Out and About: 10 things to see, stream, learn and do in Petaluma

Transcendence Theatre returns with ‘Road Trip!’

When was the last time you were in Nashville? Have you ever taken the kids to Orlando? Wouldn't it be awesome to experience Hollywood’s old school charm? Or a magical night on the town in New York City? Come sing along with your Broadway tour guides as we take an epic musical tour of the great United States! As Transcendence Theater’s Broadway Under the Stars series returns to the winery ruins at Jack London State Historical Park, the season opening “Road Trip!” could be the vacation you’ve been waiting for. Runs Aug. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29, at 7:30 p.m. For information and tickets visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Petaluma Music Festival

The annual event returns to the Petaluma Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 7, with a packed-to-the-rafters lineup (but without any rafters) lasting from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The 14th annual event features dozens of acts including The Motet, the Monophonics, Full MoonAlice, The new Chambers Brothers, Royal Jelly Jive, Sebastian Saint James and The Highway Poets, and The Bandjango Collectif featuring Stella Heath. $55. To learn more or purchase tickets visit Petalumamusicfestival.org.

Clucktown Collective Outdoor Market

Showcasing the multi-sensory delights of local makers and sellers, the Clucktown Collective’s Out Summer Market will bring a vast array of nearly 30 unique vendors to the Happy Dahlia Flower Farm, 2478 E. Washington St., on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more at ClucktownCollective.com.

Author appearances online through Copperfield’s Books

A number of attention-grabbing author events will be happening online over the next few weeks, courtesy of Copperfield’s Books, which has seen strong numbers of virtual attendees at its Zoom-based events, established early on as an COVID-19-era alternative to meeting face-to-face in actual bookstores. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m., meet science-writer Emily Willingham, author of “Phallacy: Life Lessons From the Animal Penis,” a fascinating, funny and eye-opening look at the various ways nature has designed to promulgate species, and what it means for human beings. The next week, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m., Copperfield’s will be Zooming up a conversation with author Carole Stivers, whose science fiction novel “The Mother Code” is set in the year 2049, when genetically designed children are incubated and raised by robotic “mothers.” To register visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Writers Forum Summertime Writing Program

For the next few months, each Zoom-based Writers Forum event will feature experienced authors reading excerpts from “The Write Spot: Musings and Ravings From a Pandemic Year,” an anthology of writings about surviving the Great COVID-19 Lockdown. On Sunday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m., the special guests are Julie Wilder-Sherman (a frequent winner of the Argus-Courier’s annual Halloween Fiction Contest, btw) and Diane Dupuis. These events are free. Register at TheWriteSpot.us.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

After a lengthy delay caused by the pandemic, a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will begin meeting again weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Farmers Markets in Petaluma

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2-5 p.m. And it being summer, the Thursday Market is now open in 2nd Street, between B and D streets, from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday walks for new and expecting moms

Every Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Petaluma’s Modern Village For Moms support group is inviting new mothers (and those expecting soon) to gather for some maternal community and exercise at McNear Park, meeting up near the archway at the edge of the playground. Modern Village, founded by Jasmiene Power, honors the first year after birth as a sacred and transformative time, and the free Wednesday Walks are a way for moms to expand their networks and get build strength and connection to nature. For more information visit Modernvillageformoms.com.

Karaoke at Gale’s Central Club

It’s back (though do bring your mask), as DJ Heather hosts Tuesday Night Karaoke at Gale’s Central Club, 106 Petaluma Blvd. Sing out from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Tuesday. Presented by Anderson Entertainments. 21-plus only, with drink specials all night.

Jerrie Jerne Art Show at Riverfront Gallery

Downtown Petaluma’s Riverfront Art Gallery has a new summer show up and running through Sept. 5, featuring the work of gallery co-owner Jerrie Jerne. Titled “Exploration Continues,” the show features a number of pieces that pop with vivid colors and a strong sense of whimsy. Originally a photographer, Jerne’s work has evolved, with recent abstract pieces described as “creativity through brushes and pens, all brightly-colored and eye-catching.” The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 132 Petaluma Blvd. RiverfrontArtGallery.com.