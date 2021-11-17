Out & About: What’s happening in and around Petaluma?

‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’

Certain movies, no matter how many times you see them on cable TV, are just better on the big screen. As part its weekly Flashback Cinema“ series, downtown Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 presents 2001’s ”Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,“ the story of an orphan who lives in a closet under some stairs until he gets a visit from an owl and a giant, and receives some very surprising news. The film screens at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. and repeats on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Cinemawest.com.

‘Drunk Flies and Stoned Dolphins’

Here’s one for anyone interested in alternative views of the natural world. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, Oné R. Pagán will be discussing his new book “Drunk Flies and Stoned Dolphins,” in an online Zoom event sponsored by Copperfield’s Books. Subtitled “A Trip Through the World of Animal Intoxication,” the new book establishes that long before humans were rolling joints and dropping acid, animals had already discovered that certain plants could be used for, uh, recreational purposes. The event is free. Visit copperfieldsbooks.com to register and receive the zoom link.

District Attorney Greg Jacobs talks about Polly Klaas trial

The Rotary Club of Sebastopol presents a special zoom talk with Greg Jacobs, the lead District Attorney who successfully prosecuted the murderer of Petaluma’s Polly Klass 25 years ago. Thursday, Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. Free. For information and to get the link for the zoom talk visit SebastopolRotary.com.

Get to Know the Village

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove offers ways for members (50+) and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support. To learn about the Village Network, you can join staff for an informational meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. Free. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

Socktoberfest sock drive

Socks provide a necessary cushion for the unsheltered, but they can be very hard to come by, ranking among the most needed and least donated items for people living on the streets. Now through Nov. 20, four locations in Petaluma are participating in Socktober, a sock donation drive hoping to collect thousands of new pairs of socks by Thanksgiving. The locations are Mail Depot, 40 4th St.; Aqus Cafe, 189 H St.; the Downtown Association office, 210 Lakeville St.; and Rain Dog Records, 1060 Petaluma Blvd. N.

Caregiver support group

Join a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, held weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. $5 per meeting. Registration is required, masking and distancing in place. Contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

First Night of Hanukkah candle lighting

The B’nai Israel Jewish Center invites the community to join them for the lighting of their outdoor menorah on the first night of Hanukkah, Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. Rabbi Ted Feldman will lead with prayers and song, followed by cider and donuts. This is an outdoor, family-inclusive event, and masking will be in effect. 740 Western Ave., Petaluma. For information contact office@bnaiisrael.net.

Chanukah Celebration and drone gelt drop

Last year, Petaluma’s Chabad Jewish Center celebrated Chanukah with a massive drive-thru event at the fairgrounds. This year, to mark Chabad’s seventh annual Chanukah Celebration, the event (held at the river for the first five years) will be back at the fairgrounds, but the community is invited to attend on foot, masked and socially distant. In addition to the lighting of a nine-foot-tall Mega-Menorah, participants will witness the “Amazing Gelt Drop” from a drone. Other activities and attractions include face painting, fire juggling, a live DJ playing Chanukah tunes and the world’s largest dreidel, plus plenty of latkes, jelly donuts, and chocolate. Sunday, Nov. 28, 4:30-6 p.m. Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. For information visit JewishPetaluma.com.