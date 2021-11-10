Out & About: What’s happening in and around Petaluma?

Petaluma Veterans Day Parade

Beginning and ending at Walnut Park, the annual tribute to veterans steps off at 1 p.m., winds down Kentucky Street and back to the park along Petaluma Boulevard. The 2021 parade includes a special tribute to Vietnam veterans.

Holiday Craft Faire

The Cottages of Petaluma will host their annual Holiday Craft Faire on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents have been working all year to create one-of-a-kind handmade craft items including Christmas ornaments, wreaths, jewelry, embroidered towels, afghans and lots more. The faire takes place in the club house at 576 North McDowell Blvd.

‘Love Actually’

To get us in the mood for the holiday season and to kick off the roll-up to Thanksgiving and Christmas, Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas will screen the beloved/hated modern classic “Love Actually,” a charming but a bit outdated comedy packed with love, loss, laughs, genuine sweetness, fat-shaming, mild homophobia, and so many quotable lines it’s surprising that other 2003 holiday films didn’t sue it for gaining a monopoly on clever use of language. It’s the film that gave us Hugh Grant dancing down the stairs at #10 Downing St. and Emma Thompson’s spectacular heartbreak while tidying up her room - not to mention a mostly-naked Bill Nighy singing on Christmas Eve, and also gave us Andrew Lincoln becoming a stammering, love-struck zombie in the presence of Keira Knightley. The film screens at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. and repeats on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Cinemawest.com.

Get to Know the Village

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove offers ways for members (50+) and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support. To learn about the Village Network, you can join staff for an informational meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

Socktoberfest sock drive

Socks provide a necessary cushion for the unsheltered, but they can be very hard to come by, ranking among the most needed and least donated items for people living on the streets. Now through Nov. 20, four locations in Petaluma are participating in Socktober, a sock donation drive hoping to collect thousands of new pairs of socks by Thanksgiving. The locations are Mail Depot (40 4th St.), Aqus Cafe (189 H St.), the Downtown Association office (210 Lakeville St.) and Rain Dog Records (1060 Petaluma Blvd. N).

College Night at Buffalo Billiards

Petaluma’s downtown pool and darts parlor wants the college crowd to know that on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., it’s College Night. That means $3 beers and $5 cheese-and-pepperoni flatbread along with all your favorite games. COVID-19 safety rules apply. 246 N. Petaluma Blvd. BuffaloBilliards.com.

Caregiver support group

Join a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, held weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. $5 per meeting. Registration is required, masking and distancing in place. Contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Hanukkah Shop

The B’nai Israel Jewish Center Gift Shop will be open for in-person Hanukkah shopping on Sunday, November 14, from 12-3 p.m. Shoppers may enjoy a complimentary snack, a sip of wine or a sparkling beverage while catching up with friends before the Thanksgiving rush. Indoor masking will be in effect while shopping. Please bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours prior. The Gift Shop is located at 740 Western Ave., Petaluma. For information contact office@bnaiisrael.net.