Out and About: 10 things to see, stream, learn and do in Petaluma

Bands on the Basin

It’s back! Bands on the Basin is a multi-band music event staged on the dock at Petaluma’s downtown river turning basin, enjoyable for anyone in a kayak or other floating device, along with those having a drink a a bite on the outside patios of nearby riverside eateries. It’s happening on Saturday, June 26, 1-7 p.m., with a lineup that includes Soul Shake (1-2:30 p.m.), Crash Pilot (3-4:30 p.m.) The Hots (5-7 p.m.). This being a benefit event, there will be opportunities to donate to the Petaluma Small Craft Center, soon to become a reality right there in the basin. For more information, you can visit the Petaluma’s Bands on the Basin Facebook page.

Paella and Flamenco

The intoxicating rhythms and dances of Flamenco come to Petaluma’s Grand Central Cafe on Saturday, June 26, as the new downtown hot-spot on the river (226 Weller St.) hosts an afternoon of food and music. Delicious paella will be served to all attendees of the show, featuring the award-winning “Flamenco Live!” a popular Sonoma County act showcasing singer La Fibi, dancer Pamela Martiniez, guitarist Geoffrey Hawkins, and palmistas Jaime de Rio and Alan el Biencasao. $50. Food is served beginning at noon, with the show starting at 1 p.m. Reservations recommended. Purchase tickets on EventBrite.com.

‘Love Later On’

“I never thought I’d marry again,” admits San Francisco author and food writer Peggy Knickerbocker. On Wednesday, June 30, 7 p.m., in a Zoom-platform event sponsored by Copperfield’s Books, Knickerbocker will discuss her new memoir/exploration “Love Later On,” a short and sweet, humor-rich exploration of what happens when two successful 60-somethings fall for each long after each has become comfortable with the solitude of singleness. The book features delightful illustrations by Karen Bourbour. Barbara Lane, books columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle, will conduct the interview. To register visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

‘100 Things’ book-signing

Yvonne Horn, the author of the bestselling ‘100 Things to do in Sonoma County Before You Die,’ will be selling and signing copies of the book on Tuesday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the east side farmer’s market at Lucchesi Park, 320 North McDowell Blvd.

Amor Para Todos fundraiser at Ayawaska

A month-long fundraiser for Amor Para Todos (Love For All), in support of its’ Saving Lives Now programs, comes to a conclusion on Give Out Day, Wednesday, June 30, beginning 3 p.m., at Ayawaska, 101 2nd St. There will be booths and activities, and special Amor Para Todos rainbow cocktails, with a percentage of food purchases being donated to Amor Para Todos, Learn more about the Give Out Day event and the mission of Amor Para Todos at Giveoutday.org/organization/Amor-Para-Todos.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

After a lengthy delay caused by the pandemic, a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will begin meeting again weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The meetings resume on Thursday July 1. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Pride Month show at Petaluma Arts Center

“Undertakes to Answer” is a new show of works by LGBTQIA artists and allies, focusing on the late Petaluma painter Carol Ceres and her circle. The multi-discipline show runs weekends through July 10 at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.

Wednesday Walks for new and expecting moms

Every Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Petaluma’s Modern Village For Moms support group is inviting new mothers (and those expecting soon) to gather for some maternal community and exercise at Shollenberger Park, 1400 Cader Lane. Modern Village, founded by Jasmiene Power, honors the first year after birth as a sacred and transformative time, and the free Wednesday Walks are a way for moms to expand their networks and get build strength and connection to nature. Meet at the picnic tables just inside the gates.

Farmers Markets in Petaluma

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2-5 p.m. And it being summer, the Thursday Market is now open in 2nd Street, between B and D streets, from 4-8 p.m.

Emergency Preparedness series

The Village Network of Petaluma says “Get Ready Summer.” That’s the name of the local nonprofit’s upcoming series of public programs designed to share tips and inform aging adults of the options they have in a variety of situations. On Thursday, July 8 it’s the Peace of Mind Planner, followed by Five Wishes on August 12. The workshops are free, and will be held via Zoom unless circumstances change. Each program is 1-2:30 p.m. To reserve your Zoom link, please register with the Village office at 776-6055 or email info@villagenetworkofPetaluma.org.

