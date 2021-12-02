Out & About: What’s happening in and around Petaluma?

Community Gathering: Light Up a Life

Hospice of Petaluma’s annual Light Up a Life ceremony returns to Walnut Park (Corner of D Street and Petaluma Boulevard) on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-7 p.m. Hosted by St. Joseph Health Hospice Services’ Hospice of Petaluma, Light Up a Life is a beloved local community gathering to celebrate the lives of those we have loved and lost. Visit SonomaCountyHospice.org.

Open Air: Kentucky Street Marketplace

On Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Petaluma will close Kentucky Street to cars, making it easier for shoppers to enjoy the Merchants’ Holiday Open House & Kentucky Street Marketplace. There will be live music from strolling carolers, creating a festive mood for those seeking the perfect gifts for the holidays.

Community Gathering: ‘Holocaust Torah’ scroll dedication

Petaluma’s B'nai Israel Jewish Center will formally dedicate a Holocaust Torah scroll from Rokycany, Czechoslovakia, on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3:30 p.m. Kenneth Kann, author of “Comrades and Chicken Ranchers,” will be a featured guest speaker, and video greetings from Sen. Barbara Boxer and Jeffrey Ohrenstein of Memorial Scrolls Trust of London will be shared. Following the dedication, participants will celebrate the eighth Night of Hanukkah as the center’s outdoor Menorah is lit. The in-person ceremony takes place at 740 Western Ave., and can be watched from home via Zoom. To request the Zoom link, email Zoom@bnaiisrael.net. In-person attendance is subject to limitation with proof of vaccination required. Register online at Bnaiisrael.net. for more information call 707-762-0340.

Speaker Series: Women in Science

A pair of Bay Area chemists, both totally “in their element” talking about the power of science, will share a bit of their experience and knowledge as part of the Petaluma Woman’s Club’s annual speaker series, “Conversations With Women Leaders In Our Community.” Lee Boyes, a teacher at Petaluma High School for more than 25 years, has been named the North Bay and the Sonoma County teacher of the year. Libby Harvey FitzGerald is a natural products chemist with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Sweet Briar College in Virginia. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 518 B St. $15. PetalumaWomansClub.com.

Art Show: Members exhibit and performances

The Petaluma Arts Center is currently presenting its annual exhibition of art works from members of the arts center community. Along with dozens of paintings, photographs and sculptures, the center is presenting a different art-maker/performance event each Saturday throughout the run of the show. On Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m., audio book narrator Jennifer March performs Dylan Thomas’ “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” On Saturday, December 11, join Shadi & Friends, a live jazz performance with guest Bob Johns on keyboard and trumpet and Nick Grizzle on percussion. And on Saturday, Dec. 18, the center presents a special holiday program featuring Petaluma’s own all-ukulele ensemble, the Petalukes. 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Movie: ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

Chevy Chase’s electrifyingly funny 1989 Christmas comedy is now considered a classic, because nothing says ‘Happy Holidays’ like flaming Santas and exploding sewer systems. Anyway, as part its weekly Flashback Cinema series, Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 presents 2001’s “Christmas Vacation” at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. It repeats on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Cinemawest.com.

Poetry Reading: Dave Seter & Chuck Brickley

Rivertown Poets’ monthly Zoom gathering, this time on Monday, Dec. 6 at 6:15 p.m., will feature poet and environmentalist Dave Seter and Haikuist Chuck Brickley. An open mic follows the guest readings. For information and Zoom link visit Aqus.com.

Author Event: 'Around the World in 80 Books’

During the world-wide travel restrictions of 2020 Harvard literature professor David Damrosch came up with an inventive alternative to riding trains, planes and automobiles. He spent the downtime reading 80 books set all over the globe, and took notes on the way his views of the world were expanded and enlightened. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. Damrosch will be hosted by Copperfield’s in an online discussion of the book that resulted, “Around the World in 80 Books.” The online Zoom event is sponsored by Copperfield’s Books. Visit copperfieldsbooks.com to register and receive the zoom link.

Conversation: UnPACking Art

Subtitled “Exploring the Visual World Among Friends,” the Petaluma Arts Center presents a special evening tour titled “UnPACking Art,” on Thursday, Dec. 9, 7-8:30 p.m. In addition to seeing the the current Members Exhibition of art pieces in the main gallery, participants will get a chance to be the expert, as visitors gather in small groups to view, comment upon and discuss what they see based on the following three questions: “What's going on in this piece of art?“ “What do you see that makes you say that?“ “What more can we find?“ General tickets $10, members ticket $8. 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Meeting: Garden Club

On Monday, Dec. 13, at 9:30 a.m., the Petaluma Garden Club will be celebrating the holidays with an informal get-together featuring a performance of favorite seasonal music from members of the Pacific Empire Chorus, and a sale of pre-packaged Christmas cookies, with proceeds going to support Christmas Cheer, a local nonprofit assisting Petaluma families in need during the holidays. All monthly meetings, including this one, take place at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd South. CaliforniaGardenClubs.com.