Out and About: 9 things to do in and around Petaluma

'Generation Occupy’ author to appear online

On the 10-year anniversary of the Occupy movement, Michael Leviton’s “Generation Occupy: Reawakening American Democracy” sets out to tell the story of the historical movement’s lasting impacts. Making the case that it was more than just a trend or a temporary phenomenon, Leviton uses an array of research to show that Occupy Wall Street was the start of a new era of social and political transformation that paved the way for such adjacent movements as the fight for a $15 minimum wage, Black Lives Matter and #MeToo, even Bernie Sanders’ political revolution and the rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Leviton will appear virtually on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. Register ahead for the free event. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Get to Know the Village

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove has been responding to the needs of (50+) community members by offering ways to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support. Village membership now offers online services including wellness programs, educational classes and webinars, social events and more. Volunteer services include grocery shopping, prescription pick-ups, and Zoom-platform help with members’ computer issues and the like. To learn about the Village Network, you can join staff for an informational meeting on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘The Goonies’ Drive-In

The City of Petaluma's Parks and Recreation Department presents the Richard Donner classic "The Goonies“ (”Sloth Loves Chunk!“) as a drive-in movie on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. Admission is $25 per vehicle, (not per person). Gates open at 7 p.m. Staff will help park each vehicle in designated space. Vehicles will be parked 10 feet from one another to maintain required physical distancing. Open air seating (i.e. truck bed, open hatch, etc.) is allowed, however facial coverings must be worn at all times when doing so. Information at CityofPetaluma.org.

'Galatea’ at Spreckels

There’s one more weekend to travel to the future. Running through Sunday, Sept. 19, 2 p.m., Spreckels Theatre Company in Rohnert Park is presenting the award-winning science-fiction mystery thriller “Galatea,” written by the Argus-Courier’s David Templeton. Set on a space station in 2167, the twist-packed stage play follows a rescued synthetic crew-member of a long lost spaceship (the starship Galatea) and her therapist, a robotic expert specializing in helping synthetics appear more authentically human. Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Spreckelsonline.com.

Petaluma Blacks Community Picnic

McNear Park is the location this Saturday for the annual community picnic sponsored by the Petaluma Blacks for Community Development. Unfolding from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 18, the event will feature music, activities for children and local organizations with info tables, food and drink and a chance to get to know the members of the PBCD, which has been part of Petaluma since 1977, dedicated making the Petaluma community free of hate and to address and eliminate issues that divide people based on color. Registration and donations to the work of PBCD are gratefully accepted at PBCD4us.

‘By Hand: Makers Among Us’

Final weekend! The Petaluma Arts Center presents a new exhibition titled ‘By Hand: Makers Among Us,’ through Sept. 18. The center will be open Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m., 230 Lakeville St. Admission to the galleries and opening receptions is $5 for non-members, free for members, artists in the current exhibition and children 12 and under. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

Join a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, held weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Accordion Festival

The 30th annual nonprofit, multi-cultural, internationally-renowned Cotati Accordion Festival will take place on September 25 and 26, 9:30 a.m.to 8 p.m. in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati (8189 La Plaza). The two-day event will showcase an array of popular favorites including Cory Pesaturo and Sourdough Slim, Sergei Teleshev and his daughter Maria, and Junk Parlor, Hernandez Hideaway and Cullann’s Hounds. $21 for a one day ticket at the gate. $29 for a two day ticket at the gate, Find out more at CotatiFest.com.

Asher Belsky, teen guitar god

Hey Petaluma parents. Got a kid who dabbles at a musical instrument but has never had the right inspiration to really buckle down and practice hard? Consider taking them to see 16-year-old Sonoma County guitar phenom Asher Belsky in his first-ever headliner concert on Saturday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m., at Sonoma’s Sebastiani Theater. His newly-released album has wowed the critics. Guitar Magazine said about Belsky, “Asher plays with a sense of soul that belies his age.” With singer-songwriter Carly Thomas as his opener, Belsky is ready to rock — and to inspire other kids to follow in his footsteps. $25. Tickets available at Asherbelsky.com or SebastianiTheatre.com.