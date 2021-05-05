Out and About: 10 fun suggestions of things to do in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

LOCAL AUTHOR EVENTS WITH JOY LANZENDORFER

”Right Back Where We Started From“ is a debut novel from Petaluma’s Joy Lanzendorfer, focusing on three generations of women whose lives are built on secrets. Copperfield’s Books will host a live Zoom-based conversation with Lanzendorfer on Thursday, May 6. One week later, on Thursday, May 13, author Sky Nelson Isaacs (”Living in Flow“) will be streaming an appearance to talk about his new book ”Leap to Wholeness: How the World is Programmed to Help Us Grow, Heal and Adapt.“ These Zoom-based events are free, and can be viewed by registering at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

MAY YOUR HEALTH MOVE FORWARD

What used to be known as Petaluma Walking Day has been transformed into a whole month of interactive events, many virtual, now called “May Your Health Move Forward,” because (pun alert!) it takes place in the month of May. A collaboration between the Petaluma Health Care District and the City of Petaluma, the program presents a series of wellness and exercise experiences, many indoor, and some (no surprise) outdoor. Allowing for the innovations local folks have made to adjust to COVID-19 closures of gyms and sports activities, the program asks local to sign up and receive a weekly email featuring regular activity ideas and challenges. Participants are encouraged to report back on the month-long event’s Facebook page, with pictures and updates about their own activities. Find the page by searching “May Your Health Move Forward” on Facebook.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets, sponsored by Aqus Cafe, continues on the first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m. Poetry fans can log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each Rivertown Poets event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read their own work in the second part of the program. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

CLUCKTOWN COLLECTIVE MARKET

The Clucktown Collective Market is a Petaluma-based collection of vendors showcasing one-of-a-kind products from crafts to food to collectibles and antiques. On Saturday, May 8, the first Clucktown event of 2021 will be an ope-air market, with all the expected safety and social distancing protocols in place, at the Happy Dahlia Flower Farm, 2478 E. Washington St. Find unique Mother’s Day gifts, fresh flowers from the farm, and over 28 additional vendors.

PAMELA JOYCE & BOB McBAIN DUO

On Friday, May 7, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe kicks of a season of outdoor shows perfectly designed to enjoy dinner by. The Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain duo will start things up with a evening of “jazzy gems,” plus an eclectic array of delightful tunes to hum along with. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafe.com or 347-5147.

DIRTY CELLO TO PLAY BREWSTER’S BEER GARDEN

Petaluma favorites Dirty Cello have been hard to describe, apart from saying that a cello (played in ways you won’t quite believe) is involved, and the range of music takes the word eclectic an supercharges it to meltdown levels of energy and invention. Check them out on Friday, May 7, at Brewster’s Beer Garden (229 Water Street) between 5-8 p.m. Check out the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

DAN DURKIN AT ADOBE ROAD

As live music returns to downtown Petaluma, Adobe Road Winery continues its weekly spring concert series on Thursday nights, pairing award-winning wines with in-person appearances by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians. The events are held outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden (with nice, warm heaters!), from 4:30-7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., in a magical open-air space adjoining the parking lot at the Great Petaluma Mill. On Thursday, May 6, the venue welcomes singer-songwriter Dan Durkin, of Petty Theft. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

FAMILY BICYCLING LESSONS

On Thursdays, from 3-4:30 p.m., the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition will host $5 family bicycle lessons, designed for those who really want to ride, but haven’t quite mastered it yet. Through this gently designed, step-by-step course, patient instructors will assist first-timers in finding their balance and rolling on with a sense of safety and confidence. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

OUTDOOR FITNESS TRAINING AT LUCCHESI PARK

On Monday and Wednesday afternoons, weather permitting, the city of Petaluma hosts outdoor cross training, yoga and pilates classes in the far part of the front parking lot near the Luchessi Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Instructors from Petaluma’s Total Body Fitness conduct the classes, which run from 5-6 p.m., and cost $7. Participants bring their own weights and mats, and wear masks until everyone is safely in (distanced) place on the field. Sanitizer gels and sprays are available. To sign up, call the Petaluma Community Center at 707-778-4380. Passes with eight pre-paid classes can be purchased.

TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET

Farmers Markets, especially in the pandemic era – where social distancing is the norm and masks are generally agreed to be a good and helpful thing – are a great way to shop, wave at people we know, get to be outdoors and still, you know, take care of one another. Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays is the place to be, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Know of an upcoming event, online or otherwise, that should be in Out & About? Items to be considered should be submitted no later than two weeks in advance to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.