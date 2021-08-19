Out and About: 13 things to see, stream, learn and do in Petaluma

‘Grease’ at the drive-in

As Danny Zuko once said, “You can’t just walk out of a drive-in,” but that’s not a likely scenario this weekend, when the Petaluma Parks and Recreation presents a drive-in screening of the classic musical “Grease” at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are bringing the greased lighting with the beloved musical filled with memorable songs and unforgettable lines. $25 per vehicle. Gates open at 7 p.m., and onsite staff will guide you to your space when you arrive at the gate. Concessions will be available, and COVID-19 safety protocols (such as being masked when away from your vehicle) will be strongly encouraged.

Get to know the Village

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove is holding a summer session of informational meetings for potential members and volunteers. Every third Thursday, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., you can find out how to put more fun and connection in your life, learn how members aged 50+ and volunteers of all ages navigate the opportunities and transitions of aging. The Village is a trusted community of mutual support. They play bocce ball, practice gentle “chair” yoga, give and receive support with rides, errands, technology help, minor home repairs and more. Please register in advance to receive the Zoom link or call-in phone number: 776-6055 or info@villagenetworkofpetaluma.org.

‘By Hand: Makers Among Us’

The Petaluma Arts Center presents a new exhibition titled ‘By Hand: Makers Among Us,’ Aug. 14 through Sept. 18. The center will be open Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m., 230 Lakeville St. Admission to the galleries and opening receptions is $5 for non-members, free for members, artists in the current exhibition and children 12 and under. PetalumaArtsCenter.org

Eco printing demonstration

Artist Kate Tatum will be demonstrating the process of “eco printing,“ a natural dyeing technique. The demo is being held in conjunction with the Petaluma Arts Center’s ”By Hand“ exhibition (see above), on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. Other demonstrations include Denise Ward explaining kinetic sculpture on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. and Marta Shannon demonstrating loom waving on Saturday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. 230 Lakeville St.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

After a lengthy delay caused by the pandemic, a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will begin meeting again weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Farmers Markets in Petaluma

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2-5 p.m. And it being summer, the Thursday Market is now open in 2nd Street, between B and D streets, from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday walks for new and expecting moms

Every Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Petaluma’s Modern Village For Moms support group is inviting new mothers (and those expecting soon) to gather for some maternal community and exercise at McNear Park, meeting up near the archway at the edge of the playground. Modern Village, founded by Jasmiene Power, honors the first year after birth as a sacred and transformative time, and the free Wednesday Walks are a way for moms to expand their networks and get build strength and connection to nature. For more information visit Modernvillageformoms.com.

Transcendence Theatre ‘Road Trip!’ continues

When was the last time you were in Nashville? Have you ever taken the kids to Orlando? Wouldn't it be awesome to experience Hollywood’s old school charm? Or a magical night on the town in New York City? Come sing along with your Broadway tour guides as we take an epic musical tour of the great United States! As Transcendence Theater’s Broadway Under the Stars series returns to the winery ruins at Jack London State Historical Park, the season opening “Road Trip!” could be the vacation you’ve been waiting for. Runs Aug. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29, at 7:30 p.m. For information and tickets visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.