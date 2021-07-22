Out and About: 7 things to see, stream, learn and do in Petaluma

Karaoke at Gale’s Central Club

It’s back (though do bring your mask), as DJ Heather hosts Tuesday Night Karaoke at Gale’s Central Club, 106 Petaluma Blvd. Sing out from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Tuesday. Presented by Anderson Entertainments. 21+ only, with drink specials all night.

Writers Forum Summertime Writing Program

For the next few months, each Zoom-based Writers Forum event will feature experienced authors reading excerpts from “The Write Spot: Musings and Ravings From a Pandemic Year,” an anthology of writings about surviving the Great COVID-19 Lockdown. On Thursday, July 29, at 6 p.m., the special guests are Patricia Morris and Cheryl Moore. These events are free. Register at TheWriteSpot.us.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

After a lengthy delay caused by the pandemic, a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will begin meeting again weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Farmers Markets in Petaluma

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2-5 p.m. And it being summer, the Thursday Market is now open in 2nd Street, between B and D streets, from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday walks for new and expecting moms

Every Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Petaluma’s Modern Village For Moms support group is inviting new mothers (and those expecting soon) to gather for some maternal community and exercise at McNear Park, meeting up near the archway at the edge of the playground. Modern Village, founded by Jasmiene Power, honors the first year after birth as a sacred and transformative time, and the free Wednesday Walks are a way for moms to expand their networks and get build strength and connection to nature. For more information visit Modernvillageformoms.com.

'Steve Kerr: A Life’ author Scott Howard-Cooper

Described as the definitive biography of the championship-winning basketball player and Golden State Warriors head coach, “Steve Kerr: A Life” takes a look at one of the most celebrated careers in modern day sports. Author Scott Howard-Cooper will be discussing the book on Thursday, July 29, at 7 p.m., in a Zoom-based author talk sponsored by Copperfield’s Books. To register visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Flamenco show at Veterans Memorial

Savannah Fuentes is a Seattle-based Flamenco dancer whose latest touring stage show is Flores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo. The dazzling dance and music exhibition comes to the Petaluma Veterans Building on Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.A celebration of rebirth and new beginnings, the program combines traditional Flamenco forms blended with contemporary themes. Singer/guitarist Diego Amador, Jr. of Sevilla, Spain will be part of the fun. Tickets are $26 with VIP seating in the second for $40 and the front row for $55. Tickets available on EventBrite.com.