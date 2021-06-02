Out and About: 8 things to see, stream, learn and do in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

STACEY DENNICK AT WRITER’S FORUM

On Thursday, June 3, writer Stacey Dennick will be discussing the topic of point-of-view as a writerly tool. Dennick teaches creative writing classes through Santa Rosa Junior College’s Older Adult Program. Among the ideas she’ll be sharing are how to pick the optimal POV for your story, how and why to include multiple points of view, and ways to create a distinct voice for each of your characters. This Zoom-based workshop, sponsored by Petaluma’s The Write Spot, begins at 6:30 p.m. No registration required. Visit the Write Spot website at TheWriteSpot.us for the link to the workshop.

‘THIS COUNTRY’ WITH CHRIS MATTHEWS

Copperfield’s Books presents a special author talk with former “Hardball” television host Chris Matthews, discussing his new book “In This Country,” described as “a panoramic portrait of post–World War II America,” as told through the life story of Matthews’ remarkable life and career. The event takes place on Wednesday, June 9, at 6 p.m. The talk is free, and can be viewed by registering at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

NEW PRIDE MONTH SHOW AT ARTS CENTER

“Undertakes to Answer” is a new show of works by LGBTQIA artists and allies, focusing on the late Petaluma painter Carol Ceres and her circle. Kicking off Saturday, June 5 at 1 p.m., the multi-discipline show runs weekends through July 10.

AUTHOR SUPPORT GROUP ONLINE

The Redwood Writers’ Club presents another virtual Writers Support Group on Saturday, June 5 from 3-4 p.m. All levels of writers are invited to join the conversation, to chat, share resources and listen to one another’s ideas and responses to the challenges of being a writer. Registration is limited to 100 people, and the cost is free. To register, visit the Redwood Writers’ Club website at RedwoodWriters.org. The Authors Support Group takes place the first Saturday of the month on a regular basis.

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS SERIES

The Village Network says “Get Ready Summer,” which is the name of the local nonprofit’s upcoming series of public programs designed to share tips and inform aging adults of the options they have in a variety of situations. On June 10 it’s Emergency Preparedness and Evacuation, followed by Peace of Mind Planner on July 8 and Five Wishes on August 12. The workshops are free, and will be held via Zoom unless circumstances change. Each program is 1-2:30 p.m. To reserve your Zoom link, please register by June 4 for the June 10 event. You can call the Village office at 776-6055 or email info.villagenetworkofPetaluma.org.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

WEDNESDAY WALKS FOR NEW AND EXPECTING MOMS

Every Wednesday, beginning June 9, 10-11 a.m., Petaluma’s Modern Village For Moms support group will be inviting new mothers (and those expecting soon) to gather for some maternal community and exercise at Shollenberger Park, 1400 Cader Lane. Modern Village, founded by Jasmiene Power, honors the first year after birth as a sacred and transformative time, and the free Wednesday Walks ate a way for moms to expand their networks and get build strength and connection to nature. Meet at the picnic tables just inside the gates.

TRANSCENDENCE PRESENTS ‘MY HERO’

Transcendence Theatre Company is among local companies presenting live theater this summer, though to begin with, they are premiering their season-opening show as a drive-in experience at Petaluma’s Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6rOmmBTf60

Kicking off the company’s 10th anniversary, the original Broadway revue, titled “My Hero,” is a celebration of the strength and courage of the many first responders and other heroes all around us. This comedy-infused evening of music and dancing is described by Transcendence Theatre as “a joyous way to kick off the summer with entertainment for the whole family.” The cast features performers from Broadway shows including The Petaluma shows begin on Friday, June 4, and run again on Saturday and Sunday. All shows are at 8:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. for individual tailgate parties from your own car. Tickets are $59 per vehicle, with special V.I.P. tickets (which include a “bistro table” for two set up at your car, dessert for two and a bottle of wine, pending approval of ABC license) for $129. Buy tickets and additional information at TranscendenceTheatre.org.

AQUS JUGGLE-IN AT FOUNDRY WHARF

A free morning/afternoon of juggling, lessons, crafts and gravity-challenging fun will take place on the riverside green at Petaluma’s Foundry Wharf (Send Street and H Street) on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsored by Aqus Cafe, the even includes classes for beginners, a craft booth where you can make your own juggling balls ($10 donation requested), show off your skills and even teach others. Learn more at Aqus.com.

FARMERS MARKETS IN PETALUMA

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2-5 p.m.

