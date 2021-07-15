Out and About: 9 things to see, stream, learn and do in Petaluma

'Fox and I’ with author Catherine Raven

After earning a PhD in biology, one-time National Park Service ranger Catherine Raven built herself a cozy cottage in a remote, physically and emotionally isolated corner of Montana. While leading field classes in Yellowstone National Park in the mornings, she built a relationship with a similarly lonely (and somewhat ragged) fox that began appearing on her property, like clockwork, every afternoon. On a whim, she set up a camping chair as close to the fox as possible, and from there she began reading to the animal from the classic book “The Little Prince.” The results of this unique scientific/literary union is the book “Fox and I,” which Raven will be discussing on Thursday, July 15, at 7 p.m., in a Zoom-based author talk sponsored by Copperfield’s Books. To register visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Sonoma Land Trust: Rising Waters Along the Bay

A talk by coastal ecologist and botanist Peter Baye, on Thursday, July 15, 7 p.m., will discuss the design and use of nature-based solutions in tidal wetland restoration and management. Created especially for Petaluma residents, the talk will cover plans to use natural materials and ecological processes to respond to rapidly changing conditions at the 970-acre Sears Point Tidal Wetland Restoration Project. Register at Sonoma Land Trust’s website at sonomalandtrust.org.

Get know the Village

Learn how members of the Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove, for older adults 50+, enjoy vital connections and services that support aging well in their community, at a monthly meeting for interested people and their caregivers, on Thursday, July 15, 10 a.m. To register send an email to info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or call 776-6055.

Writers Forum Summertime Writing Program

For the next few months, each Zoom-based Writers Forum event will feature writers reading excerpts from “The Write Spot: Musings and Ravings From a Pandemic Year,” an anthology of writings about surviving the Great COVID-19 Lockdown. On Saturday, July 17, at 2 p.m., the special guests are Deb Fenwick and Susie Moses. These events are free. Register at TheWriteSpot.us.

‘Shrek’ Drive-In Movie at Fairgrounds

The movies are back at the Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds, beginning July 16 at 8 p.m., with a screening of the magical animated fantasy “Shrek.” Admission is $25 per vehicle, paid in advance, with gates opening at 7 p.m. Get tickets and learn more at CityofPetaluma.org.

Art show for painting horse Johnnie

Petaluma’s famous painting horse is giving another demonstration, complete with full art show of past abstract works, on Sunday, July 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2575 Old Abobe Road.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

After a lengthy delay caused by the pandemic, a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will begin meeting again weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Farmers Markets in Petaluma

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2-5 p.m. And it being summer, the Thursday Market is now open in 2nd Street, between B and D streets, from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday walks for new and expecting moms

Every Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Petaluma’s Modern Village For Moms support group is inviting new mothers (and those expecting soon) to gather for some maternal community and exercise at McNear Park, meeting up near the archway at the edge of the playground. Modern Village, founded by Jasmiene Power, honors the first year after birth as a sacred and transformative time, and the free Wednesday Walks are a way for moms to expand their networks and get build strength and connection to nature. For more information visit Modernvillageformoms.com.