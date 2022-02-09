Out & About: Where to find action and entertainment in Petaluma

Rumi Poetry Reflections

The Village Network presents a free, interactive workshop with Shadi Shamsavari, taking participants on a transformational exploration of poetry by Rumi, the influential 13th Century Persian mystic and poet. Thursday, Feb. 10, 1-2:30 p.m. Register online at VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or send an email to info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or call the Village office at 707-776-6055.

Amy & the Orphans

In Lindsey Ferrentino’s comedy-drama “Amy & the Orphans,” opening at Cinnabar Theater on Feb. 11, an estranged brother and sister worry about how to tell their sister Amy, a person with Down syndrome, that their father has just died. After living in a state home for years, Amy joins her siblings on a cross country trip to the funeral, each learning things they never knew about each other, and themselves, along the way. Feb. 11-20. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. CinnabarTheater.org.

Riverfront Valentine's Makers Market

On Saturday, February 12, 1-5 p.m. at Petaluma’s Grand Central Cafe Chocolate & Coffee Shop, a marketplace dedicated to love, sipping, eating and music (with The Incubators, performing live!) will take place on the banks of the Petaluma River. A vibrant makers market will feature talented local artists, and there will be delicious coffee and food as well. GrandCentralPetaluma.com.

‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Truman Capote’s 1958 bestselling novella about a fascinating country girl-turned marriage-minded man-hunter — desperate for comfort, wealth and unconditional love — was transformed into a hit movie in 1961. Ironically, more than 60 years later, the film continues to fascinate while becoming increasingly difficult to love unconditionally. Starring George Peppard and Audrey Hepburn (in one of her most indelible and lovingly remembered roles), the film also features a performance by Mickey Rooney, playing a Japanese photographer, now thought to be one of the most offensive, insensitive and cringy portrayals ever put on film. But the movie won an Oscar for the song “Moon River,” so there’s that. As part of Boulevard 14 Cinemas’ Flashback series, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” screens at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, and repeats Wednesday, Feb. 16. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Author Talk: ‘Savage Journey’

Copperfield’s Books presents an online conversation with author Peter Richardson, discussing his new book “Savage Journey: Hunter S. Thompson and the Weird Road to Gonzo.” It’s the story of the famously unpredictable journalist who rode with Hell’s Angels, dropped a pharmacy worth of exploratory drugs, and wrote “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” now 50 years old. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com to register and receive the Zoom link.

Wednesday Night Walks

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

African & African-American Folktales

Award-winning storyteller Kirk Waller will share an exuberant array of folktales and legends from African and African-American tradition, on Wednesday. Feb. 16. In this virtual hour of magic and adventure, starting at 10:30 a.m., Waller will bring these tales to life with live music and singing, mesmerizing movement and the spoken word. Register in advance at SonomaLibrary.org.

‘Integrating Practice: Celebrating Teaching Artists’

The newest exhibition at the Petaluma Arts Center, now extended through March 26, is a celebration of professional artists who also teach. Among the installations in the show are “The Plastic Garden,” an eerily magical display of mechanical plastic robot flowers, which respond to the movement of humans by turning, flexing their petals and making sounds. The Petaluma Arts Center is at 230 Lakeville St. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m.

The James Bond Experience

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Cinnabar Theater presents The James Bond Experience, an evening of theme songs from James Bond movies, performed by Deborah del Mastro and her four-piece band Shaken Not Stirred. From Tom Jones’ “Thunderball” and Carly Simon’s “Nobody Does it Better” to Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” and Adele’s “Skyfall,” these are some of the coolest, best-known movie songs ever let loose on the world. Tuxedos not required. $25. Tickets can be purchased at CinnabarTheater.org.