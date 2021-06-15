Out and About: 9 things to see, stream, learn and do in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

A SENSE OF PLACE AT BODEGA HEAD

Aqus Cafe presents a virtual presentation by UC Davis’ Jackie Sones, who works with the university’s Bodega Marin Reserve. In the presentation, Sones will discuss the benefits of developing a sense of place in nature, and suggests tips for connecting with the landscapes and seascapes all around us. For information on watching the talk visit Aqus.com.

ARTISTS PANEL DISCUSSION

As the Petaluma Arts Center continues its Pride Month run of its spectacular Undertakes to Answer exhibition, the public is invited to a special panel discussion on June 19, 2 p.m. The lively in-person dialogue will focus on the question of whether artists shape their work or the work shapes the artists. Moderated by artist Josephine Willis, the panel will include Talena Sanders (associate professor of Communication and Media Studies at Sonoma State University and others. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.

‘THE SECRET HISTORY OF HOME ECONOMICS’

On Wednesday, June 23, 7 p.m., New Orleans education journalist Danielle Dreilinger appears via Zoom to discuss her exuberantly titled book “The Secret History of Home Economics: How Trailblazing Women Harnessed the Power of Home and Changed the Way We Live.”

According to the author, it was home economists and teachers who “originated the food groups, the federal poverty level, the consumer protection movement, clothing care labels, school lunch, the discipline of women’s studies, and the Rice Krispies Treat.” To register visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

PETALUMA PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS

It’s that time again. The Petaluma People’s Choice Awards are ready to be announced, though once again, the big show will be held virtually. On Wednesday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m., join the Petaluma Argus-Courier and Petaluma360.com as this year’s recipients are named for Best Pizza, Best Hair Salon, Best Wine Tasting spot and 107 more. Free tickets and link information on Eventbrite or at Petaluma360.com.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

A monthly information meeting, designed to let potential members and volunteers know about the programs offered by The Village Network, will take place again on Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m. This is an online meeting, on Zoom, with the additional possibility of a live simultaneous group phone-call. The Village Network is for aging adults, 50-and-over, who would like more fun and companionship in their lives. To register call 776-6055 or drop a line to info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS SERIES

The Village Network of Petaluma says “Get Ready Summer.” That’s the name of the local nonprofit’s upcoming series of public programs designed to share tips and inform aging adults of the options they have in a variety of situations. On Thursday, July 8 it’s the Peace of Mind Planner, followed by Five Wishes on August 12. The workshops are free, and will be held via Zoom unless circumstances change. Each program is 1-2:30 p.m. To reserve your Zoom link, please register with the Village office at 776-6055 or email info@villagenetworkofPetaluma.org.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

NEW PRIDE MONTH SHOW AT ARTS CENTER

“Undertakes to Answer” is a new show of works by LGBTQIA artists and allies, focusing on the late Petaluma painter Carol Ceres and her circle. The multi-discipline show runs weekends through July 10 at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.

WEDNESDAY WALKS FOR NEW AND EXPECTING MOMS

Every Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Petaluma’s Modern Village For Moms support group is inviting new mothers (and those expecting soon) to gather for some maternal community and exercise at Shollenberger Park, 1400 Cader Lane. Modern Village, founded by Jasmiene Power, honors the first year after birth as a sacred and transformative time, and the free Wednesday Walks are a way for moms to expand their networks and get build strength and connection to nature. Meet at the picnic tables just inside the gates.

FARMERS MARKETS IN PETALUMA

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2-5 p.m.

