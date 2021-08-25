Out and About: 9 things to see, learn and do in Petaluma

‘A Discipline of Habit’ art reception

Aqus Cafe is the location of a new art exhibition launching with a reception on Friday, Aug. 27 from 5-7 p.m. Titled “A Discipline of Habit,” the works on display are by students of noted and celebrated Petaluma painter Mary Fassbinder. In addition to new works by Fassbinder, see what Mimi Dolcini Bundeson, Anne Metevier, Sue Leavy and Kristin Acuña have created through the discipline of daily practice as the “learn to see a little deeper.” This show is an exploration of that insight. 189 H Street. Aqus.com.

Stephan Pastis to appear at Copperfield’s

It’s been a while since anyone could gather in person for a live author meet-and-greet at Copperfield’s Books’ downtown store. The bookseller could not have picked a livelier guest to welcome us back with than Stephan Pastis, best known as the creator of the comic strip “Pearls Before Swine.” His new graphic novel, “Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad,” will be featured at the event on Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. There is limited capacity to watch Pastis’ in-store presentation (though audio will be broadcast throughout the store), and signings will take place outdoors. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

The Yard community outdoor marketplace

Returning to the Petaluma Community Center parking lot at Lucchesi Park on Sunday, Sept. 5 is this delightfully varied community marketplace featuring local businesses “collectively focused on growing our brands and pursuing success.” Operating under the awareness that being supportive, inclusive makes businesses better, and with retail spaces being so expensive, The Yard is a collective of entrepreneurs, makers, curators, LGBTQ and all others happy to be selling their goods at a “Modern Outdoor Marketplace.“ The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

‘By Hand: Makers Among Us’

The Petaluma Arts Center presents a new exhibition titled ‘By Hand: Makers Among Us,’ Aug. 14 through Sept. 18. The center will be open Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m., 230 Lakeville St. Admission to the galleries and opening receptions is $5 for non-members, free for members, artists in the current exhibition and children 12 and under. PetalumaArtsCenter.org

Eco printing demonstration

Artist Kate Tatum will be demonstrating the process of “eco printing,“ a natural dyeing technique. The demo is being held in conjunction with the Petaluma Arts Center’s ”By Hand“ exhibition (see above), on Saturday, Aug. 28, Denise Ward explains and demonstrates kinetic sculpture, and Marta Shannon demonstrates loom waving on Saturday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. 230 Lakeville St.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

After a lengthy delay caused by the pandemic, a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will begin meeting again weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Wednesday walks for new and expecting moms

Every Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Petaluma’s Modern Village For Moms support group is inviting new mothers (and those expecting soon) to gather for some maternal community and exercise at McNear Park, meeting up near the archway at the edge of the playground. Modern Village, founded by Jasmiene Power, honors the first year after birth as a sacred and transformative time, and the free Wednesday Walks are a way for moms to expand their networks and get build strength and connection to nature. For more information visit Modernvillageformoms.com.

Transcendence Theatre ‘Road Trip!’ continues

When was the last time you were in Nashville? Have you ever taken the kids to Orlando? Wouldn't it be awesome to experience Hollywood’s old school charm? Or a magical night on the town in New York City? Come sing along with your Broadway tour guides as we take an epic musical tour of the great United States! As Transcendence Theater’s Broadway Under the Stars series returns to the winery ruins at Jack London State Historical Park, the season opening “Road Trip!” could be the vacation you’ve been waiting for. The final weekend is Aug. 27-29, at 7:30 p.m. For information and tickets visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Jerrie Jerne Art Show at Riverfront Gallery

Downtown Petaluma’s Riverfront Art Gallery has a new summer show up and running through Sept. 5, featuring the work of gallery co-owner Jerrie Jerne. Titled “Exploration Continues,” the show features a number of pieces that pop with vivid colors and a strong sense of whimsy. Originally a photographer, Jerne’s work has evolved, with recent abstract pieces described as “creativity through brushes and pens, all brightly-colored and eye-catching.” The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 132 Petaluma Blvd. RiverfrontArtGallery.com.