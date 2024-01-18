Sunday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. Duo Halo, featuring Andrew Harrison on sax and Jason Lopiano on piano, will perform both new and classical works at Santa Rosa Junior College at 1501 Mendocino Ave. Tickets $20-35. More information at 415-392-4400, chamberconcerts.santarosa.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Saturday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. Sonoma Bach presents “Appear and Inspire,” with organist Anne Laver performing works by seven women composers on This is a collaborative concert featuring vocal music by Circa 1600. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets $15-30. More information at 707-347-9491, sonomabach.org. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15 drive time.

Friday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. Stand-up comedian Kathleen Madigan brings her “Boxed Wine and Tiny Banjos Tour” to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. 50 Mark West Springs Rd. Tickets $35-59. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Party like Poe at the Word Horde Emporium

Friday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m. With an event title “Fantastic Terrors,” the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic, at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets (2200 Petaluma Blvd.), is hosting a literary salon to mark the occasion of Edgar Allan Poe’s 215th birthday with a free, live reading of stories written and inspired by the influential horror author. Word Horde’s Ross Lockhart (who contributes the Argus-Courier’s “Petaluma Bestsellers” column) will be hosting. Readers and stories include Readers include local author Barbara Cottrell (“The City in the Sea”), Marion Deeds (“The Telltale Heart”) and R.L. Merrill (“The House Must Fall”), plus the Argus-Courier’s David Templeton (“The Bells,” “The Oval Portrait”) and Beulah Vega (“Eldorado,” “The Conqueror Worm”). The free event begins at 6 p.m. Find out more on the Word Horde Facebook page or at WeirdandFantastic.com.

Feel the vibrations of Pro Wrestling at the Phoenix

Friday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. Professional wrestling returns to the Phoenix Theater. Arguably one of Petaluma’s wildest and loudest entertainment activities, enjoy a night of piledrivers, superkicks, powerbombs, chokeslams, spinebusters, ankle locks and curbstomps. Exploding at the Phoenix Theater on Friday, Jan. 19 (first bell at 8 p.m. sharp), this is the fourth annual Kyle Cup Battle Royale, featuring 20 wrestlers in an over-the-top gladiatorial quest for the cup, plus matches pitting Sir Samurai and Eliza Hammer against the two-person Money Power Re$pect, Kal Jak against Drake (“Force of Nature”) Frost, and more. 201 E. Washington St. $7-15. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Express yourself at Queer Collage Night

Friday, Jan. 19, from 4-7 p.m. Slough City Studios, a creative collective in Petaluma, hosts Queer Collage Night at Slough City Studios. Drop in and create something funky in collage. All welcome. Suggested donation $15. 409 Petaluma Bl. South. Suite C. 707-870-9945. SloughCity.com.

Michelle Carnes closing reception at Usher Gallery

Saturday, Jan. 20, 5-8 p.m. The Usher Gallery will host a closing reception for “Cabaret: Oils,” paintings by Michelle Carnes. The show by the well-known Northern California artist closes Jan. 28. 1 Petaluma Bl. North.

Have a laugh with stand-up Dejan Tyler

Sunday, Jan. 21 at 8:30 p.m. Dejan Tyler, headliner at the Free to Laugh Comedy Show at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, joins Chelsea Bearce, Chris Beasley, Celeste Winter and Stevie Cee 146 Kentucky St. Tickets are $5. More information at 707-772-5478, roaring-donkey.com.

Thrill to ‘Interstellar’ at Flashback Cinema

Sunday, Jan. 21, 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. “Interstellar,” a futuristic epic from visionary filmmaker Christopher Nolan, screens at Flashback Cinema on Sunday and again on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. When a disastrous agricultural famine devastates the planet, a team of astronauts led by Matthew McConaughey embarks on a mission to find a new home for the human race. (“Mankind was born on Earth—it was never meant to die here.”) Tailormade for the big screen and winner of the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. $9.50-$12. Boulevard 14 Cinema. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.5-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear comfortable shoes and hat, and bring water. Meet at 9 a.m. in the Steamer Landing Parking Lot at 300 Copeland Street Park Location. Note: In the event of rain, Slow Strolls are canceled.

Artists meet at the Art Exchange

Tuesday, January 23, at 6 p.m. Artists are invited to attend the first monthly Art Exchange at the Petaluma Arts Center. The gathering will take place the fourth Tuesday of every month. Participants will discuss how the exchange can best serve artists. Bring an artwork, either a finished piece or one in progress. Attendees will break into groups to discuss artworks being shared. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Souvenirs: A Reflection of Memory

Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. “Souvenirs: A Reflection of Memory” continues at the Petaluma Arts Center. The show features nine artists and delves into how we document and convey our surroundings to maintain a sense of our own internal landscape. Show runs through Feb. 24. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Idea Lounge at Petaluma Arts Center

Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. The subject for is “What we can learn from Ray and Charles Eames that might apply to the challenges we face today.” Hosted by the Petaluma Arts Center, the Idea Lounge meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month. It seeks to share stories and build connections that inspire and motivate, generate reflection, promote empathy, and celebrate community. Two speakers are paired, one from the arts, the other not. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Tickets $12 members, $15 non-members. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Organized walks: Ellis Creek Ponds and West County Trail

Saturday, Jan. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 25, at 8:30 a.m. Madrone Audubon of Sonoma County hosts two walks this month. Led by Linda Fraley, explore the Ellis Creek Ponds on Saturday, Jan. 20. Meet at 3890 Cypress Dr., Petaluma. Info: 559-779-5211. On Thursday, Jan. 25, let Janet Brosshard introduce you to the West County Trail near Forestville. Take Guerneville Road west to Hwy 116, turn right, proceed to Ross Station Road, turn left. Go down to the parking area on the left. Info: 707-480-3432. For both walks meet at 8:30 a.m., and bring binoculars and wear outdoor clothing suitable for the weather forecast. The outings are free for members and the public. Rain cancels.

‘The Last Five Years’ at Cinnabar

Running weekends through Jan. 21. The American musical “The Last Five Years” continues at Cinnabar Theater. Love and ambition clash between a young novelist and an aspiring actress. Starring Zanna Wyant as Cathy and Zachary Hasbany as Jamie, with stage direction by Jared Sakren and musical direction by Brett Strader. Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. 3333 Petaluma Bl. N. Tickets $25-50. More information at 707-763-8920 and cinnabartheater.org.