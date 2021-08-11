Out and About: 10 things to see, stream, learn and do in Petaluma

Copperfield’s presents 'Mother Code’ author

A number of attention-grabbing author events will be happening online over the next few weeks, courtesy of Copperfield’s Books, which has seen strong numbers of virtual attendees at its Zoom-based events, established early on as an COVID-19-era alternative to meeting face-to-face in actual bookstores. On Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m., it’s a conversation with author Carole Stivers, whose science fiction novel “The Mother Code” is set in the year 2049, when genetically designed children are incubated and raised by robotic “mothers.” To register visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

After a lengthy delay caused by the pandemic, a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will begin meeting again weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Farmers Markets in Petaluma

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2-5 p.m. And it being summer, the Thursday Market is now open in 2nd Street, between B and D streets, from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday walks for new and expecting moms

Every Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Petaluma’s Modern Village For Moms support group is inviting new mothers (and those expecting soon) to gather for some maternal community and exercise at McNear Park, meeting up near the archway at the edge of the playground. Modern Village, founded by Jasmiene Power, honors the first year after birth as a sacred and transformative time, and the free Wednesday Walks are a way for moms to expand their networks and get build strength and connection to nature. For more information visit Modernvillageformoms.com.

Transcendence Theatre ‘Road Trip!’ continues

When was the last time you were in Nashville? Have you ever taken the kids to Orlando? Wouldn't it be awesome to experience Hollywood’s old school charm? Or a magical night on the town in New York City? Come sing along with your Broadway tour guides as we take an epic musical tour of the great United States! As Transcendence Theater’s Broadway Under the Stars series returns to the winery ruins at Jack London State Historical Park, the season opening “Road Trip!” could be the vacation you’ve been waiting for. Runs Aug. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29, at 7:30 p.m. For information and tickets visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Jerrie Jerne Art Show at Riverfront Gallery

Downtown Petaluma’s Riverfront Art Gallery has a new summer show up and running through Sept. 5, featuring the work of gallery co-owner Jerrie Jerne. Titled “Exploration Continues,” the show features a number of pieces that pop with vivid colors and a strong sense of whimsy. Originally a photographer, Jerne’s work has evolved, with recent abstract pieces described as “creativity through brushes and pens, all brightly-colored and eye-catching.” The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 132 Petaluma Blvd. RiverfrontArtGallery.com.

Writers Forum Summertime Writing Program

The next Zoom-based Writers Forum event will feature Lynn Levy and Christine Renaudin reading excerpts from “The Write Spot: Musings and Ravings From a Pandemic Year,” an anthology of writings about surviving the Great COVID-19 Lockdown. Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. These events are free. Register at TheWriteSpot.us.

Drought Drop-By

Taking the drought seriously but don’t know how to start doing your part to conserve water? On Saturday, Aug. 21, local households can pick up a free water-saving kit containing a WaterSense low-flow shower head, a 5-minute shower timer, a WaterSense low-flow faucet aerator, toilet dye testing tablets and a self-closing garden hose nozzle. Curbside pick-up with COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the drop-by event, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Petaluma Community Center parking lot, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

Spinnin’ Wheels Charity Car Show

The Petaluma Elks 901 present the Spinnin’ Wheels Charity Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 2105 S. McDowell Blvd., near Shollenberger Park. Come check out some cool, classic cars, and support the Elks California Hawaii Major Project, which funds 32 paid therapists and preschool vision screeners, to help disabled children. Admission is free. To register your car in the show is $40. For information or to register a car, visit Elks901.org/wp.

Idea Lounge

The popular Petaluma conversation series returns on Wednesday, Aug. 25, with another thought-provoking match-up of local thinkers and creators delivering short talks. Sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Center, the Idea Lounge series is described as “a movable feast of thought experiments,” pairing two unlikely speakers musing on unrelated topics, inviting the audience to uncover unexpected connections between the two presentation. One speaker is always involved in the arts in one way or another, and the other speaker isn’t - but they definitely still do cool things. Representing art this month will be independent audio producer Andy Sewell, whose presentation will be titled “Capturing Empathy: Recording the Human Voice.” Representing life is Aaron Lee of Barber Lee Spirits, with a talk titled "Diving into Whiskey ... and How I Tripped In." The August event will take place at Barber Lee Spirits, 120 Washington St. Drinks and mingling (COVID-19 masking protocols in place) begin at 6:30 p.m., and the program goes from 7-8 p.m. Admission $15, or $12 for members of the Arts Center.