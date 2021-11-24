Out & About: What’s happening in and around Petaluma?

Holiday Event: Turkey Trot

The 15th annual Petaluma Turkey Trot will take place this year, like last year, as a virtual event. The community-wide Thanksgiving Day footrace and food drive, on Thursday, Nov. 25, invites participants to be creative. You can either run on your own or with family around the 4.5-mile course through the Ellis Creek Wetlands, or make up your own route in your own neighborhood. In the past, runners would drop food off at the starting line, but this year, participants - and anyone eager to help hungry folks at the holidays - can drop of canned foods any time during the month of November at Aqus Cafe (189 H St.) or the Petaluma Community Center (320 McDowell Blvd. North). Details can be found on the CityofPetaluma.org website.

Holiday Event: Santa’s Riverboat Arrival

It’s a family tradition in Petaluma. On Saturday, Nov. 27, at noon, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will tugboat up the Petaluma River and dock at River Plaza Shopping Center on E. Washington. Music and entertainment begin at 11:30 a.m., with the Clauses expect to appear at noon.

Theater: ‘Christmas at Pemberley’

This theatrical “sequel,” of sorts, to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” takes place at Christmastime in the massive mansion of the newly-wed Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth. Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon as a companion piece to their “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” this one moves the action from the upstairs to the downstairs servants area, where preparations for the holiday are interrupted by the unexpected arrival of the roguish George Wickham, the scalawag husband of Elizabeth’s sister Lydia, who sets out destroy his sworn enemy Darcy’s Christmas, while the amiable servants scheme to thwart him. Weekends through Dec. 12 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park. SpreckelsOnline.com.

Movie: ‘Polar Express’

Sometimes, a creepy children’s book like “Pinocchio” (in which Jiminy Cricket gets smashed against the wall with a book the first time he appears) and “Bambi” (yeah, don’t get too attached to Thumper) can be adapted into a truly magical movie experience. Sometimes it’s the other way around, though, as in Chris Van Allsberg’s “The Polar Express,” arguably one of the sweetest, warmest and most beautiful children’s Christmas books ever written. Somehow, it got turned into one of the creepiest, coldest, least magical holiday films that ever slinked out of Hollywood’s accidental-nightmare factory. Sure, the trippy train-ride does have its fans, but even they know how weird this film is. Anyway, as part its weekly Flashback Cinema series, Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 presents 2001’s “The Polar Express” at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. It repeats on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Cinemawest.com. Buckle your seatbelts.

Author Event: Kate Baer

Talk about making lemon-aid out lemons. When bestselling author Kate Baer noticed how much unkind, unwanted social media messaging (most of it from men) that she began receiving upon the release of her book “What Kind of Woman,” she hit upon a transformative idea. Instead of just deleting the comments about her weight and her feminist views, she took those messages, cut them apart, and rearranged them into life-affirming poetry. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Baer will be discussing her new collection of those poems, titled “I Hope This Finds You Well.” The online Zoom event is sponsored by Copperfield’s Books. Visit copperfieldsbooks.com to register and receive the zoom link.

Holiday Event: Hanukkah lighting

The B’nai Israel Jewish Center invites the community to join them for the lighting of their outdoor menorah on the first night of Hanukkah, Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. Rabbi Ted Feldman will lead with prayers and song, followed by cider and donuts. This is an outdoor, family-inclusive event, and masking will be in effect. 740 Western Ave., Petaluma. For information contact office@bnaiisrael.net.

Holiday Event: Drone gelt drop

Last year, Petaluma’s Chabad Jewish Center celebrated Chanukah with a massive drive-thru event at the fairgrounds. This year, to mark Chabad’s seventh annual Chanukah Celebration, the event (held at the river for the first five years) will be back at the fairgrounds, but the community is invited to attend on foot, masked and socially distant. In addition to the lighting of a nine-foot-tall Mega-Menorah, participants will witness the “Amazing Gelt Drop” from a drone. Other activities and attractions include face painting, fire juggling, a live DJ playing Chanukah tunes and the world’s largest dreidel, plus plenty of latkes, jelly donuts, and chocolate. Sunday, Nov. 28, 4:30-6 p.m. Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. For information visit JewishPetaluma.com.

Live Show: Storytelling Grand Slam

The popular monthly story-slam contest known as West Side Stories returns to the Mystic Theatre for its annual Grand Slam show, in which the winners from 2020 and 2021 all take the stage telling true tales on the theme “Forgotten Memories.” Wednesday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Boulevard North. $26.50. Tickets at MysticTheatre.com, with additional Information at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

Holiday Event: Light Up a Life

Hospice of Petaluma’s annual Light Up a Life event,returns to Walnut Park on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-7 p.m. A Petaluma tradition for more than 35 years, the festive yet solemn event is hosted by St. Joseph Health Hospice Services’ Hospice of Petaluma. All are welcome to gather in remembrance to celebrate the lives of those we have loved and lost. Visit SonomaCountyHospice.org.

Arts Event: Winter Craft Faire

Tara Firma Farms hosts its first Winter Craft Faire on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit an array of crafters, makers and artists from around the Bay Area, while enjoying hot drinks (hot chocolate!), beer and wine. Food concessions will be open from opening to 3 p.m. Tara Firma Farms is at 3796 I Street. TaraFirmaFarms.com.

Open House: Kentucky St. Marketplace

On Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Petaluma’ will close Kentucky Street to cars, making it easier for shoppers to enjoy the Merchants’ Holiday Open House & Kentucky Street Marketplace. There will be live music from strolling carolers, creating a festive mood for those seeking the perfect gifts for the holidays.

Family Event: ‘A Child’s Christmas’

On Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m., audio-book narrator Jennifer March, Audiobook Narrator, will perform the beloved holiday classic “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” by Dylan Thomas. The performance takes place at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.