Out & About: What’s happening in and around Petaluma?

Birdtalker

The Nashville-based indie-folk quintet Birdtalker, featuring married founding members Dani and Zack Green, comes to Petaluma on its current tour celebrating the release of the band’s critically-acclaimed new self-titled album. Birdtalker’s passionately-crafted songs blend the ace craftsmanship of Mumford & Sons, the ethereal vocal ache of Fleet Foxes and the sharp confessional exploration of Cloud Cult. This is the kind of band music-lovers love to discover at venues like the Mystic Theatre (21 Petaluma Blvd.), where they will perform Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 8:30 p.m (Doors at 7:30 p.m.).Tickets $15-$20 per person. Proof of vaccination or negative test required. Mystic Theatre.com.

Socktoberfest sock drive

What many of us rarely, if ever, think about regarding homelessness is that people who are unsheltered frequently need fresh socks, which are crucial as protection from bacteria and infection, and to help improve circulation. Socks provide a necessary cushion for those with callouses, blisters and corns. And they can be very hard to come by, among the most needed and least donated items for people living on the streets. Now through Nov. 20, four locations in Petaluma are participating in Socktober, a sock donation drive hoping to collect thousands of new pairs of socks by Thanksgiving. The locations are Mail Depot (40 4th St.), Aqus Cafe (189 H St.), the Downtown Association office (210 Lakeville St.) and Rain Dog Records (1060 Petaluma Blvd. N).

Live theater: 'Dancing Lessons’

At Cinnabar Theater, Mark St. Germain’s “Dancing Lessons,” directed by Petaluma’s John Browning, runs through Oct. 31 (Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.), with special streaming video-on-demand Oct. 29-31. Cinnabar Theater is at 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. Tickets are $25-$35 and can be reserved at CinnabarTheater.org.

Online workship: Writers Forum

Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen continues her popular series of free Zoom writing workshops though November. Next meet-ups are Oct. 30, and Nov. 6 from 1-3 p.m. Using inspirational prompts from “The Write Spot to Jumpstart Your Writing: Discoveries,” Cullen conducts sessions to build confidence and expand writing skills. Advance registration is required. TheWriteSpot.us.

Virtual Jewish Film Festival

For the 26th year, the Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival returns, sticking to the virtual format it adopted last year to great acclaim. Five new films and two riveting TV series are part of the rich and thoughtfully curated selection of viewing opportunities available, now through Nov. 2. Offerings include ”Persian Lessons,“ in which a young Belgian Jew survives execution by Nazis during the Holocaust by claiming to be a Persian, and is then forced to teach the language, which he has no choice but to invent an original version of, to a POW camp’s general. The film festival is presented by the Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County. For the full lineup and information visit JCCSOCO.org.

Support group: dementia caregivers

Join a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, held weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. $5 per meeting. Registration is required, masking and distancing in place. Contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.