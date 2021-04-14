Out and About: 11 things to see, watch, stream and do in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

WEBINAR ON GLOBAL WARMING

The American Association of University Women Petaluma will present a live Zoom webinar titled “Local Actions to Address Global Warming,” on Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m. Speakers will include D’Lynda Fischer of the Petaluma City Council and Ann Baker, chair of Climate Action Commission, Petaluma. Daily Acts’ Traethan Heckman and the Citizens Climate Lobby’s Mary Davis will also participate. All panelists will be offering concrete actions we can take to make a difference on climate change within our community and beyond. To receive a link to the event, contact Stephanie Capps at stefaniecapps@gmail.com.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma (and Penngrove) has been responding to the pandemic by creating new ways for members and volunteers to connect with each other, building new friendships and opportunities along the way. Want to know what kinds of programs Village membership offers? A virtual get-to-know-you meeting takes place on Thursday, April 15 from 10-11 a.m. This is an online (or phone) meeting for potential members ages 50 and older, plus their adult children and anyone interested in volunteering. To receive the Zoom link, or phone in number, please RSVP to the Village office at 707-776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

POET LAUREATE PHYLLIS MESHULAM

On Saturday, April 17, from 1-2:45 p.m., Redwood Writers Club will present a Zoom workshop by poet-author Phyllis Meshulam, currently serving as our Sonoma County Poet Laureate. Titled “Writing Our Way Out of Crises,” the talk will include Meshulam’s description of her journey as a writer, and her 21 years teaching with California Poets in the Schools. Currently at work on a county-wide anthology of writings that address our ongoing crises, Meshulam will share info about the project, and read some of her poems. Cost is $5 for members of the Redwood Writers Club, and $10 for non-member. Visit RedwoodWriters.org for information.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

YOUTH CLIMATE POETRY SLAM

350Petaluma and the Petaluma Arts Center will co-host a day of activities to celebrate Earth Day, with a chance for youthful local poets to win cash prizes for their performances of original climate-related poetry. Titled “Climate Action Adds Up,” the day-long event takes place on Saturday, April 17, concluding with a special youth poet slam scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. The Climate Poetry Slam is a creative opportunity for kids and youth to add their voices to the call for climate action. The event will be emceed by Petaluma Arts Center Board President Drake Cunningham. There will be first, second and third place prizes announced, with cash prizes of $100, $50,and $25. Winners will also receive membership to the Petaluma Arts Center for a year. If that isn’t enough, winning poems will be transformed into banners and installed on the art center’s “Talking Fence” in celebration of Earth Day. Questions? Send a message to info@petalumaartscenter.org. Visit the website at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

FLY BY NIGHT AT BREWSTER’S

Fly by Train describes itself less as a band and more as “a musical journey.” But that’s just the beginning. According to the band’s website, Fly by Train is “a steady foot-tapping, hand-clapping ride through the Appalachian mountains, round the curves of the great lakes, the salty shores of the Atlantic, the subways of New York, the subtle harmonies of the deep south, the raspy winds of the desert, the chattering chill of the Sierras, to the magical warmth of the Northern California Coast.” If that sounds intriguing, how about Fly by Night and a beer (wear masks between sips!) at Brewster’s Beer Garden (229 Water Street) this Saturday afternoon, at 5 p.m. Check out the full calendar at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

ADOBE ROAD WINERY MUSIC SERIES

As live music slowly and carefully returns to downtown Petaluma, Adobe Road Winery continues its weekly spring concert series on Thursday nights, pairing award-winning wines with in-person appearances by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians. The events are held outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden (with nice, warm heaters!), from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., in a magical open-air space adjoining the parking lot at the Great Petaluma Mill. On April 15, the venue welcomes the ever-delightful singer-songwriter Sebastian Saint James. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.