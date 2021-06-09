Out and About: 9 things to see, stream, learn and do in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

COPPERFIELD’S PRESENTS LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Pulitzer-winning composer/playwright Lin Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway hit (years before “Hamilton”) was “In the Heights.” Now, it’s about to be released as a splashy musical movie. "In the Heights“ is set within the diverse population of Washington Heights, New York, and the life-changing events over three nights during a particularly hot summer. Those events include a massive power outage over the entire neighborhood. The story’s evolution from bookstore basement rehearsals to a Broadway run (for which it was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning several including Best Musical) to its upcoming Hollywood unveiling, has now been captured in a book (full circle back to bookstores!). ”In the Heights: Finding Home,“ was written by Miranda, playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes (herself a Pulitzer-winner for “Water By the Spoonful,” who wrote the story and script of “In the Heights”) and theater writer Jeremy McCarter (co-author, with Miranda, of the book ”Hamilton“ The Revolution”). All three will be appearing in a special virtual author talk sponsored by Copperfield’s Books, taking place Tuesday, June 15, 5-7 p.m. A $43.80 ticket to the event includes a hardback copy of the book. To register visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS SERIES

The Village Network of Petaluma says “Get Ready Summer,” which is the name of the local nonprofit’s upcoming series of public programs designed to share tips and inform aging adults of the options they have in a variety of situations. On Thursday, June 10 it’s Emergency Preparedness and Evacuation, followed by Peace of Mind Planner on July 8 and Five Wishes on August 12. The workshops are free, and will be held via Zoom unless circumstances change. Each program is 1-2:30 p.m. To reserve your Zoom link, please register by June 4 for the June 10 event. You can call the Village office at 776-6055 or email info@villagenetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘THE HIDDEN PALACE’

On Wednesday, June 16, 7 p.m., Helene Wecker will appear in conversation with Glenn Fleishman to discuss her new novel, “The Hidden Palace,” the much-anticipated sequel to “The Golem and the Jinni.” Set in New York in the early 1900s, the fantastical romantic drama follows Chava, a magical woman made of clay, and Ahmad, a creature made of fire, each hiding in the form of a flesh-and-blood human to avoid detection. Their paths having crossed before, shaping the course of their precarious lives, they find each other again, as the world hovers of the edge of war and destruction. To register visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

A monthly information meeting, designed to let potential members and volunteers know about the programs offered by The Village Network, will take place again on Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m. This is an online meeting, on Zoom, with the additional possibility of a live simultaneous group phone-call. The Village Network is for aging adults, 50-and-over, who would like more fun and companionship in their lives. To register call 776-6055 or drop a line to info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

‘A BIRDER’S GUIDE TO EVERYTHING’

Mark Dettling, of Petaluma’s Point Blue Conservation will be discussing Rob Meyer’s 2013 indie film "A Birder’s Guide to Everything“ (featuring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ben Kingsley and Katie Chang) on Thursday, June 10. Part of the California Film Institute’s Science on Film series, the film — about a band of high school bird enthusiasts on a wilderness quest to identify a rare duck believed to be extinct — screens at 7 p.m. The 86-minute movie will be followed by a conversation between Dettling, an avian ecologist, and the Argus-Courier’s David Templeton, who will host the event live on stage at the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael. For information and tickets, visit Rafaelfilm.cafilm.org.

AQUS JUGGLE-IN AT FOUNDRY WHARF

A free morning/afternoon of juggling, lessons, crafts and gravity-challenging fun will take place on the riverside green at Petaluma’s Foundry Wharf (Send Street and H Street) on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsored by Aqus Cafe, the even includes classes for beginners, a craft booth where you can make your own juggling balls ($10 donation requested), show off your skills and even teach others. Learn more at Aqus.com.

NEW PRIDE MONTH SHOW AT ARTS CENTER

“Undertakes to Answer” is a new show of works by LGBTQIA artists and allies, focusing on the late Petaluma painter Carol Ceres and her circle. Kicking off Saturday, June 5 at 1 p.m., the multi-discipline show runs weekends through July 10.

WEDNESDAY WALKS FOR NEW AND EXPECTING MOMS

Every Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Petaluma’s Modern Village For Moms support group is inviting new mothers (and those expecting soon) to gather for some maternal community and exercise at Shollenberger Park, 1400 Cader Lane. Modern Village, founded by Jasmiene Power, honors the first year after birth as a sacred and transformative time, and the free Wednesday Walks are a way for moms to expand their networks and get build strength and connection to nature. Meet at the picnic tables just inside the gates.

FARMERS MARKETS IN PETALUMA

It’s pretty much a given that Farmers Markets are a great way to shop for food and crafts and all kinds of surprises, while remaining outdoors. in addition to the year-round east side market at Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Walnut Park west side market on Saturdays has now opened, 2-5 p.m.

