers, dancers and others. Artaluma hopes to become a place where creative support one another to create a stronger arts presence in Petaluma. Find out more at Artaluma.com.

‘Amy and the Orphans’

In Lindsey Ferrentino’s comedy-drama “Amy & the Orphans,” opening at Cinnabar Theater on Feb. 11, an estranged brother and sister worry about how to tell their sister Amy, a person with Down syndrome, that their father has just died. After living in a state home for years, Amy joins her siblings on a cross country trip to the funeral, each learning things they never knew about each other, and themselves, along the way. Feb. 11-20. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. CinnabarTheater.org.

‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’

It’s back, just like Voldemort! As Boulevard Cinema’s ongoing Flashback Cinema series continues its monthly showcasing of all Harry Potter films, the best of the bunch (it’s true, fight us!) “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” will be screened at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, and again on Wednesday, Feb. 23. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Author Talk: ‘The Lonely Hunter’

Copperfield’s Books presents an online conversation with author/performer Aimée Lutkin, discussing her highly anticipated new memoir/deep-dive “The Lonely Hunter: How Our Search for Love in Broken.” Inspired by a party she attended where she was surrounded by couples assuring her that “the right person” was waiting out there, Lutkin spent a year exploring what it means to be single in America by learning everything she could about dating apps, advice books and the hidden capitalist structures that make deciding to be single seem like some kind of dangerous sociological aberration. Of the book, Copperfield’s website says, “Chock-full of razor-sharp observations and poignant moments of vulnerability, ‘The Lonely Hunter’ is a stirring account of one woman’s experience of being alone and a revealing exposé of our culture’s deep biases against the uncoupled.” Wednesday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com to register and receive the Zoom link.

Wednesday Night Walks

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

'I am Not Your Negro’

The Sonoma County Library’s monthly online Documentary Discussion Group will be discussing the Oscar-nominated film “I Am Not Your Negro: James Baldwin and Race in America,” narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. A vibrant look at the insidious peril America continues to from entrenched institutionalized racism, the magnificent documentary by Raoul Peck imagines the book James Baldwin always hoped to write but never completed before his death. The film is described on the library’s website as “a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America, using Baldwin's original words and flood of rich archival material ... a journey into black history that connects the past of the Civil Rights movement to the present of #BlackLivesMatter.” Watch the film in advance using the library’s Kanopy system, then on Thursday, Thursday, Feb. 24, log on from 6-7 for the discussion. Register in advance at events.SonomaLibrary.org.

Art show: celebrating teaching artists

The newest exhibition at the Petaluma Arts Center, now extended through March 26, is a celebration of professional artists who also teach. Among the installations in the show are “The Plastic Garden,” an eerily magical display of mechanical plastic robot flowers, which respond to the movement of humans by turning, flexing their petals and making sounds. The Petaluma Arts Center is at 230 Lakeville St. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m.

The James Bond Experience

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Cinnabar Theater presents The James Bond Experience, an evening of theme songs from James Bond movies, performed by Deborah del Mastro and her four-piece band Shaken Not Stirred. From Tom Jones’ “Thunderball” and Carly Simon’s “Nobody Does it Better” to Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” and Adele’s “Skyfall,” these are some of the coolest, best-known movie songs ever let loose on the world. Tuxedos not required. $25. Tickets can be purchased at CinnabarTheater.org.

Idea Lounge returns

The Petaluma Arts Center’s popular conversation series The Idea Lounge picks up where it left off (after being forced to skip its originally planned January kick-off) on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Barber Lee Cellars (120 Washington Street). The ART/LIFE format begins with drinks and mingling, then at 7 p.m the conversation portion of the evening begins, as retired librarian Karen Petersen represents LIFE with a talk titled “How do you spell R*E*T*R*O*S*P*E*C*T*I*V*E?: Tales from the Reference Desk.” Then, representing ART is Argus-Courier Community Editor David Templeton, reflecting on his play-writing career with a talk titled “It’s Never Too Late: Thoughts on Becoming a Playwright (After Decades of Putting It Off).” The Idea Lounge convenes the last Wednesday of each month. Admission for Petaluma Arts Center members is $12, and $15 for non-members. Space is limited and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Advance tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Penngrove Mardi Gras Party

It’s time to celebrate New Orleans-style, and Penngrove’s JavAmore Cafe (10101 Main St.) is throwing a party on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 5-8 p.m. While enjoying delicious Jamabalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice, catch the live magical music of One Man Swamp Band. $25, pre-sale only. Please purchase tickets by Friday, Feb. 25 at the cafe or by calling 707-794-1516. JavAmore Cafe.com.