Out and About: 7 things to do in and around Petaluma

Accordion Festival

The 30th annual nonprofit, multi-cultural, internationally-renowned Cotati Accordion Festival will take place on Sept. 25 and 26, 9:30 a.m.to 8 p.m. in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati (8189 La Plaza). The two-day event will showcase an array of popular favorites including Cory Pesaturo and Sourdough Slim, Sergei Teleshev and his daughter Maria, and Junk Parlor, Hernandez Hideaway and Cullann’s Hounds. $21 for a one day ticket at the gate. $29 for a two day ticket at the gate, Find out more at CotatiFest.com.

Asher Belsky, guitar phenom

Hey Petaluma parents. Got a kid who dabbles at a musical instrument but has never had the right inspiration to really buckle down and practice hard? Consider taking them to see 16-year-old Sonoma County guitar phenom Asher Belsky in his first-ever headliner concert on Saturday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m., at Sonoma’s Sebastiani Theater. His newly-released album has wowed the critics. Guitar Magazine said about Belsky, “Asher plays with a sense of soul that belies his age.” With singer-songwriter Carly Thomas as his opener, Belsky is ready to rock — and to inspire other kids to follow in his footsteps. $25. Tickets available at Asherbelsky.com or SebastianiTheatre.com.

All Hallows Art Fest

A spectacular showcase of spooky and kooky Halloween-themed art from some of the most acclaimed folk artists in the country, the All Hallows Art Fest returns to Hermann Sons Hall on Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 860 Western Ave. HalloweenFolkArtSociety.com

Petaluma Antique Faire

One of the most popular events to take place in historic downtown downtown, the Antique Faire (that’s with an “e” at the end, so you know it’s fancy) is back on Sunday, Sept. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A very large number of vendors will be setting up their open air antique shops in the street, where you can search for hidden treasures and prepared to be surprised and delighted deeply and frequently. PetalumaDowntown.com.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

Join a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, held weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Outdoor Book Sale

The Friends of the Petaluma Library is returning to public book sales on Sunday Oct. 3. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place Library’s employee parking lot. All books will be stacked up and customers will be charged $1 per inch. The last hour of the day, books will be half price at $1 per two inches and everyone under 18 gets to choose a free book. Masks will be required. 100 Fargrounds Drive, Petaluama

Writers Forum

Due to popular request, Petaluma writing coach Marlen Cullen is presenting a series of free writing events in October for four Saturday afternoons of writing on the Zoom platform, Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23, from 1-3 p.m. Using inspirational prompts from “The Write Spot to Jumpstart Your Writing: Discoveries,” Cullen will oversea sessions designed to build confidence and expand writing skills. Advance registration is required for these free Zoom events. Register once for all four meetings. TheWriteSpot.us.