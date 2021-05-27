Out and About: 7 things to see, stream and do in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

‘DANCE FROM THE HEART’

North Coast Ballet California launches a virtual dance show and fundraiser beginning Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. Titled “Dance From the Heart,” the program of performances by current company members will be streamed on a pay-per-view basis. Tickets are $35, and all purchases will go toward supporting the future of NCBC. The performance link will go live at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and will be up 24/7 through midnight on Monday, May 31. To ask questions write to NCBCtickets@gmail.com. To purchase tickets visit NorthCoastBallet.org.

‘ROOTED’ WITH LYANDA LYNN HAUPT

Copperfield’s Books presents the award-winning writer-naturalist Lyanda Lynn Haupt, who will be discussing her new book “Rooted” on Wednesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. in a virtual book talk on Zoom. Subtitled “Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature and Spirit,” Haupt’s book is an exploration of the ways that cutting-edge science is suggesting a more radically interconnected Earth than our poets, mystic and artists have long suspected. The talk is free, and can be viewed by registering at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

STACEY DENNICK AT WRITER’S FORUM

On Thursday, June 3, writer Stacey Dennick will be discussing the topic of point-of-view as a writerly tool. Dennick teaches creative writing classes through Santa Rosa Junior College’s Older Adult Program. Among the ideas she’ll be sharing are how to pick the optimal POV for your story, how and why to include multiple points of view, and ways to create a distinct voice for each of your characters. This Zoom-based workshop, sponsored by Petaluma’s The Write Spot, begins at 6:30 p.m. No registration required. Visit the Write Spot website for the link to the workshop.

‘BECOMING DR. RUTH’ AT CINNABAR

Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater presents the final streaming show of its current season: “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” a one-actor show about the life and self-discovery of the popular German sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Written by Mark St. Germain, directed by Beth Craven and starring Ann Woodhead, the show brings us into the home of the good doctor herself, as she tells her life story, including her escape from the Nazis as a child during World War II. The show was performed on the Cinnabar stage, and taped by a film crew, and is now being streamed as a pay-per-view experience every day through May 30. To secure a ticket and receive a link to watch, go to CinnabarTheater.org.

AUTHOR SUPPORT GROUP ONLINE

The Redwood Writers’ Club presents another virtual Writers Support Group on Saturday, June 5 from 4 p.m. to 4 p.m. All levels of writers are invited to join the conversation, to chat, share resources and listen to one another’s ideas and responses to the challenges of being a writer. Registration is limited to 100 people, and the cost is free. To register, visit the Redwood Writers’ Club website. The Authors Support Group takes place the first Saturday of the month on a regular basis.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

TRANSCENDENCE PRESENTS ‘MY HERO’

Transcendence Theatre Company is among local companies presenting live theater this summer, though to begin with, they are premiering their season-opening show as a drive-in experience at Petaluma’s Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

Kicking off the company’s 10th anniversary, the original Broadway revue, titled “My Hero,” is a celebration of the strength and courage of the many first responders and other heroes all around us. This comedy-infused evening of music and dancing is described by Transcendence Theatre as “a joyous way to kick off the summer with entertainment for the whole family.” The cast features performers from Broadway shows including The Petaluma shows begin on Friday, June 4, and run again on Saturday and Sunday. All shows are at 8:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6:30 for individual tailgate parties from your own car. Tickets are $59 per vehicle, with special V.I.P. tickets (which include a “bistro table” for two set up at your car, dessert for two and a bottle of wine, pending approval of ABC license) for $129. Buy tickets and additional information at TranscendenceTheatre.org.

FARMERS MARKETS IN PETALUMA

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2-5 p.m.

