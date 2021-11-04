Out & About: What’s happening in and around Petaluma?

Weekend Fest at Barn5400

Kicking off the holiday season, the artisans of Barn5400 are throwing a party, with a daylong indoor/outdoor holiday market that includes 20 local pop-up makers and vendors from around Sonoma County, with food and coffee trucks, a wine and beer garden, live music and family activities provided by the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County. Saturday, Nov. 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5400 Old Redwood Highway. Barn5400.com.

‘Saving Private Ryan’

Timed to coincide with Veteran’s Day, this Flashback Cinema screening of Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan” will roll this weekend at Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas. The award-winning WWII epic stars Tom Hanks, Matt Damon and more. It screens at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. and repeats on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Cinemawest.com.

'Paradise Found’ author talk

Author Bill Plaschke — a longtime L.A. Times columnist, sports reporter and ESPN “Around the Horn” panelist — will discuss his new book “Paradise Found” in a virtual author talk hosted by Copperfield’s Books on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Subtitled “A High School Football Team's Rise from the Ashes,” Plascke’s book tells the remarkable true story of how Rick Prinz, longtime coach of the Paradise High School football team, guided his players to an undefeated 2019 regular season in the wake of the 2018 wildfire that destroyed their town, leaving many of them homeless, the team literally left without a football to begin their first post-fire practice with. Coach Prinz himself will join the conversation. To register for this free Zoom event, visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Socktoberfest sock drive

Socks provide a necessary cushion for the unsheltered, but they can be very hard to come by, ranking among the most needed and least donated items for people living on the streets. Now through Nov. 20, four locations in Petaluma are participating in Socktober, a sock donation drive hoping to collect thousands of new pairs of socks by Thanksgiving. The locations are Mail Depot (40 4th St.), Aqus Cafe (189 H St.), the Downtown Association office (210 Lakeville St.) and Rain Dog Records (1060 Petaluma Blvd. N).

College Night at Buffalo Billiards

Petaluma’s downtown pool and darts parlor wants the college crowd to know that on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., it’s College Night. That means $3 beers and $5 cheese-and-pepperoni flatbread along with all your favorite games. COVID-19 safety rules apply. 246 N. Petaluma Blvd. BuffaloBilliards.com.

Caregiver support group

Join a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, held weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. $5 per meeting. Registration is required, masking and distancing in place. Contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Hanukkah Shop

The B’nai Israel Jewish Center Gift Shop will be open for in-person Hanukkah shopping on Sunday, November 14, from 12-3 p.m. Shoppers may enjoy a complimentary snack, a sip of wine or a sparkling beverage while catching up with friends before the Thanksgiving rush. Indoor masking will be in effect while shopping. Please bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours prior. The Gift Shop is located at 740 Western Ave., Petaluma. For information contact office@bnaiisrael.net.