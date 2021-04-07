Out and About: 14 things to do online and all around Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

SINGER-SONGWRITER CHRIS JAMES AT BREWSTER’S

Chris James, who describes himself as “a German-American bedroom pop artist making bops and songs,” will be performing outdoors in the beer garden at Brewster’s in downtown Petaluma on Saturday, April 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. James will be appearing with his band The Showdowns. Earlier that same day, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., lunch-eaters will enjoy the reggae-rock tunes of San Francisco’s The Stu Tails. Brewsters is at 229 Water Street. View the full music calendar at BrewstersBeerGarden.com

HEY DUDE! THIS VIRTUAL TALK IS FOR YOU!

Historian Lynn Downey, author of the novel “Dudes Rush In” and an upcoming culture history of “dude ranching,” obviously knows a lot about dudes. Well, dude ranching anyway. On Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m., Sonoma Valley Historical Society presents Downey’s live talk “Dude Ranches ... in Sonoma County?” It turns out that “dude ranching,” defined as a classic cowboy-style vacation, got its start in the 1880s, with popular vacations ranches all over the west by the end of World War I, including many in Sonoma County. In a fully-illustrated Zoom lecture, Downey will share this forgotten history, which does, by the way, include Petaluma. In response to an email from an Argus-Courier editor, a representative for the Sonoma Valley Historical Society confirmed that Downey will be mentioning Petaluma. “But you might be surprised at what you hear,” the note concluded. Well boy howdy, that sure got our attention. To get a free Zoom link for the event, drop a line to info@sonomavalleyhistory.org.

EARTH DAY CONTEST AT EAST WASHINGTON PLACE

Listen up, Petalumans. What have you been doing lately, from big stuff to little stuff, to make a difference in protecting the planet Earth? Petaluma’s East Washington Place (the shopping center where Target and Sprouts are) is asking locals to share something environmentally meaningful that they’ve been making a practice of, by posting the story to the East Washington Place Instagram page. Go ahead, you might just inspire someone. All postings between now and April 19 will be entered into a drawing for a $200 gift card. You need to be 18 or older, and entries can be just a sentence or two. On Instagram, find the @EastWashingtonPlace Earth Day Giveaway.

WEBINAR ON GLOBAL WARMING

The American Association of University Women Petaluma will present a live Zoom webinar titled “Local Actions to Address Global Warming,” on Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m. Speakers will include D’Lynda Fischer of the Petaluma City Council and Ann Baker, chair of Climate Action Commission, Petaluma. Daily Acts’ Traethan Heckman and the Citizens Climate Lobby’s Mary Davis will also participate. All panelists will be offering concrete actions we can take to make a difference on climate change within our community and beyond. To receive a link to the event, contact Stephanie Capps at stefaniecapps@gmail.com.

VIRTUAL COMMUNITY COFFEE

Each Thursday, librarians from the Sonoma County Regional Library’s History and Genealogy collection host a BYOC (bring your own coffee) gathering online to chat, meet community members and talk about the latest History and Genealogy news and resources. This is a Zoom-based gathering. Once you’ve registered online, you will receive a confirmation email, and a final email on the day of the event, with meeting information and links. The History & Genealogy Library works to collect, organize, preserve, and provide access to historically significant research and other related materials. The event is from 11 a.m. to noon. To register for the Community Coffee, visit the events page at SonomaLibrary.org.

‘FLOUR CRAFT’ BOOK EVENT

Heather Hardcastle, an expert on gluten free baking, will appear online, Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m., in a conversation with food journalist Christina Mueller, to discuss “The Flour Craft Bakery & Cafe Cookbook.” Hardcastle’s book, which contains over 70 recipes for gluten-free cakes, cookies, pastries and dessert, is based on her years of experience running the Flour Craft Bakery and Cafe in Mill Valley and San Anselmo. To reserve space and get the Zoom link for the event, visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

POET LAUREATE PHYLLIS MESHULAM

On Saturday, April 17, from 1 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., Redwood Writers Club will present a Zoom workshop by poet-author Phyllis Meshulam, currently serving as our Sonoma County Poet Laureate. Titled “Writing Our Way Out of Crises,” the talk will include Meshulam’s description of her journey as a writer, and her 21 years teaching with California Poets in the Schools. Currently at work on a county-wide anthology of writings that address our ongoing crises, Meshulam will share info about the project, and read some of her poems. Cost is $5 for members of the Redwood Writers Club, and $10 for non-member. Visit RedwoodWriters.org for information.