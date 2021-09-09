Out and About: 9 things to do in and around Petaluma

'Vera’ author to appear online

Ann Cleeves, the British mystery author behind such hit television series as “Vera,” will be Zooming into Copperfield’s from England to talk about her tense new novel, “The Heron’s Cry,” the second in her Detective Venn series of books. Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. Register ahead to get a Zoom link. $5, or $27.99 for link and a book. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

'Galatea’ at Spreckels

Running weekends through Sunday, Sept. 19, 2 p.m., Spreckels Theatre Company in Rohnert Park is presenting the award-winning science-fiction mystery thriller “Galatea,” written by the Argus-Courier’s David Templeton. Set on a space station in the future, the twist-packed stage play follows a rescued synthetic crew-member of a long lost spaceship (the starship Galatea) and her therapist, a robotic expert specializing in helping synthetics appear more authentically human. Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Spreckelsonline.com.

The Yard community outdoor marketplace

Returning to the Petaluma Community Center parking lot at Lucchesi Park on Sunday, Sept. 5 is this delightfully varied community marketplace featuring local businesses “collectively focused on growing our brands and pursuing success.” Operating under the awareness that being supportive, inclusive makes businesses better, and with retail spaces being so expensive, The Yard is a collective of entrepreneurs, makers, curators, LGBTQ and all others happy to be selling their goods at a “Modern Outdoor Marketplace.“ The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. StayHappening.com.

‘By Hand: Makers Among Us’

The Petaluma Arts Center presents a new exhibition titled ‘By Hand: Makers Among Us,’ Aug. 14 through Sept. 18. The center will be open Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m., 230 Lakeville St. Admission to the galleries and opening receptions is $5 for non-members, free for members, artists in the current exhibition and children 12 and under. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘Cry it Out’ at Cinnabar

Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater returns to live shows with Molly Smith Metzler’s comedy about two sleep-deprived mothers bonding over their backyard fence. Vaccination required. Friday, Sept. 10-Sunday, Sept. 26, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. Cinnabartheater.org.

Bubbles and Bowties

Join the Petaluma Educational Foundation on Saturday, September 11, from 6-7 p.m. for a very fancy, live, hour-long broadcast to support the nonprofit’s mission of ensuring that local students at the 38 public, private and charter schools have the resources they need to be successful. This virtual fundraiser includes a silent and live auction, and numerous celebrational activities you won’t want to miss. SIgn up and view auction items at Pefbash2021.afrogs.org.

‘Come On Get Happy’

Petaluma pianist and musical director Lucas Sherman will conduct a 12-piece orchestra as some of the North Bay’s best musical theater performers gather in the big auditorium at Spreckels Performing Arts Center to sing classic Broadway tunes and celebrate (masked and vaccinated, of course) the reopening of the theater. Saturday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Spreckelsonline.com

Eco printing demonstration

Artist Kate Tatum will be demonstrating the process of “eco printing,“ a natural dyeing technique. The demos are being held in conjunction with the Petaluma Arts Center’s ”By Hand“ exhibition (see above). Marta Shannon demonstrates loom waving on Saturday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. 230 Lakeville St.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

Join a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, held weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.