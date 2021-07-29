Out and About: 9 things to see, stream, learn and do in Petaluma

Petaluma Music Festival

The annual event returns to the Petaluma Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 7, with a packed-to-the-rafters lineup (but without any rafters) lasting from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The 14th annual event features dozens of acts including The Motet, the Monophonics, Full MoonAlice, The new Chambers Brothers, Royal Jelly Jive, Sebastian Saint James and The Highway Poets, and Bandjango Collective featuring Stella Heath. $55. To learn more or purchase tickets visit Petalumamusicfestival.org.

Author appearances online through Copperfield’s Books

A number of attention-grabbing author events will be happening online over the next few weeks, courtesy of Copperfield’s Books, which has seen strong numbers of virtual attendees at its Zoom-based events, established early on as an COVID-19-era alternative to meeting face-to-face in actual bookstores. on Thursday, July 29, at 7 p.m., meet Scott Howard-Cooper, author of the new biography, “Steve Kerr: A Life, taking a look at one of the most celebrated careers in modern day sports. On Wednesday, August 4, 7 p.m., Solano County author Noel Obiora will be discussing his timely new novel ”A Past that Breathes.“ Set during the long-lasting O.J. SImpson trial, it’s the story of two defense lawyers in Los Angeles of 1995, assigned to the case of a Black man accused of murdering his white musician girlfriend, despite evidence suggesting it was someone else entirely. To register visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Writers Forum Summertime Writing Program

For the next few months, each Zoom-based Writers Forum event will feature experienced authors reading excerpts from “The Write Spot: Musings and Ravings From a Pandemic Year,” an anthology of writings about surviving the Great COVID-19 Lockdown. On Thursday, July 29, at 6 p.m., the special guests are Patricia Morris and Cheryl Moore. These events are free. Register at TheWriteSpot.us.

Support group for caregivers of people with dementia

After a lengthy delay caused by the pandemic, a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will begin meeting again weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. The fee for the group is $5 per meeting. Registration is required in order to attend, and for now, masking and distancing will be required. To register, or for more information, please contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.

Farmers Markets in Petaluma

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2-5 p.m. And it being summer, the Thursday Market is now open in 2nd Street, between B and D streets, from 4-8 p.m.

Wednesday walks for new and expecting moms

Every Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Petaluma’s Modern Village For Moms support group is inviting new mothers (and those expecting soon) to gather for some maternal community and exercise at McNear Park, meeting up near the archway at the edge of the playground. Modern Village, founded by Jasmiene Power, honors the first year after birth as a sacred and transformative time, and the free Wednesday Walks are a way for moms to expand their networks and get build strength and connection to nature. For more information visit Modernvillageformoms.com.

Karaoke at Gale’s Central Club

It’s back (though do bring your mask), as DJ Heather hosts Tuesday Night Karaoke at Gale’s Central Club, 106 Petaluma Blvd. Sing out from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Tuesday. Presented by Anderson Entertainments. 21-plus only, with drink specials all night.

Flamenco show at Veterans Memorial

Savannah Fuentes is a Seattle-based Flamenco dancer whose latest touring stage show is Flores de Verano Flamenco en Vivo. The dazzling dance and music exhibition comes to the Petaluma Veterans Building on Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m. A celebration of rebirth and new beginnings, the program combines traditional Flamenco forms blended with contemporary themes. Singer/guitarist Diego Amador, Jr. of Sevilla, Spain will be part of the fun. Tickets are $26 with VIP seating in the second for $40 and the front row for $55. Tickets available on EventBrite.com.

Transcendence Theatre returns with ‘Road Trip!’

When was the last time you were in Nashville? Have you ever taken the kids to Orlando? Wouldn't it be awesome to experience Hollywood’s old school charm? Or a magical night on the town in New York City? Come sing along with your Broadway tour guides as we take an epic musical tour of the great United States! As Transcendence Theater’s Broadway Under the Stars series returns to the winery ruins at Jack London State Historical Park, the season opening “Road Trip!” could be the vacation you’ve been waiting for. Runs August 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29, at 7:30 p.m. For information and tickets visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.