Out and About: 14 things to do online and all around Petaluma

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 7, 2021, 11:15AM
VIRTUAL EVENTS

SINGER-SONGWRITER CHRIS JAMES AT BREWSTER’S

Chris James, who describes himself as “a German-American bedroom pop artist making bops and songs,” will be performing outdoors in the beer garden at Brewster’s in downtown Petaluma on Saturday, April 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. James will be appearing with his band The Showdowns. Earlier that same day, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., lunch-eaters will enjoy the reggae-rock tunes of San Francisco’s The Stu Tails. Brewsters is at 229 Water Street. View the full music calendar at BrewstersBeerGarden.com

HEY DUDE! THIS VIRTUAL TALK IS FOR YOU!

Historian Lynn Downey, author of the novel “Dudes Rush In” and an upcoming culture history of “dude ranching,” obviously knows a lot about dudes. Well, dude ranching anyway. On Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m., Sonoma Valley Historical Society presents Downey’s live talk “Dude Ranches ... in Sonoma County?” It turns out that “dude ranching,” defined as a classic cowboy-style vacation, got its start in the 1880s, with popular vacations ranches all over the west by the end of World War I, including many in Sonoma County. In a fully-illustrated Zoom lecture, Downey will share this forgotten history, which does, by the way, include Petaluma. In response to an email from an Argus-Courier editor, a representative for the Sonoma Valley Historical Society confirmed that Downey will be mentioning Petaluma. “But you might be surprised at what you hear,” the note concluded. Well boy howdy, that sure got our attention. To get a free Zoom link for the event, drop a line to info@sonomavalleyhistory.org.

EARTH DAY CONTEST AT EAST WASHINGTON PLACE

Listen up, Petalumans. What have you been doing lately, from big stuff to little stuff, to make a difference in protecting the planet Earth? Petaluma’s East Washington Place (the shopping center where Target and Sprouts are) is asking locals to share something environmentally meaningful that they’ve been making a practice of, by posting the story to the East Washington Place Instagram page. Go ahead, you might just inspire someone. All postings between now and April 19 will be entered into a drawing for a $200 gift card. You need to be 18 or older, and entries can be just a sentence or two. On Instagram, find the @EastWashingtonPlace Earth Day Giveaway.

WEBINAR ON GLOBAL WARMING

The American Association of University Women Petaluma will present a live Zoom webinar titled “Local Actions to Address Global Warming,” on Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m. Speakers will include D’Lynda Fischer of the Petaluma City Council and Ann Baker, chair of Climate Action Commission, Petaluma. Daily Acts’ Traethan Heckman and the Citizens Climate Lobby’s Mary Davis will also participate. All panelists will be offering concrete actions we can take to make a difference on climate change within our community and beyond. To receive a link to the event, contact Stephanie Capps at stefaniecapps@gmail.com.

VIRTUAL COMMUNITY COFFEE

Each Thursday, librarians from the Sonoma County Regional Library’s History and Genealogy collection host a BYOC (bring your own coffee) gathering online to chat, meet community members and talk about the latest History and Genealogy news and resources. This is a Zoom-based gathering. Once you’ve registered online, you will receive a confirmation email, and a final email on the day of the event, with meeting information and links. The History & Genealogy Library works to collect, organize, preserve, and provide access to historically significant research and other related materials. The event is from 11 a.m. to noon. To register for the Community Coffee, visit the events page at SonomaLibrary.org.

‘FLOUR CRAFT’ BOOK EVENT

Heather Hardcastle, an expert on gluten free baking, will appear online, Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m., in a conversation with food journalist Christina Mueller, to discuss “The Flour Craft Bakery & Cafe Cookbook.” Hardcastle’s book, which contains over 70 recipes for gluten-free cakes, cookies, pastries and dessert, is based on her years of experience running the Flour Craft Bakery and Cafe in Mill Valley and San Anselmo. To reserve space and get the Zoom link for the event, visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

POET LAUREATE PHYLLIS MESHULAM

On Saturday, April 17, from 1 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., Redwood Writers Club will present a Zoom workshop by poet-author Phyllis Meshulam, currently serving as our Sonoma County Poet Laureate. Titled “Writing Our Way Out of Crises,” the talk will include Meshulam’s description of her journey as a writer, and her 21 years teaching with California Poets in the Schools. Currently at work on a county-wide anthology of writings that address our ongoing crises, Meshulam will share info about the project, and read some of her poems. Cost is $5 for members of the Redwood Writers Club, and $10 for non-member. Visit RedwoodWriters.org for information.

YOUTH CLIMATE POETRY SLAM

350 Petaluma and the Petaluma Arts Center will cohost a day of activities to celebrate Earth Day, with a chance for youthful local poets to win cash prizes for their performances of original climate-related poetry. Titled “Climate Action Adds Up,” the day-long event takes place on Saturday, April 17, concluding with a special youth poet slam scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. The Climate Poetry Slam is a creative opportunity for kids and youth to add their voices to the call for climate action. The event will be emceed by Petaluma Arts Center Board President Drake Cunningham. There will be first, second and third place prizes announced, with cash prizes of $100, $50,and $25. Winners will also receive membership to the Petaluma Arts Center for a year. If that isn’t enough, winning poems will be transformed into banners and installed on the art center’s “Talking Fence” in celebration of Earth Day. Questions? Send a message to info@petalumaartscenter.org. Visit the website at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma (and Penngrove) has been responding to the pandemic by creating new ways for members and volunteers to connect with each other, building new friendships and opportunities along the way. Want to know what kinds of programs Village membership offers? A virtual get-to-know-you meeting takes place on Thursday, April 15 from 10-11 a.m. This is an online (or phone) meeting for potential members ages 50 and older, plus their adult children and anyone interested in volunteering. To receive the Zoom link, or phone in number, please RSVP to the Village office at 707-776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

PETALUMA SUMMER CAMPS NOW TAKING RESERVATIONS

It’s beginning to look like there will be summer camps and classes this year. From a Junior Chefs Cooking Camp and one called the Wizarding World of Engineering to another titled Minecraft Engineering with LEGO Materials and two kinds Action Movie-making camps (one focusing exclusively on stop-motion animation) the City of Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department has assembled an exciting array of experiences for Petaluma kids. Some will be in person, some will be virtual. In-person camps take place at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Registration opened on March 16, and the camps themselves begin in June and run through the end of August. For information visit CityofPetaluma.org.

FAMILY BICYCLING LESSONS

On Thursdays, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition is holding $5 family bicycle lessons, designed for those who really want to ride, but haven’t quite mastered it yet. Through this gently designed, step-by-step course, patient instructors will assist first-timers in finding their balance and rolling on with a sense of safety and confidence. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

OUTDOOR FITNESS TRAINING AT LUCCHESI PARK

On Monday and Wednesday afternoons, weather permitting, the City of Petaluma hosts outdoor Cross Training, Yoga and Pilates classes in the far part of the front parking lot near the Luchessi Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Instructors from Petaluma’s Total Body Fitness conduct the classes, which run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and cost $7. Participants bring their own weights and mats, and wear masks until everyone is safely in (distanced) place on the field. Sanitizer gels and sprays are available. To sign up, call the Petaluma Community Center at 707-778-4380. Passes with eight pre-paid classes can be purchased.

TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET

Farmers Markets (aka FMs), especially in the pandemic era – where social distancing is the norm and masks are generally agreed to be a good and helpful thing – are a great way to shop, wave at people we know,, get to be outdoors and still, you know, take care of one another. Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays is the place to be, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Know of an upcoming event, online or otherwise, that should be in Out & About? Items to be considered should be submitted no later than two weeks in advance to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

