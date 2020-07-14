Out and About

It might not be happening live this year, but the online Rivertown Revival does plan to have quick and easy weddings, as usual, only different.

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL LIVE

Though Rivertown Revival fans cannot be physically together on this, the third Saturday of July, the traditional date for the outrageous annual extravaganza that generally takes place out on McNear Peninsula, But just to give us SOMETHING to do, the Friends of the Petaluma River (the show’s producer and beneficiary) is inviting folks to gather over the airways for a super-sized version of their popular four-episode Facebook/Youtube series known as Living Room Live. Described as “three hours of music, art, play, nature, and each other,” the event’s announced musical guests will be David Luning, Kayatta, the Lee Vandeveer Band, Maya Leon, Snaps for Sinners and Layla Musselwhite. Everyone knows a big yearly draw is the wedding tent, with its famous $5 weddings, so there will even be a massive marrying moment officiated by the Howling Deacon Daedalus Howell. Check it out Saturday, July 18, from 6-9 p.m. on the Rivertown Revival Facebook page, or on Youtube (search Living Room Live or Rivertown Revival).

DON’T STOP BELIEVIN’

VIRTUAL BROADWAY CONCERT

Described as “an epic musical journey that will empower you to believe in yourself and others,” “Don’t Stop Believin’” is a streaming show from Transcendence Theatre Company, the folks who’ve brought us “Broadway Under the Stars” for the last several years at Jack London State Historic Park. Featuring professional Broadway artists performing songs from “Hamilton,” “Les Miserables,” “Carousel,” “Chicago,” “Wicked,” “Rock Of Ages” and others, the show began being offered last weekend, and has five more streams this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Each show is free (donations welcome by hitting donate after your confirmation is made on line), and includes a live preshow event designed to replicate some of the wine-and-song electricity that so many associate with a Transcendence show. Once you reserve your “ticket,” you’ll receive log-on information by email or text. Go to TrancendenceTheatre.org.

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS

MADE EASY (AND ONLINE)

The Village Network of Petaluma, on Thursday, July 23, from 1 - 2:30 p.m., presents a free, online seminar on emergency preparedness. With fire season - and the accompanying power outages - looming in the near future, it’s time to develop an emergency plan. Join the Village Network for a timely online program and featuring step-by-step approaches to emergency preparedness, including skills equally useful in case of fire, earthquake, prolonged power outage and more. With 40+ years in the field of insurance claims, presenter Richard Schultz has successfully navigated fire evacuations, earthquakes, and prolonged power outages. To receive the Zoom link for the presentation, RSVP to info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or call the office at 707-776-6055.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a weekly virtual event via Zoom. Every Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. This is an open mic event, so participants will be able to “sign up” to read. As ever, Sande Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online.

THEATER IMPROV CLASSES

FOR OLDER ADULTS

Beginning Saturday, July 18 at 9:30 a.m., the SRJC will begin a weekly online “Theatre Improvisation Course,” designed for older adults. The class runs Saturdays through Aug. 8, and participants can join at any point during the summer semester. This is a free course, and was created to help participants learn improve techniques to assist in building focus, memory function and confidence, to decrease fear and anxiety and give the brain a fun workout. To sign up, visit https://older-adults.santarosa.edu/join-class, then email llau@santarosa.edu for further instructions. Though tailored for seniors, there is no minimum age requirement for this class. Contact the Older Adults Program at (707) 527-4533 for more information.

Stella and Dan perform weekly online concerts that are becoming a must-view event in Sonoma County.

LIVE CONCERT: STELLA & JAN DUO

It started in the early days of the quarantine, and it just took off. Every Sunday afternoon, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Stella Heath and Ian Scherer play classics and requests on Facebook Live (Facebook.com/stella.heath) with tips gratefully accepted via Venmo or Paypal.

AQUS COFFEE CHAT

John Crowley, of Aqus Café, hosts a daily Zoom-supported “coffee chat,” with participants engaging is community check-ins and information sharing. 10 a.m. every day but Sunday. It’s fun, informal and a great way to find out what’s going in in Petaluma. Connect through Aqus.com/online.