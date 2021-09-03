Out and About: 9 things to do in and around Petaluma

Stephan Pastis to appear at Copperfield’s

It’s been a while since anyone could gather in person for a live author meet-and-greet at Copperfield’s Books’ downtown store. The bookseller could not have picked a livelier guest to welcome us back with than Stephan Pastis, best known as the creator of the comic strip “Pearls Before Swine.” His new graphic novel, “Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad,” will be featured at the event on Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. There is limited capacity to watch Pastis’ in-store presentation (though audio will be broadcast throughout the store), and signings will take place outdoors. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

'Galatea’ at Spreckels

Friday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. - Sunday, Sept. 19, 2 p.m. - Spreckels Theatre Company in Rohnert Park presents the science-fiction mystery thriller “Galatea,” written by the Argus-Courier’s David Templeton. Set on a space station in the future, the twist-packed stage play follows a rescued synthetic crew-member of a long lost spaceship (the starship Galatea) and her therapist, a robotic expert specializing in helping synthetics appear more authentically human. Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Spreckelsonline.com.

The Yard community outdoor marketplace

Returning to the Petaluma Community Center parking lot at Lucchesi Park on Sunday, Sept. 5 is this delightfully varied community marketplace featuring local businesses “collectively focused on growing our brands and pursuing success.” Operating under the awareness that being supportive, inclusive makes businesses better, and with retail spaces being so expensive, The Yard is a collective of entrepreneurs, makers, curators, LGBTQ and all others happy to be selling their goods at a “Modern Outdoor Marketplace.“ The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. StayHappening.com.

‘By Hand: Makers Among Us’

The Petaluma Arts Center presents a new exhibition titled ‘By Hand: Makers Among Us,’ Aug. 14 through Sept. 18. The center will be open Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m., 230 Lakeville St. Admission to the galleries and opening receptions is $5 for non-members, free for members, artists in the current exhibition and children 12 and under. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘Cry it Out’ at Cinnabar

Friday, Sept. 10-Sunday, Sept. 26 - Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater returns to live shows with Molly Smith Metzler’s comedy about two sleep-deprived mothers bonding over their backyard fence. Vaccination required. 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. Cinnabartheater.org.

Transcendence Gala

Friday, Sept. 10 - Sunday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. - A rip-roaring, dancing and singing salute to Sonoma County, as Transcendence Theatre Company marks its 10th year of Broadway Under the Stars shows at Jack London State Historical Park in Glen Ellen. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

‘Come On Get Happy’

Saturday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. - Petaluma pianist and musical director Lucas Sherman will conduct a 12-piece orchestra as some of the North Bay’s best musical theater performers gather in the big auditorium at Spreckels Performing Arts Center to sing classic Broadway tunes and celebrate (masked and vaccinated, of course) the reopening of the theater. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Spreckelsonline.com

Eco printing demonstration

Artist Kate Tatum will be demonstrating the process of “eco printing,“ a natural dyeing technique. The demos are being held in conjunction with the Petaluma Arts Center’s ”By Hand“ exhibition (see above). Marta Shannon demonstrates loom waving on Saturday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. 230 Lakeville St.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

A compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia meets weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.